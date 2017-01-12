Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Jan. 9
Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Jan. 9

Thu, 01/12/2017 - 8:26pm | Troy Gentle

SCORING
(Minimum 9.0 ppg)
Player, School     FG     FT     TP     AVG     HG
A. Scott, Urbana    143    129    470    27.6    42
Schroeder, IWest    149    63    375    20.8    34
Young, Oakwood    159    62    384    19.2    26
Hall, Danville    105    64    308    18.1    35
S. Smith, T-C    80    42    190    17.0    28
Tilstra, IWest    118    48    290    16.1    29
Cross, Urbana    102    33    268    15.8    20
Grammer, Blue Ridge    100    57    281    15.6    25
Willis, Ch. Central    77    27    141    15.8    25
Duis, Milford    62    77    223    14.9    20
Am. Franklin, AOC    101    19    235    14.7    23
Ayodele, Centennial    117    43    277    14.6    30
Cramer, Watseka    104    32    284    14.2    28
Henderson, Tuscola    74    32    199    14.2    28
Peoples, Schlarman    95    65    239    14.1    14
S. Russell, Centennial    89    42    238    14.0    32
Witte, Salt Fork    17    3    42    14.0    20
Hawkins, Ch. Central    63    39    166    13.8    22
Brown, Schlarman    90    36    224    13.2    22
Meidel, B-H    88    60    248    13.1    24
Burton, Danville    71    40    220    12.9    25
Jamison, PBL    71    47    220    12.9    22
Myers, Monticello    63    43    178    12.7    X
Cox, VG/H    94    39    227    12.6    20
Kirby, Salt Fork    93    26    239    12.6    20
Nelson, B-H    80    55    235    12.4    16
Vogel, Pr. Central    83    33    199    12.4    24
Price-Wilson, T-C    67    38    172    12.3    24
Specht, Blue Ridge    61    36    158    12.2    27
McCall, Monticello    68    23    170    12.1    X
R. Fishel, Arcola    23    2    48    12.0    16
Bollant, Judah    68    16    197    11.6    23
Al. Franklin, AOC    82    28    206    11.4    19
Lenschow, M-S    65    41    202    11.2    19
Cooper-Watson, Danville    84    19    188    11.1    16
Lockmiller, Monticello    65    22    153    10.9    X
Mi. Miller, Judah    76    44    196    10.9    19
Campbell, VG/H    73    40    195    10.8    25
Duncan, Unity    63    46    172    10.8    21
Ward, Ridgeview    73    38    206    10.8    24
Darush, Sullivan    32    5    96    10.7    17
Saulsbery, Clinton    33    52    118    10.7    17
Sieberns, A-P    49    30    128    10.7    20
K. Bauer, Watseka    64    63    208    10.4    35
Filkin, Clinton    70    42    197    10.4    21
Saulsbery, Clinton    62    71    195    10.3    17
Riley, Sullivan    59    38    157    10.5    17
Gouard, Schlarman    74    28    173    10.2    X
Huls, Hoop. Area    56    28    143    10.2    24
Shipman, ALAH    65    26    162    10.1    22
L. McCoy, Ch. Central    48    14    119    9.9    18
Wessels, Cissna Park    55    44    166    9.8    16
Barry, T-C    53    11    136    9.7    16
Talley, Ridgeview    70    13    185    9.7    X
Clanton, Fisher    68    55    191    9.6    19
Dowers, Oakwood    50    22    134    9.6    15
Hackmann, M-S    53    47    172    9.6    X
C. Russo, Tuscola    53    29    135    9.6    18
Bates, Tuscola    48    31    135    9.5    18
Crowe, SJ-O    54    27    143    9.5    X
