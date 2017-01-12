Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Jan. 9

SCORING

(Minimum 9.0 ppg)

Player, School FG FT TP AVG HG

A. Scott, Urbana 143 129 470 27.6 42

Schroeder, IWest 149 63 375 20.8 34

Young, Oakwood 159 62 384 19.2 26

Hall, Danville 105 64 308 18.1 35

S. Smith, T-C 80 42 190 17.0 28

Tilstra, IWest 118 48 290 16.1 29

Cross, Urbana 102 33 268 15.8 20

Grammer, Blue Ridge 100 57 281 15.6 25

Willis, Ch. Central 77 27 141 15.8 25

Duis, Milford 62 77 223 14.9 20

Am. Franklin, AOC 101 19 235 14.7 23

Ayodele, Centennial 117 43 277 14.6 30

Cramer, Watseka 104 32 284 14.2 28

Henderson, Tuscola 74 32 199 14.2 28

Peoples, Schlarman 95 65 239 14.1 14

S. Russell, Centennial 89 42 238 14.0 32

Witte, Salt Fork 17 3 42 14.0 20

Hawkins, Ch. Central 63 39 166 13.8 22

Brown, Schlarman 90 36 224 13.2 22

Meidel, B-H 88 60 248 13.1 24

Burton, Danville 71 40 220 12.9 25

Jamison, PBL 71 47 220 12.9 22

Myers, Monticello 63 43 178 12.7 X

Cox, VG/H 94 39 227 12.6 20

Kirby, Salt Fork 93 26 239 12.6 20

Nelson, B-H 80 55 235 12.4 16

Vogel, Pr. Central 83 33 199 12.4 24

Price-Wilson, T-C 67 38 172 12.3 24

Specht, Blue Ridge 61 36 158 12.2 27

McCall, Monticello 68 23 170 12.1 X

R. Fishel, Arcola 23 2 48 12.0 16

Bollant, Judah 68 16 197 11.6 23

Al. Franklin, AOC 82 28 206 11.4 19

Lenschow, M-S 65 41 202 11.2 19

Cooper-Watson, Danville 84 19 188 11.1 16

Lockmiller, Monticello 65 22 153 10.9 X

Mi. Miller, Judah 76 44 196 10.9 19

Campbell, VG/H 73 40 195 10.8 25

Duncan, Unity 63 46 172 10.8 21

Ward, Ridgeview 73 38 206 10.8 24

Darush, Sullivan 32 5 96 10.7 17

Saulsbery, Clinton 33 52 118 10.7 17

Sieberns, A-P 49 30 128 10.7 20

K. Bauer, Watseka 64 63 208 10.4 35

Filkin, Clinton 70 42 197 10.4 21

Saulsbery, Clinton 62 71 195 10.3 17

Riley, Sullivan 59 38 157 10.5 17

Gouard, Schlarman 74 28 173 10.2 X

Huls, Hoop. Area 56 28 143 10.2 24

Shipman, ALAH 65 26 162 10.1 22

L. McCoy, Ch. Central 48 14 119 9.9 18

Wessels, Cissna Park 55 44 166 9.8 16

Barry, T-C 53 11 136 9.7 16

Talley, Ridgeview 70 13 185 9.7 X

Clanton, Fisher 68 55 191 9.6 19

Dowers, Oakwood 50 22 134 9.6 15

Hackmann, M-S 53 47 172 9.6 X

C. Russo, Tuscola 53 29 135 9.6 18

Bates, Tuscola 48 31 135 9.5 18

Crowe, SJ-O 54 27 143 9.5 X

Harris, Watseka 69 35 187 9.4 14

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 33 16 110 9.2 X

Dowers, Oakwood 65 26 182 9.1 19

Neuman, Oakwood 67 27 172 9.1 15

Fifer, ALAH 60 19 144 9.0 16

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 attempts/game-40.0)

