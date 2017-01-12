M-S girls starting to jell

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: Olympia vs. Mahomet-Seymour » more Mahomet-Seymour's London Acree(22) goes up for a shot between Olympia's Lauren Turner(13) back, and Colby Burt(20) in a prep basketball game at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

MAHOMET — As a 29-point lead dwindled to 14 during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Corn Belt Conference contest against Olympia, Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball coach Nathan Seal called for an offense he’s broken out only a few times this season.



“Four corners!” he yelled after inserting most of his starting lineup back into the game.



The Spartans outscored the Bulldogs 15-0 in the fourth quarter, but it didn’t matter. M-S milked almost all of the game’s final three minutes, allowing Olympia only one more possession in an eventual 54-40 win for the Bulldogs.



“That’s definitely a game-saver, just wasting time down,” sophomore Keida Nichols said with a smile. “I’m kind of surprised they didn’t foul us, but it was a good time wasting time down.”



Consistency hasn’t exactly been a strength of a team that plays four sophomores most games. The Bulldogs (10-9, 4-2 Corn Belt) haven’t won or lost more than two games in a row throughout the first 19 games of the season.



On Thursday, the Bulldogs outscored the Spartans 39-15 in the second and third quarters, when Nichols scored all 14 of her points and senior Jordan Hackmann notched all eight of hers. As is typical with an inexperienced group, though, they were uneven throughout.



“We have a lot of youth,” Seal said. “And with youth, you have a lot of inconsistency, but our effort has been good all season. I’ve been pleased with that. Our shooting sometimes has been on or off. For the most part this season I thought we’ve played pretty well on the defensive end.”



That consistency has improved from a year ago, when several of the same youngsters played as freshmen and sophomores. In 2015-16, the Bulldogs began the season 6-11 before finishing 13-15 and winning a postseason game.



“There’s definitely a lot of ups and downs, but we’re all really tight and we’ve improved a lot,” said leading scorer Erin Lenschow, who tied for the team lead with 14 points. “We’ve been pretty young each year, so we’re just kind of ready to take the challenge.”



The Bulldogs are just one Corn Belt win away from matching last season’s total, with five conference games still to play. Now they hope they’re ready to take the next step.



“Last year was kind of iffy since we were freshmen,” Nichols said. “With new freshmen, it’s always the same thing with a new school and a new environment. But it’s definitely been better this year, just easing into it, and we know each other a lot better this year.



“Since we’re a very young team right now, we’re still developing. Younger teams aren’t always developed when they start out, but I feel like over the next few years, we’re going to be a good team.”