Harris, Watseka    69    35    187    9.4    14
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    33    16    110    9.2    X
Dowers, Oakwood    65    26    182    9.1    19
Neuman, Oakwood    67    27    172    9.1    15
Fifer, ALAH    60    19    144    9.0    16

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 attempts/game-40.0)
Player, School     FGA     FGM     PCT
Young, Oakwood    262    159    60.7
Ayodele, Centennial    199    117    58.8
Slagel, Pr. Central    24    14    58.3
Lockmiller, Monticello    114    65    57.0
Wellbaum, ALAH    101    54    53.5
Sieberns, A-P    92    49    53.3
Witte, Salt Fork    32    17    54.5
M. McCoy, STM    76    40    52.6
E. Miller, Sullivan    47    24    51.1
Myers, Monticello    124    63    50.8
Messmore, AOC    73    37    50.7
Shipman, ALAH    129    65    50.4
Cooper-Watson, Danville    186    84    50.0
Haberkom, Pr. Central    45    22    48.9
Hawkins, Ch. Central    127    63    49.6
Price-Wilson, T-C    135    67    49.6
Henderson, Tuscola    150    74    49.3
Fifer, ALAH    122    60    49.2
Haberkom, Pr. Central    45    22    48.9
Shipman, ALAH    117    57    48.7
C. Russo, Tuscola    109    53    48.6
Gouard, Schlarman    155    74    47.7
Crowe, SJ-O    114    54    47.4
M. Gayheart, A-P    57    27    47.4
Am. Franklin, AOC    184    87    47.3
Retherford, GCMS    117    55    47.0
McCall, Monticello    145    68    46.9
Nichols, M-S    58    27    46.6
Schroeder, IWest    326    149    45.7
Drake, Watseka    95    41    43.2
Gentzler, PBL    66    30    45.5
Acklin, SJ-O    31    14    45.2
Slagel, Pr. Central    42    19    45.2
Woltkamp, LeRoy    111    50    45.0
Houk, AOC    63    28    44.4
Schlesinger, Clinton    52    23    44.2
Riley, Sullivan    135    59    43.7
Northrup, M-S    110    48    43.6
Bryant, B-H    67    29    43.3
Al. Franklin, AOC    157    68    43.3
Drake, Watseka    95    41    43.2
Tilstra, IWest    273    118    43.2
S. Smith, T-C    153    66    43.1
May, Fisher    47    20    42.6
Willis, Ch. Central    169    77    45.6
Watson, Tuscola    33    14    42.4
Bielfeldt, GCMS    71    30    42.3
Harris, Watseka    161    99    42.1
S. Smith, T-C    190    80    42.1
Specht, Blue Ridge    145    61    42.1
Spitz, AOC    55    23    41.8
A. Scott, Urbana    343    143    41.7
Kramer, STM    65    27    41.5
S. Russell, Centennial    215    89    41.4
L. Russo, Tuscola    70    29    41.4
E. Miller, Sullivan    104    43    41.3
Trimble, SJ-O    137    56    40.9
Kannan, Judah    121    49    40.5
R. Russell, Urbana    37    15    40.5
Cross, Urbana    254    102    40.2
Dowers, Oakwood    164    66    40.2
McPike, Monticello    97    39    40.2
Knudsen, Unity    137    55    40.1
Wessels, Cissna Park    137    55    40.1
Machin, Oakwood    15    6    40.0
Pelmore, Judah    45    18    40.0

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 attempts/game-62.5)
Player, School    FTA    FTM    PCT
Burton, Danville    47    40    85.1
Duis, Milford    97    77    79.4
A. Scott, Urbana    166    129    77.7
Trenkle, LeRoy    62    48    77.4
Crowe, SJ-O    35    27    77.1
Fleming, PBL    34    26    76.5
Brown, Schlarman    36    24    75.0
S. Smith, T-C    56    42    75.0
Myers, Monticello    58    43    74.1