Player, School FGA FGM PCT

Young, Oakwood 262 159 60.7

Ayodele, Centennial 199 117 58.8

Slagel, Pr. Central 24 14 58.3

Lockmiller, Monticello 114 65 57.0

Wellbaum, ALAH 101 54 53.5

Sieberns, A-P 92 49 53.3

Witte, Salt Fork 32 17 54.5

M. McCoy, STM 76 40 52.6

E. Miller, Sullivan 47 24 51.1

Myers, Monticello 124 63 50.8

Messmore, AOC 73 37 50.7

Shipman, ALAH 129 65 50.4

Cooper-Watson, Danville 186 84 50.0

Haberkom, Pr. Central 45 22 48.9

Hawkins, Ch. Central 127 63 49.6

Price-Wilson, T-C 135 67 49.6

Henderson, Tuscola 150 74 49.3

Fifer, ALAH 122 60 49.2

Haberkom, Pr. Central 45 22 48.9

Shipman, ALAH 117 57 48.7

C. Russo, Tuscola 109 53 48.6

Gouard, Schlarman 155 74 47.7

Crowe, SJ-O 114 54 47.4

M. Gayheart, A-P 57 27 47.4

Am. Franklin, AOC 184 87 47.3

Retherford, GCMS 117 55 47.0

McCall, Monticello 145 68 46.9

Nichols, M-S 58 27 46.6

Schroeder, IWest 326 149 45.7

Drake, Watseka 95 41 43.2

Gentzler, PBL 66 30 45.5

Acklin, SJ-O 31 14 45.2

Slagel, Pr. Central 42 19 45.2

Woltkamp, LeRoy 111 50 45.0

Houk, AOC 63 28 44.4

Schlesinger, Clinton 52 23 44.2

Riley, Sullivan 135 59 43.7

Northrup, M-S 110 48 43.6

Bryant, B-H 67 29 43.3

Al. Franklin, AOC 157 68 43.3

Drake, Watseka 95 41 43.2

Tilstra, IWest 273 118 43.2

S. Smith, T-C 153 66 43.1

May, Fisher 47 20 42.6

Willis, Ch. Central 169 77 45.6

Watson, Tuscola 33 14 42.4

Bielfeldt, GCMS 71 30 42.3

Harris, Watseka 161 99 42.1

S. Smith, T-C 190 80 42.1

Specht, Blue Ridge 145 61 42.1

Spitz, AOC 55 23 41.8

A. Scott, Urbana 343 143 41.7

Kramer, STM 65 27 41.5

S. Russell, Centennial 215 89 41.4

L. Russo, Tuscola 70 29 41.4

E. Miller, Sullivan 104 43 41.3

Trimble, SJ-O 137 56 40.9

Kannan, Judah 121 49 40.5

R. Russell, Urbana 37 15 40.5

Cross, Urbana 254 102 40.2

Dowers, Oakwood 164 66 40.2

McPike, Monticello 97 39 40.2

Knudsen, Unity 137 55 40.1

Wessels, Cissna Park 137 55 40.1

Machin, Oakwood 15 6 40.0

Pelmore, Judah 45 18 40.0

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 attempts/game-62.5)

