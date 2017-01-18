Oakwood, B-H girls make date

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: VC Tournament » more Bismarck-Henning's Emily Meidel(1) is trapped between Armstrong-Potomac's Maddie Buhr(30) and Holley Hambleton(10) during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017

DANVILLE — A few months ago, Katelyn Young wasn’t on the area radar, at least not enough for opposing teams to game-plan their defenses around her 6-foot-1 frame and prodigious skill.



Those days are officially over for the Oakwood freshman.



“Every team that’s played us already knows about her,” coach Jeff Ford said. “I think that’s been the adjustment a lot of teams (have made). They didn’t know about her until this year. I think it was a surprise to some of them how much of an impact she would have on the game.”



For the fifth consecutive game, Ford estimated, the Comets’ opposition played a defense designed to stop Young from dominating inside. While Young didn’t match her average of 19.2 points per game, her teammates stepped up offensively in a balanced 40-18 win against Salt Fork in the Vermilion County Tournament.



“That’s one of the things I was impressed with,” Ford said. “It wasn’t just her. It seemed like we had others that were contributing (Wednesday night) and not just Katelyn, and that’s a key.”



Rylee Dowers led the way with 12 points. The other end of the floor, though, was where the Comets were truly dominant. With just over a minute left in the third quarter, Oakwood led 34-8.



Salt Fork has reason to believe it’ll improve. The Storm was reintroducing its only senior not only into the lineup but to the game of basketball. Katie Witte returned from a partially torn meniscus to score six points after being cleared to play earlier in the day, trailing only Madison Kirby, who scored eight, for the team lead.



“We just didn’t play very well, and we didn’t shoot the ball well,” Salt Fork coach Brian Russell said. “It’s been two months since (Witte) has been on the basketball court. I don’t think that’s the reason we didn’t play very well. Oakwood just had more energy than us.”



The Comets, meanwhile, are learning to utilize Young’s skills while balancing them with strong play from other parts of the floor. As they see more zone defenses throughout the rest of the season, Oakwood has a card it hasn’t yet played.



With her AAU team, Indianapolis-based Best Choice, Young plays on the wing. That’s where college programs like Purdue, Iowa, Xavier and Murray State, all of which have contacted her, see her playing at the next level.



For the Comets, those skills may come in handy.



“They only double-team me in the post,” said Young, who scored 10 points, “so if I come out, it’s like a normal game.”



Meantime, the Comets are figuring out how to play with her in the post.



“We slowed it down in the second half a little bit because we had the big lead,” Ford said, “but I thought our ball movement and the way we were seeing people and the cuts we were making were much better than what I’ve seen in the past.”



Bismarck-Henning 44, Armstrong-Potomac 36. Bismarck-Henning girls’ basketball coach Mike Stephens knew his team wouldn’t be able to press the entire game. The Blue Devils simply aren’t deep enough. But he wanted to keep Armstrong-Potomac out of its comfort zone in Wednesday’s Vermilion County contest.



He knew they had to defend center Angela Sieberns inside, but he also couldn’t sacrifice a defender against the Trojans’ perimeter shooting.



In the end, the Blue Devils found the right mix of pressure, individual defending and help defense as they outscored the Trojans 12-2 in the first quarter on their way to a win.



“We wanted to disrupt Armstrong off the bat, and I thought we were able to do that,” Stephens said. “Our defense was really strong.”



Freshman Emily Meidel scored 18 points and racked up four steals, simply taking the ball from the Armstrong-Potomac point guard as she tried to make her first pass time and again.



“She’s an excellent ball handler for us, but Meidel takes the toughest kid for us,” Stephens said. “For a freshman she’s a good student of the game, she comes in and works real hard every night. She’s going to be a really good player.”



Annie Nelson scored 11 points, while Sierra Bryant scored 10 points for a team that rarely has a third scorer in double digits.



Stephens has made a point to try to instill confidence in his role players to shoot the ball. On Wednesday, that worked.



“Coach has shown me that even if I miss, it doesn’t matter as long as I’m taking the shots,” Bryant said. “So I feel more confident that he knows I’m trying.”



After trailing 31-15 late in the third quarter, the Trojans made a 13-6 run to pull the deficit to single digits. Bryant, though, helped hold off the onslaught with a pair of field goals, and the Blue Devils held on.



In Friday’s championship game, they’ll need another dose of confidence when they take on Oakwood, which beat Bismarck-Henning 49-33 last month behind Young’s strong performance. While Bryant said the Blue Devils will be less intimidated by Young simply because they’ve seen her before, they’ll need to make more adjustments to come out with a Vermilion County title.



“I learned that I need to pick up my defense and defend her better,” Bryant said, “and I think we need to help each other out than we did in the first game against them.”



Hoopeston Area 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 29. Senior guard Olivia Huls and junior guard Ariel Reeves each scored 13 points to lead the Cornjerkers.



Mercy Linder added 11 points for Hoopeston Area. Sheyanne Hasselbring was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and scored 12 points for the Buffs. Haylee Watson added seven points for G-RF.