Hackmann, M-S    64    47    73.4
Duncan, Unity    63    46    73.0
Henderson, Tuscola    44    32    72.7
Wessels, Cissna Park    61    44    72.1
Meidel, B-H    84    60    71.4
Lenschow, M-S    58    41    70.9
Bates, Tuscola    44    31    70.5
Knudsen, Unity    44    31    70.5
Cross, Urbana    47    23    70.2
Young, Oakwood    89    62    69.7
Enos, Fisher    39    27    69.2
Cade, Hoop. Area    16    11    68.8
Saulsbery, Clinton    104    71    68.3
Jamison, PBL    69    47    68.1
Clanton, Fisher    82    55    67.1
Shipman, ALAH    39    26    66.7
Tuttle, Sullivan    24    16    66.7
Ward, Ridgeview    57    38    66.7
Spenard, Fisher    122    81    66.4
Bruns, PBL    56    37    66.1
My. Miller, ALAH    29    19    65.5
Specht, Blue Ridge    55    36    65.5
Hawkins, Ch. Central    60    39    65.0
Schroeder, IWest    97    63    64.9
Ward, Ridgeview    37    24    64.8
Peoples, Schlarman    65    42    64.6
J. Franklin, AOC    41    26    63.4
Kirby, Salt Fork    41    26    63.4
Sanchez, IWest    49    31    63.3
K. Bauer, Watseka    100    63    63.0
Stock, Cissna Park    48    30    62.5

THREE-POINT FIELD GOALS
Player, School     3FG
A. Scott, Urbana    55
Bollant, Judah    45
Cramer, Watseka    44
Burton, Danville    38
Hall, Danville    34
Talley, Ridgeview    32
Cross, Urbana    31
Jamison, PBL    31
Lenschow, M-S    31
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    28
K. Williams, Rantoul    28
Darush, Sullivan    27
Kirby, Salt Fork    27
Espinoza, Rantoul    25
Enos, Fisher    24
Jordan, Westville    24
Grammer, Blue Ridge    24
Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    23
Drake, Watseka    22
Duis, Milford    22
Ward, Ridgeview    22
A. Nelson, B-H    20
Hackmann, M-S    19
Henderson, Tuscola    19
S. Smith, T-C    19
Clevenger, Judah    18
Johnson, PBL    18
Norder, Watseka    18
S. Russell, Centennial    18
K. Bauer, Watseka    17
Brown, Schlarman    17
Maxwell, Unity    17
Velazquez, M-S    17
Wallen, ALAH    17
Barry, T-C    16
Neuman, Oakwood    16
Newell, Schlarman    16
Curtis, Unity    15
Dowers, Oakwood    15
Filkin, Clinton    15
Moore, Clinton    15
Blomberg, STM    14
K. Davis, Salt Fork    14
Fehr, Cissna Park    14
Al. Franklin, AOC    14
Am. Franklin, AOC    14
Harris, Watseka    14
Holloman, VG/H    14
Plotner, Salt Fork    14
Schlesinger, Clinton    14
Schroeder, IWest    14
Sprague, A-P    13
Trenkle, LeRoy    13
Dietrich, Tuscola    12
llis, Sullivan    12
Hathaway, GCMS    12
Meidel, B-H    12
C. Scott, Urbana    12
Wessels, Cissna Park    12
Wilson, Pr. Central    12
Lane, Pr. Central    11
McCall, Monticello    11
My. Miller, ALAH    11
Woltkamp, LeRoy    11
Ballenger, Ridgeview    10
Leibach, STM    10
Messmore, AOC    10
Spinks, Rantoul    10
R. Williams, A-P    10
Knudsen, Unity    10
Spinks, Rantoul    10
Taticek, Rantoul    10
Campbell, VG/H    9
Dunner, Rantoul    9
Hanshew, LeRoy    9
L. McCoy, Ch. Central    9
Myers, Monticello    9
Sutherland, Rantoul    9
White, LeRoy    9
Bolton, STM    8
Cagley, Pr. Central    8
Carney, IWest    8
Crowe, SJ-O    8
Gray, Danville    8
Grohler, PBL    8
Koester, Tuscola    8
Murray, STM    8
Northrup, M-S    8
Thomas, Fisher    8
Willis, Ch. Central    8
Gouard, Schlarman    7
Hanshew, LeRoy    7
Hood, Fisher    7
A. Jackson, Urbana    7