Player, School FTA FTM PCT

Burton, Danville 47 40 85.1

Duis, Milford 97 77 79.4

A. Scott, Urbana 166 129 77.7

Trenkle, LeRoy 62 48 77.4

Crowe, SJ-O 35 27 77.1

Fleming, PBL 34 26 76.5

Brown, Schlarman 36 24 75.0

S. Smith, T-C 56 42 75.0

Myers, Monticello 58 43 74.1

Hackmann, M-S 64 47 73.4

Duncan, Unity 63 46 73.0

Henderson, Tuscola 44 32 72.7

Wessels, Cissna Park 61 44 72.1

Meidel, B-H 84 60 71.4

Lenschow, M-S 58 41 70.9

Bates, Tuscola 44 31 70.5

Knudsen, Unity 44 31 70.5

Cross, Urbana 47 23 70.2

Young, Oakwood 89 62 69.7

Enos, Fisher 39 27 69.2

Cade, Hoop. Area 16 11 68.8

Saulsbery, Clinton 104 71 68.3

Jamison, PBL 69 47 68.1

Clanton, Fisher 82 55 67.1

Shipman, ALAH 39 26 66.7

Tuttle, Sullivan 24 16 66.7

Ward, Ridgeview 57 38 66.7

Spenard, Fisher 122 81 66.4

Bruns, PBL 56 37 66.1

My. Miller, ALAH 29 19 65.5

Specht, Blue Ridge 55 36 65.5

Hawkins, Ch. Central 60 39 65.0

Schroeder, IWest 97 63 64.9

Ward, Ridgeview 37 24 64.8

Peoples, Schlarman 65 42 64.6

J. Franklin, AOC 41 26 63.4

Kirby, Salt Fork 41 26 63.4

Sanchez, IWest 49 31 63.3

K. Bauer, Watseka 100 63 63.0

Stock, Cissna Park 48 30 62.5

THREE-POINT FIELD GOALS

Player, School 3FG

A. Scott, Urbana 55

Bollant, Judah 45

Cramer, Watseka 44

Burton, Danville 38

Hall, Danville 34

Talley, Ridgeview 32

Cross, Urbana 31

Jamison, PBL 31

Lenschow, M-S 31

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 28

K. Williams, Rantoul 28

Darush, Sullivan 27

Kirby, Salt Fork 27

Espinoza, Rantoul 25

Enos, Fisher 24

Jordan, Westville 24

Grammer, Blue Ridge 24

Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 23

Drake, Watseka 22

Duis, Milford 22

Ward, Ridgeview 22

A. Nelson, B-H 20

Hackmann, M-S 19

Henderson, Tuscola 19

S. Smith, T-C 19

Clevenger, Judah 18

Johnson, PBL 18

Norder, Watseka 18

S. Russell, Centennial 18

K. Bauer, Watseka 17

Brown, Schlarman 17

Maxwell, Unity 17

Velazquez, M-S 17

Wallen, ALAH 17

Barry, T-C 16

Neuman, Oakwood 16

Newell, Schlarman 16

Curtis, Unity 15

Dowers, Oakwood 15

Filkin, Clinton 15

Moore, Clinton 15

Blomberg, STM 14

K. Davis, Salt Fork 14

Fehr, Cissna Park 14

Al. Franklin, AOC 14

Am. Franklin, AOC 14

Harris, Watseka 14

Holloman, VG/H 14

Plotner, Salt Fork 14

Schlesinger, Clinton 14

Schroeder, IWest 14

Sprague, A-P 13

Trenkle, LeRoy 13

Dietrich, Tuscola 12

llis, Sullivan 12

Hathaway, GCMS 12

Meidel, B-H 12

C. Scott, Urbana 12

Wessels, Cissna Park 12

Wilson, Pr. Central 12

Lane, Pr. Central 11

McCall, Monticello 11

My. Miller, ALAH 11

Woltkamp, LeRoy 11

Ballenger, Ridgeview 10

Leibach, STM 10

Messmore, AOC 10

Spinks, Rantoul 10

R. Williams, A-P 10

Knudsen, Unity 10

Spinks, Rantoul 10

Taticek, Rantoul 10

Campbell, VG/H 9

Dunner, Rantoul 9

