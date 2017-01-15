N-G Top 10: Girls’ basketball (Jan. 16)
Conference tournaments are the rage this week, with several of our Top 10 — including our new No. 1 — vying for league bragging rights. Here’s more on our latest rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:
RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 14-2 2 Knights are top seed in Little Okaw Valley Northwest Tournament and will tip off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday against either Arcola or Cerro Gordo/Bement in Cerro Gordo after beating Tuscola and Arcola last week.
2. Schlarman 13-5 2 Tough schedule — all six losses are to Class 2A, 3A or 4A schools — should prep Hilltoppers well for Class 1A postseason. Schlarman returns to Vermilion Valley Conference play, where they’re 8-0, at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Milford.
3. Ridgeview 18-2 4 Mustangs are top seed in McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament and will take on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 1 p.m. today in a quarterfinal game at Eureka College.
4. Iroquois West 17-2 5 Defending Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament champs and No. 1 seed at this year’s tournament get first chance at repeat with 6 p.m. quarterfinal game against South Newton (Ind.) tonight in Watseka.
5. Monticello 14-3 1 Sages will try to avoid two straight Okaw Valley Conference losses when they host St. Joseph-Ogden at 7:30 tonight before traveling to play at former Okaw foe Maroa-Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
6. Tri-County 16-3 6 Titans have only played twice this month — both wins — and are slated to get back in action at 6 p.m. on Wednesday as top seed in LOVC Southeast Tournament against either Martinsville or Cumberland at Villa Grove.
7. Oakwood 18-3 7 Top seed in Vermilion County Tournament opens its tournament stay with 8 p.m. game tonight against Westville before Comets tangle with Salt Fork at 8 p.m. Wednesday in other tournament pool-play game.
8. Tuscola 13-4 8 If Tuscola can go on the road and earn wins at Champaign Central (7:30 tonight) and St. Teresa (7:30 p.m., Thursday) Warriors will have three-game win streak going into next week’s Central Illinois Conference Tournament.
9. Bismarck-Henning 17-6 9 Blue Devils would play for Vermilion County Tournament title if they can get by Hoopeston Area at 6:30 tonight and then avenge earlier loss to Armstrong-Potomac when they meet at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
10. Watseka 16-5 10 Warriors are No. 2 seed in Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament, and tournament hosts open at 6 tonight with quarterfinal game against Momence
More at news-gazette.com: Can’t wait for our next area boys’ basketball Top 10? Head online for the video version, which comes out this afternoon.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.