Moore, Clinton    7
Peoples, Schlarman    7
Sobkoviak, Milford    7
Bates, Tuscola    6
K. Davis, ALAH    6
Dukeman, SJ-O    6
Green, Sullivan    6
Hay. Hambleton, A-P    6
Knake, Cissna Park    6
Mapson, Centennial    6
Tilstra, IWest    6
White, LeRoy    6
A. Williams, Ch. Central    6
Bowen, STM    5
Elliott, Westville    5
Eskew, T-C    5
Fifer, ALAH    5
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    5
Habing, Milford    5
Hutchison, Centennial    5
Kauffman, AOC    5
Kelso, SJ-O    5
V. McCoy, Ch. Central    5
McKee, CG/B    5
My. Miller, ALAH    5
Moody, GCMS    5
Parker, Danville    5
Peters, Watseka    5
Shipman, ALAH    5
Wendling, Unity    5
Witte, Salt Fork    5
Collins, M-S    4
Cultra, IWest    4
Dowling, SJ-O    4
Fredrickson, Fisher    4
K. Jones, Ridgeview    4
Landry, Ridgeview    4
Patton, Ch. Central    4
Specht, Blue Ridge    4
Taylor, SJ-O    4
Trenkle, LeRoy    4
Young, Oakwood    4
Zimmerman, Ridgeview    4
Cade, Hoop. Area    3
Conway, Judah    3
Damilano, Schlarman    3
M. Gayheart, A-P    3
Herschberger, ALAH    3
Houk, AOC    3
Huls, Hoop. Area    3
A. Johnson, Clinton    3
Lane, Pr. Central    3
Marquez, Cissna Park    3
McPike, Monticello    3
Peden, PBL    3
Shipman, ALAH    3
A. Smith, Tuscola    3
TK Smith, Urbana    3
Sanchez, IWest    3
Stoller, Cissna Park    3
Trimble, SJ-O    3
Turner, Oakwood    3
VanMatre, CG/B    3
Vesely, Urbana    3
Warren, Milford    3
Watson, Tuscola    3
Wilken, Milford    3
Wilson, Ch. Central    3
Young, Oakwood    3
Brimner, T-C    2
Burgin, Urbana    2
Charleston, Unity    2
Coley, Ridgeview    2
Foran, CG/B    2
Fuller, AOC    2
Kramer, STM    2
Peterson, Clinton    2
Stock, Cissna Park    2
Taylor, SJ-O    2
Tuttle, Sullivan    2
M. Williams, Urbana    2
Wright, Centennial    2
Beyer, Ridgeview    1
Burk, Fisher    1
Burnside, T-C    1
Canas, SJ-O    1
Colvin, Ch. Central    1
Conlisk, Pr. Central    1
Cooper-Watson, Danville    1
Edwards, B-H    1
Fleming, PBL    1
P. Frerichs, Oakwood    1
Fritch, Milford    1
Hitz, PBL    1
F. Johnson, Rantoul    1
Hawkins, Ch. Central    1
K. Jones, CG/B    1
Knake, Cissna Park    1
Knapp, Pr. Central    1
Kyle, M-S    1
Lillard, Danville    1
Lockmiller, Monticello    1
McCalla, Milford    1
Morts, Milford    1
Nugent, GCMS    1
Peterscheim, ALAH    1
Rayburn, B-H    1
Reeder, Monticello    1
Retherford, GCMS    1
Riley, Sullivan    1
Robertson, T-C    1
L. Rosales, Ridgeview    1
R. Rosales, Ridgeview    1
Rose, Sullivan    1
R. Russell, Urbana    1
Peterscheim, ALAH    1
M. Smith, T-C    1
Terry, Centennial    1
Wagner, Fisher    1

REBOUNDS 
(Minimum 5.0)
Player, School     REB     RPG
Ayodele, Centennial    230    12.1
Hawkins, Ch. Central    128    10.7
A. Scott, Urbana    173    10.2
Young, Oakwood    194    9.7
Kaiser, Unity    161    9.5
Vogel, Pr. Central    148    9.3
Enos, Fisher    177    8.9
Martin, Hoop. Area    127    8.5
C. Russo, Tuscola    115    8.2
Duis, Milford    121    8.1
Cox, VG/H    144    8.0
Tilstra, IWest    144    8.0
S. Russell, Centennial    134    7.9
Cooper-Watson, Danville    133    7.8
Spenard, Fisher    149    7.5
Mi. Miller, Judah    133    7.4
Saulsbery, Clinton    141    7.4
Miller, Arcola    28    7.0
Specht, Blue Ridge    91    7.0
Witte, Salt Fork    21    7.0
Am. Franklin, AOC    111    6.9.