Hanshew, LeRoy 9

L. McCoy, Ch. Central 9

Myers, Monticello 9

Sutherland, Rantoul 9

White, LeRoy 9

Bolton, STM 8

Cagley, Pr. Central 8

Carney, IWest 8

Crowe, SJ-O 8

Gray, Danville 8

Grohler, PBL 8

Koester, Tuscola 8

Murray, STM 8

Northrup, M-S 8

Thomas, Fisher 8

Willis, Ch. Central 8

Gouard, Schlarman 7

Hanshew, LeRoy 7

Hood, Fisher 7

A. Jackson, Urbana 7

Moore, Clinton 7

Peoples, Schlarman 7

Sobkoviak, Milford 7

Bates, Tuscola 6

K. Davis, ALAH 6

Dukeman, SJ-O 6

Green, Sullivan 6

Hay. Hambleton, A-P 6

Knake, Cissna Park 6

Mapson, Centennial 6

Tilstra, IWest 6

White, LeRoy 6

A. Williams, Ch. Central 6

Bowen, STM 5

Elliott, Westville 5

Eskew, T-C 5

Fifer, ALAH 5

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 5

Habing, Milford 5

Hutchison, Centennial 5

Kauffman, AOC 5

Kelso, SJ-O 5

V. McCoy, Ch. Central 5

McKee, CG/B 5

My. Miller, ALAH 5

Moody, GCMS 5

Parker, Danville 5

Peters, Watseka 5

Shipman, ALAH 5

Wendling, Unity 5

Witte, Salt Fork 5

Collins, M-S 4

Cultra, IWest 4

Dowling, SJ-O 4

Fredrickson, Fisher 4

K. Jones, Ridgeview 4

Landry, Ridgeview 4

Patton, Ch. Central 4

Specht, Blue Ridge 4

Taylor, SJ-O 4

Trenkle, LeRoy 4

Young, Oakwood 4

Zimmerman, Ridgeview 4

Cade, Hoop. Area 3

Conway, Judah 3

Damilano, Schlarman 3

M. Gayheart, A-P 3

Herschberger, ALAH 3

Houk, AOC 3

Huls, Hoop. Area 3

A. Johnson, Clinton 3

Lane, Pr. Central 3

Marquez, Cissna Park 3

McPike, Monticello 3

Peden, PBL 3

Shipman, ALAH 3

A. Smith, Tuscola 3

TK Smith, Urbana 3

Sanchez, IWest 3

Stoller, Cissna Park 3

Trimble, SJ-O 3

Turner, Oakwood 3

VanMatre, CG/B 3

Vesely, Urbana 3

Warren, Milford 3

Watson, Tuscola 3

Wilken, Milford 3

Wilson, Ch. Central 3

Young, Oakwood 3

Brimner, T-C 2

Burgin, Urbana 2

Charleston, Unity 2

Coley, Ridgeview 2

Foran, CG/B 2

Fuller, AOC 2

Kramer, STM 2

Peterson, Clinton 2

Stock, Cissna Park 2

Taylor, SJ-O 2

Tuttle, Sullivan 2

M. Williams, Urbana 2

Wright, Centennial 2

Beyer, Ridgeview 1

Burk, Fisher 1

Burnside, T-C 1

Canas, SJ-O 1

Colvin, Ch. Central 1

Conlisk, Pr. Central 1

Cooper-Watson, Danville 1

Edwards, B-H 1

Fleming, PBL 1

P. Frerichs, Oakwood 1

Fritch, Milford 1

Hitz, PBL 1

F. Johnson, Rantoul 1

Hawkins, Ch. Central 1

K. Jones, CG/B 1

Knake, Cissna Park 1

Knapp, Pr. Central 1

Kyle, M-S 1

Lillard, Danville 1

Lockmiller, Monticello 1

McCalla, Milford 1

Morts, Milford 1

Nugent, GCMS 1

Peterscheim, ALAH 1

Rayburn, B-H 1

Reeder, Monticello 1

Retherford, GCMS 1

Riley, Sullivan 1

Robertson, T-C 1

L. Rosales, Ridgeview 1

R. Rosales, Ridgeview 1

Rose, Sullivan 1

R. Russell, Urbana 1

Peterscheim, ALAH 1

M. Smith, T-C 1

Terry, Centennial 1

Wagner, Fisher 1

REBOUNDS

(Minimum 5.0)

