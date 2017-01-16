Champaign Central girls continue winter dominance

Image Gallery: HS Girl's Basketball: Central vs. Tuscola » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Tuscola's Cassie Russo (44) shoots while being guarded by Central's Fess Hawkins(23) during a prep game at Central in Champaign on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — Normally, Pancho Moore likes his Champaign Central girls’ basketball team to keep its foot on the gas.

But toward the end of his team’s home contest against Tuscola on Monday, he tried to tap the brakes as the Maroons tried to protect a lead that was once 23 but dwindled to single digits.

That proved a difficult task.

“Who’s winning?” he shouted in the closing minutes as his team drove to the basket far earlier than he thought they should.

Tuscola had a chance to cut the lead to three with around 10 seconds remaining, but Emma Henderson, who scored 19 points, missed a corner three-pointer to end the threat as the Maroons won 66-58.

“I think we sped the game up when we didn’t need to,” said junior Fess Hawkins, who led Central with 16 points. “I feel like we should have kept the game a steady pace. We were like, ‘We want to keep this lead,’ and we saw them coming back so we rushed the game.

“But we made shots that we didn’t need to or passes that we didn’t need to when we should have just slowed the game down and played how we know we can play.”

Most of the game, Moore was just fine with that frenetic play, particularly on the defensive end, where he asks a lot of his team. The Maroons (8-12) press constantly and help often.

Early in the season, they weren’t able to play that style with the effectiveness they showed Monday.

“It’s very demanding on them,” Moore said. “I ask a lot of them, and I know it. They just weren’t in shape at the beginning of the year. I had all of the injuries.

“Now, they’re getting it in in practice, they’re hustling every day, and they’re busting their butts every day. And that’s the biggest difference. Once they get in shape, we want to keep moving and get those pieces to step in off the bench.”

Central jumped out to a 22-5 lead behind relentless defense early that they turned into five first-half steals. The Warriors (13-5) missed all 11 of their first-half free throws and shot 6 of 20 from the line for the game.

Cassie Russo scored 11 of her game-high 21 points as Tuscola put together a 35-18 run that started with 2:18 left in the third quarter to pull the score to 64-58 with 16.7 seconds left. But the Warriors’ comeback fell just short.

“I’m proud of the comeback, I really am. That showed some heart,” Tuscola coach Tim Kohlbecker said. “However, we can’t keep coming out of the gate off the opening tip and not match or exceed the intensity of the other team. We seemed like we were hesitant, not sure what we were into.

“We told the girls, ‘OK, we’re going to get into a playground game here, and may the best team win. We’re going to get to the rim, get to the line,’ and we did a pretty good job of doing that.”

The Maroons, meanwhile, have put together five wins in six January games, with their only loss coming to Kaneland in overtime on Saturday.

Central will close out the Big 12 Conference season with games against the four Peoria schools and Normal West. While his team has had success of late, Moore doesn’t want the Maroons to lose the mentality of a team that’s expected to lose but expects to win.

“Our biggest thing right now is working as a family and understanding that we are the underdog and we have to play like the underdog no matter where we are, even at home,” Moore said. “Right out of the gate, we’re not expected to win, and I think that’s the biggest piece that they’re buying in even harder right now.”