Sieberns, A-P    83    6.9
Roe, A-P    81    6.8
Burton, Danville    114    6.7
Jordan, Salt Fork    122    6.4
Price-Wilson, T-C    90    6.4
Schroeder, IWest    115    6.4
Bryant, B-H    119    6.3
Gouard, Schlarman    107    6.3
Nuckols, PBL    107    6.3
K. Williams, Rantoul    123    6.3
Duncan, Unity    97    6.1
Wilson, Clinton    97    6.1
Reeves, Hoop. Area    12    6.0
Riley, Sullivan    80    6.0
Filkin, Clinton    113    5.9
Lenschow, M-S    106    5.9
E. Miller, Sullivan    88    5.9
Burnside, T-C    80    5.7
Lockmiller, Monticello    80    5.7
Willis, Ch. Central    68    5.7
Barry, T-C    79    5.6
Ester, Blue Ridge    95    5.6
Hughes, STM    84    5.6
McPike, Monticello    78    5.6
Meidel, B-H    107    5.6
Bielfeldt, GCMS    104    5.5
Clanton, Fisher    109    5.5
M. McCoy, STM    83    5.5
M. Gayheart, A-P    65    5.4
Retherford, GCMS    96    5.3
Woltkamp, LeRoy    90    5.3
Austin, Westville    94    5.2
Brown, Schlarman    89    5.2
K. Bauer, Watseka    102    5.2
Al. Franklin, AOC    93    5.2
Hall, Danville    88    5.2
Kirby, Salt Fork    96    5.1
Neuman, Oakwood    97    5.1
Peoples, Schlarman    87    5.1
Shipman, ALAH    82    5.1
Foran, CG/B    70    5.0
Maxwell, Unity    85    5.0

ASSISTS
(Minimum 2.0)
Player, School     Asst     AVG
Olthoff, Judah    75    4.2
Henderson, Tuscola    57    4.1
Cross, Urbana    67    3.9
Brown, Schlarman    63    3.7
J. Franklin, AOC    65    3.6
Hall, Danville    61    3.6
Peoples, Schlarman    58    3.4
S. Fishel, Arcola    13    3.3
Cagley, Pr. Central    51    3.2
Cramer, Watseka    63    3.2
Dowers, Oakwood    61    3.1
Neuman, Oakwood    59    3.1
Plotner, Salt Fork    58    3.1
Wilson, Ch. Central    31    3.1
Green, Sullivan    24    3.0
Reeder, Monticello    42    3.0
Bates, Tuscola    40    2.9
Harris, Watseka    58    2.9
Landry, Ridgeview    55    2.9
Grammer, Blue Ridge    50    2.8
Dukeman, SJ-O    41    2.7
Myers, Monticello    38    2.7
Taylor, SJ-O    40    2.7
K. Davis, ALAH    23    2.6
My. Miller, ALAH    34    2.6
Schroeder, IWest    46    2.6
A. Scott, Urbana    44    2.6
Turner, Oakwood    52    2.6
Wessels, Cissna Park    44    2.6
Wright, Centennial    34    2.6
Willis, Ch. Central    30    2.5
Cade, Hoop. Area    34    2.4
Nelson, B-H    46    2.4
Duis, Milford    34    2.3
Am. Franklin, AOC    36    2.3
Fredrickson, Fisher    25    2.3
Green, Sullivan    37    2.3
Hathaway, GCMS    43    2.3
Maxwell, Unity    39    2.3
S. Smith, T-C    32    2.3
Wallen, ALAH    37    2.3
Barry, T-C    31    2.2
Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    40    2.2
Curtis, Unity    37    2.2