Player, School REB RPG

Ayodele, Centennial 230 12.1

Hawkins, Ch. Central 128 10.7

A. Scott, Urbana 173 10.2

Young, Oakwood 194 9.7

Kaiser, Unity 161 9.5

Vogel, Pr. Central 148 9.3

Enos, Fisher 177 8.9

Martin, Hoop. Area 127 8.5

C. Russo, Tuscola 115 8.2

Duis, Milford 121 8.1

Cox, VG/H 144 8.0

Tilstra, IWest 144 8.0

S. Russell, Centennial 134 7.9

Cooper-Watson, Danville 133 7.8

Spenard, Fisher 149 7.5

Mi. Miller, Judah 133 7.4

Saulsbery, Clinton 141 7.4

Miller, Arcola 28 7.0

Specht, Blue Ridge 91 7.0

Witte, Salt Fork 21 7.0

Am. Franklin, AOC 111 6.9.

Sieberns, A-P 83 6.9

Roe, A-P 81 6.8

Burton, Danville 114 6.7

Jordan, Salt Fork 122 6.4

Price-Wilson, T-C 90 6.4

Schroeder, IWest 115 6.4

Bryant, B-H 119 6.3

Gouard, Schlarman 107 6.3

Nuckols, PBL 107 6.3

K. Williams, Rantoul 123 6.3

Duncan, Unity 97 6.1

Wilson, Clinton 97 6.1

Reeves, Hoop. Area 12 6.0

Riley, Sullivan 80 6.0

Filkin, Clinton 113 5.9

Lenschow, M-S 106 5.9

E. Miller, Sullivan 88 5.9

Burnside, T-C 80 5.7

Lockmiller, Monticello 80 5.7

Willis, Ch. Central 68 5.7

Barry, T-C 79 5.6

Ester, Blue Ridge 95 5.6

Hughes, STM 84 5.6

McPike, Monticello 78 5.6

Meidel, B-H 107 5.6

Bielfeldt, GCMS 104 5.5

Clanton, Fisher 109 5.5

M. McCoy, STM 83 5.5

M. Gayheart, A-P 65 5.4

Retherford, GCMS 96 5.3

Woltkamp, LeRoy 90 5.3

Austin, Westville 94 5.2

Brown, Schlarman 89 5.2

K. Bauer, Watseka 102 5.2

Al. Franklin, AOC 93 5.2

Hall, Danville 88 5.2

Kirby, Salt Fork 96 5.1

Neuman, Oakwood 97 5.1

Peoples, Schlarman 87 5.1

Shipman, ALAH 82 5.1

Foran, CG/B 70 5.0

Maxwell, Unity 85 5.0

ASSISTS

(Minimum 2.0)

