Vermilion County girls' roundup: Kirby paces Salt Fork

Other Related Content Vermilion County boys' roundup: Comets get revenge

WESTVILLE — Every time Salt Fork’s Madison Kirby received the ball during Saturday’s Vermilion County tournament opener, two or three Westville players surrounded her.

But Kirby didn’t panic.

Instead, the sophomore dished the ball to her open teammates. And usually, freshman Kayleigh Davis was there to knock down a shot in a 34-28 win.

“Westville’s plan was to stop Maddie Kirby, and instead of Maddie Kirby trying to force things, she did what good players do and helped her teammate get in position to be successful,” Storm coach Brian Russell said. “Thankfully, Kayleigh Davis was able to hit some shots along with some other girls.”

Davis hit three three-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points in the win. Previously, she’d shown flashes of becoming a reliable scorer but never quite like Saturday.

“She’s been doing it some this year, but as a freshman she’s had a learning curve, as all freshmen do as they come into high school basketball,” Russell said. “So she’s had some games where she’s shown this, but (Saturday) she put probably her best overall game together.”

The game was tight throughout, with four Westville (5-17) players scoring multiple field goals. But the Storm (6-15) began to pull away in the third. At the start of the fourth, Salt Fork led 20-14, holding the Tigers to four points in the third quarter.

It all came behind Kirby’s steady hand.

“(Her role is) extremely important,” Russell said. “Maddie got some varsity experience last year, but as a freshman and sophomore, you still have a learning curve, and so this group of girls since Day 1 has been learning and improving. With eight games left (in the regular season), every game we’ve gotten better in and competed.”

The Storm has been playing without top returner Katie Witte for several games, but Russell hopes to have her back sometime next week. Kirby and Witte are the only two returning rotation players from a team that won the Vermilion County tournament a year ago.

“If (Witte returning) happens, that would pick up morale more," Russell said. "Any time you win, that helps with morale, but if you get your senior back on the court for the last eight games of the year, that would help out tremendously.”



Bismarck-Henning 50, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13. Freshman Emily Meidel totaled 18 points and sophomore Annie Nelson added 14, including 10 in the first quarter, when the Blue Devils (17-6) took the lead for good by scoring all 17 of the points in the opening eight minutes. All four baskets by G-RF (0-19) were three-pointers, including two by team points leader Haylee Watson (six points).



Armstrong-Potomac 54, Hoopeston Area 41. Angela Sieberns scored 17 points and Nicole Sprague drained four three-pointers and totaled 14 points as A-P (10-8) topped the Cornjerkers (4-16). Alexis Cade led Hoopeston with 11 points, while teammates Breanna Martin and Ariel Reeves had 10 points apiece.