Al. Franklin, AOC    40    2.2
Gouard, Schlarman    37    2.2
Hutchison, Centennial    42    2.2
Bollant, Judah    30    2.1
Bolton, STM    31    2.1
Filkin, Clinton    23    2.1
Foran, CG/B    29    2.1
Knudsen, Unity    36    2.1
Rose, Sullivan    35    2.1
Sanchez, IWest    38    2.1
Bollant, Judah    34    2.0
Burton, Danville    34    2.0
Moore, Clinton    38    2.0

STEALS
(Minimum 2.0)
Player, School     STL     AVG
Myers, Monticello    74    5.3
S. Smith, T-C    70    5.0
Willis, Ch. Central    53    4.4
Henderson, Tuscola    60    4.3
Peoples, Schlarman    73    4.3
Am. Franklin, AOC    64    4.0
Bates, Tuscola    54    3.9
Barry, T-C    51    3.6
Schroeder, IWest    65    3.6
A. Scott, Urbana    63    3.6
Wilson, Ch. Central    35    3.5
Eskew, T-C    47    3.4
Jamison, PBL    57    3.4
Wallen, ALAH    53    3.3
J. Franklin, AOC    56    3.1
Gouard, Schlarman    52    3.1
Neuman, Oakwood    59    3.1
Duis, Milford    45    3.0
C. Russo, Tuscola    42    3.0
Harris, Watseka    58    2.9
Lane, Pr. Central    43    2.9
Dowling, SJ-O    34    2.8
Al. Franklin, AOC    51    2.8
Moore, Clinton    45    2.8
Brown, Schlarman    46    2.7
Cross, Urbana    46    2.7
Dowers, Oakwood    53    2.7
Kannan, Judah    48    2.7
McKee, CG/B    32    2.7
Clanton, Fisher    51    2.6
Coley, Ridgeview    46    2.6
K. Davis, ALAH    23    2.6
K. Jones, CG/B    36    2.6
Taylor, SJ-O    39    2.6
Filkin, Clinton    48    2.5
Grammer, Blue Ridge    45    2.5
Holloman, VG/H    43    2.5
McKee, CG/B    35    2.5
Nelson, B-H    48    2.5
Richard, CG/B    35    2.5
Specht, Blue Ridge    33    2.5
Young, Oakwood    49    2.5
K. Bauer, Watseka    47    2.4
Cade, Hoop. Area    33    2.4
Knudsen, Unity    40    2.4
Meidel, B-H    46    2.4
Mi. Miller, Judah    44    2.4
Rose, Sullivan    39    2.4
Clanton, Fisher    40    2.2
K. Davis, Salt Fork    42    2.2
Landry, Ridgeview    41    2.2
Wessels, Cissna Park    38    2.2
Espinoza, Rantoul    38    2.1
Fifer, ALAH    33    2.1
Foran, CG/B    29    2.1
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    31    2.1
Gray, Danville    36    2.1
Huls, Hoop. Area    30    2.1
Messmore, AOC    39    2.1
Parker, Danville    34    2.1
Sanchez, IWest    38    2.1
Cagley, Pr. Central    32    2.0
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    22    2.0
Hall, Danville    34    2.0
A. Jackson, Urbana    34    2.0
Lenschow, M-S    36    2.0
Martin, Hoop. Area    30    2.0
Taticek, Rantoul    42    2.0

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send weekly updates to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches did not supply information.

