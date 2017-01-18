Wednesday's highlights: Hood, Clanton pace Bunnies

In girls’ basketball



McLean County/

HOIC Tournament

■ Fisher 44, Lexington 39. Freshman forward Sidney Hood hit a three-pointer with three minutes left to break a tie in the consolation semifinals at Fisher. The Bunnies held onto the lead for the rest of the game. Junior forward Becca Clanton was the offensive leader for the Bunnies, swishing seven field goals, going 7 for 9 at the free-throw line and finishing with 21 points. Junior forward Alvia Spenard scored eight points and garnered nine rebounds. Senior forward Brittney Enos pulled down nine rebounds for Fisher, which limited Lexington to eight points in the second

■ El Paso-Gridley 44, LeRoy 37. Megan Woltkamp scored 11 points and got 11 rebounds and Danielle Hanshew provided nine points for the Panthers (6-14), who lost in overtime in the consolation semifinals at LeRoy. The Panthers committed 26 turnovers.



LOVC NW Tournament

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 50, Arcola 24. Senior guard Mycaela Miller scored 13 points and junior guard Kyla Carson added 10 points to lead the Knights in the semifinals at Cerro Gordo. The Knights hit 10 of 13 free-throw attempts. Senior forward Morgan Hobgood led the Purple Riders, scoring eight points.



LOVC SE Tournament

■ Tri-County 70, Cumberland 17. Sophomore Kiersten Price-Wilson netted eight field goals and scored 17 points to help the Titans (17-3) win in the semifinals at Villa Grove. Senior Shayne Smith stole the ball six times and scored 14 points for the Titans, who held Cumberland scoreless in the second quarter. Sophomore Harley Barry had four steals and seven rebounds.



In boys’ swimming

■ At Bloomington. Maroons swimmer Luke Thompson was a double individual winner in Central’s 104-78 victory against Bloomington. After Thompson defeated Purple Raider Kendall Cross by 37 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle relay, he captured the 100-yard breaststroke as part of a 1-2-23 finish with runner-up Davin Yoo and Ti Ma. Ryan Wierschem took the 200 freestyle, while Cam Barnard emerged victorious in the 100 freestyle. Thompson, Barnard and Wierschem teamed with Devon Bell to win the 400 freestyle relay. Then Barnard and Bell teamed with Ma and Justin To to win the 200 freestyle relay.

