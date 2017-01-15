N-G Top 10: Girls’ basketball (Jan. 16)

Conference tournaments are the rage this week, with several of our Top 10 — including our new No. 1 — vying for league bragging rights. Here’s more on our latest rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 14-2 2 Knights are top seed in Little Okaw Valley Northwest Tournament and will tip off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday against either Arcola or Cerro Gordo/Bement in Cerro Gordo after beating Tuscola and Arcola last week.

2. Schlarman 13-5 2 Tough schedule — all six losses are to Class 2A, 3A or 4A schools — should prep Hilltoppers well for Class 1A postseason. Schlarman returns to Vermilion Valley Conference play, where they’re 8-0, at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Milford.

3. Ridgeview 18-2 4 Mustangs are top seed in McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament and will take on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 1 p.m. today in a quarterfinal game at Eureka College.

4. Iroquois West 17-2 5 Defending Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament champs and No. 1 seed at this year’s tournament get first chance at repeat with 6 p.m. quarterfinal game against South Newton (Ind.) tonight in Watseka.

5. Monticello 14-3 1 Sages will try to avoid two straight Okaw Valley Conference losses when they host St. Joseph-Ogden at 7:30 tonight before traveling to play at former Okaw foe Maroa-Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

6. Tri-County 16-3 6 Titans have only played twice this month — both wins — and are slated to get back in action at 6 p.m. on Wednesday as top seed in LOVC Southeast Tournament against either Martinsville or Cumberland at Villa Grove.

7. Oakwood 18-3 7 Top seed in Vermilion County Tournament opens its tournament stay with 8 p.m. game tonight against Westville before Comets tangle with Salt Fork at 8 p.m. Wednesday in other tournament pool-play game.

8. Tuscola 13-4 8 If Tuscola can go on the road and earn wins at Champaign Central (7:30 tonight) and St. Teresa (7:30 p.m., Thursday) Warriors will have three-game win streak going into next week’s Central Illinois Conference Tournament.

9. Bismarck-Henning 17-6 9 Blue Devils would play for Vermilion County Tournament title if they can get by Hoopeston Area at 6:30 tonight and then avenge earlier loss to Armstrong-Potomac when they meet at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

10. Watseka 16-5 10 Warriors are No. 2 seed in Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament, and tournament hosts open at 6 tonight with quarterfinal game against Momence



