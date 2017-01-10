STM girls make big stride with road win

Image Gallery: HS Girl's Basketball: St. Joseph-Ogden vs St. Thomas More » more Photo by: Holly Hart STM's Eliza Kramer (right) prepares to shoot. St. Joseph-Ogden Girl's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Monday, January 9, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.

ST. JOSEPH — The growing pains were clear early.

For years, the St. Thomas More girls’ basketball team has been at or near the top of the Class 2A and 3A landscape. But with a new coach, the departure of All-America senior Tori McCoy to Ohio State and several other graduations and defections, the Sabers entered this season a much different team.

That showed with five straight losses to two highly-ranked small-school squads and three Class 3A and 4A teams.

“Coming from years of being the best team, it was a little discouraging and it was hard to see our improvement at first,” STM senior Eliza Kramer said, “but definitely we’re a better team for it. Whether or not that’s showing or not, I’m confident it will toward the end of the season.”

Of course, the Sabers’ contributors aren’t quite all newcomers.

One of their rotation players showed in Monday’s 42-37 win over Okaw Valley Conference foe St. Joseph-Ogden she’s taken a step forward this season.

Nakaya Hughes received more and more playing time and even a few starts next to McCoy toward the end of the season last year as a freshman.

With 15 points and all-around strong play, sophomore Hughes held down the frontcourt Monday without senior Maddie McCoy, who also returned from last year’s rotation but was out with the flu.

“Knowing that we’re not going to have that 6-5 person (in Tori McCoy) out there,” the 6-foot Hughes said, “at my size, I have to step up and be as strong as she was inside.”

Behind six points from Kramer, the Sabers (7-9, 3-0 Okaw Valley) took a 12-2 lead into the second quarter before SJ-O reeled off an 8-0 run to trail 14-10 at the half.

Without two of their top players in Bree Trimble and Bailey Dowling, who were out with injuries, the Spartans (12-6, 2-1) made just six field goals but pulled to within one possession with 26 seconds remaining after three-pointers from Peyton Crowe, who scored a game-high 18 points, and Sydney Kelso.

“We just struggled to score offensively,” SJ-O coach Brian Loman said. “We just couldn’t get in a groove. … We’ve got to get healthy, but we’re not running good offense right now. They’re trying to compensate for Dowling and Trimble being out and trying to do too much individually.

“They’ve got to have confidence in the offense that we run, and we didn’t do that, especially in the first half.”

The Sabers, though, closed out the game by making 9 of 14 free throws. For a team that’s lost several games by single digits, the ability to come away with a close win was encouraging to STM coach Tom Garriott.

“We’ve got to play without fouling, but we stepped up at the end, we made our free throws when it counted, and that was a positive at the end, we learned how to close out a game,” Garriott said. “We don’t have a lot of varsity experience from this group.”

STM isn’t the same team this season as it was over the previous several years. But to the Sabers, that doesn’t mean they can’t be successful.

“This has kind of been a learning time for us, and I think everybody’s done a good job of stepping up and making things happen,” Kramer said. “We don’t have a 6-5 girl inside, so that makes a big difference.

“This year, I think we really have to focus on playing together as a team and depending on each other instead of depending on one person.”