Player, School Asst AVG

Olthoff, Judah 75 4.2

Henderson, Tuscola 57 4.1

Cross, Urbana 67 3.9

Brown, Schlarman 63 3.7

J. Franklin, AOC 65 3.6

Hall, Danville 61 3.6

Peoples, Schlarman 58 3.4

S. Fishel, Arcola 13 3.3

Cagley, Pr. Central 51 3.2

Cramer, Watseka 63 3.2

Dowers, Oakwood 61 3.1

Neuman, Oakwood 59 3.1

Plotner, Salt Fork 58 3.1

Wilson, Ch. Central 31 3.1

Green, Sullivan 24 3.0

Reeder, Monticello 42 3.0

Bates, Tuscola 40 2.9

Harris, Watseka 58 2.9

Landry, Ridgeview 55 2.9

Grammer, Blue Ridge 50 2.8

Dukeman, SJ-O 41 2.7

Myers, Monticello 38 2.7

Taylor, SJ-O 40 2.7

K. Davis, ALAH 23 2.6

My. Miller, ALAH 34 2.6

Schroeder, IWest 46 2.6

A. Scott, Urbana 44 2.6

Turner, Oakwood 52 2.6

Wessels, Cissna Park 44 2.6

Wright, Centennial 34 2.6

Willis, Ch. Central 30 2.5

Cade, Hoop. Area 34 2.4

Nelson, B-H 46 2.4

Duis, Milford 34 2.3

Am. Franklin, AOC 36 2.3

Fredrickson, Fisher 25 2.3

Green, Sullivan 37 2.3

Hathaway, GCMS 43 2.3

Maxwell, Unity 39 2.3

S. Smith, T-C 32 2.3

Wallen, ALAH 37 2.3

Barry, T-C 31 2.2

Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 40 2.2

Curtis, Unity 37 2.2

Al. Franklin, AOC 40 2.2

Gouard, Schlarman 37 2.2

Hutchison, Centennial 42 2.2

Bollant, Judah 30 2.1

Bolton, STM 31 2.1

Filkin, Clinton 23 2.1

Foran, CG/B 29 2.1

Knudsen, Unity 36 2.1

Rose, Sullivan 35 2.1

Sanchez, IWest 38 2.1

Bollant, Judah 34 2.0

Burton, Danville 34 2.0

Moore, Clinton 38 2.0

STEALS

(Minimum 2.0)

Player, School STL AVG

Myers, Monticello 74 5.3

S. Smith, T-C 70 5.0

Willis, Ch. Central 53 4.4

Henderson, Tuscola 60 4.3

Peoples, Schlarman 73 4.3

Am. Franklin, AOC 64 4.0

Bates, Tuscola 54 3.9

Barry, T-C 51 3.6

Schroeder, IWest 65 3.6

A. Scott, Urbana 63 3.6

Wilson, Ch. Central 35 3.5

Eskew, T-C 47 3.4

Jamison, PBL 57 3.4

Wallen, ALAH 53 3.3

J. Franklin, AOC 56 3.1

Gouard, Schlarman 52 3.1

Neuman, Oakwood 59 3.1

Duis, Milford 45 3.0

C. Russo, Tuscola 42 3.0

Harris, Watseka 58 2.9

Lane, Pr. Central 43 2.9

Dowling, SJ-O 34 2.8

Al. Franklin, AOC 51 2.8

Moore, Clinton 45 2.8

Brown, Schlarman 46 2.7

Cross, Urbana 46 2.7

Dowers, Oakwood 53 2.7

Kannan, Judah 48 2.7

McKee, CG/B 32 2.7

Clanton, Fisher 51 2.6

Coley, Ridgeview 46 2.6

K. Davis, ALAH 23 2.6

K. Jones, CG/B 36 2.6

Taylor, SJ-O 39 2.6

Filkin, Clinton 48 2.5

Grammer, Blue Ridge 45 2.5

Holloman, VG/H 43 2.5

McKee, CG/B 35 2.5

Nelson, B-H 48 2.5

Richard, CG/B 35 2.5

Specht, Blue Ridge 33 2.5

Young, Oakwood 49 2.5

K. Bauer, Watseka 47 2.4

Cade, Hoop. Area 33 2.4

Knudsen, Unity 40 2.4

Meidel, B-H 46 2.4

Mi. Miller, Judah 44 2.4

Rose, Sullivan 39 2.4

Clanton, Fisher 40 2.2

K. Davis, Salt Fork 42 2.2

Landry, Ridgeview 41 2.2

Wessels, Cissna Park 38 2.2

Espinoza, Rantoul 38 2.1

Fifer, ALAH 33 2.1

Foran, CG/B 29 2.1

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 31 2.1

Gray, Danville 36 2.1

Huls, Hoop. Area 30 2.1

Messmore, AOC 39 2.1

Parker, Danville 34 2.1

Sanchez, IWest 38 2.1

Cagley, Pr. Central 32 2.0

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 22 2.0

Hall, Danville 34 2.0

A. Jackson, Urbana 34 2.0

Lenschow, M-S 36 2.0

Martin, Hoop. Area 30 2.0

Taticek, Rantoul 42 2.0

