Oakwood girls win first county title since 1987

DANVILLE — As Oakwood girls’ basketball players climbed to the top of the ladder to cut down the net in celebrating a 30-27 Vermilion County Tournament championship win against Bismarck-Henning on Friday night, they realized the scissors they were using weren’t sharp enough for the tensile strength of the fabric.

“When you haven’t won it in 30 years, you forget that you’re supposed to bring your own sharp scissors,” Comets coach Jeff Ford said with a smile.

Oakwood should get used to this kind of success.

With two freshmen, a sophomore and a junior scoring all of their points, the Comets (21-3) won their first county title since 1987.

“It’s awesome,” said freshman Katelyn Young, who scored 11 points. “That’s what we’ve been working for, to make history at our school.”

For the Blue Devils (19-7), the defensive game plan centered around stopping Young, a 6-foot-1 forward, as much as possible.

For Oakwood, the same went for B-H guards Emily Meidel and Annie Nelson, who score a high percentage of the Blue Devils’ points.

Both teams were relatively successful, making for a low-scoring game.

Young, a bona fide Division I prospect, managed to score seven points in the second quarter as Kylie Neuman chased Meidel around screen after screen to give Oakwood a 17-9 lead going into the half.

Meidel scored five of her game-high 12 points in the third quarter’s last four minutes, and the Blue Devils went on a 9-1 run to pull their deficit to 22-19.

“I thought we really struggled offensively. I felt like we were on a fishing trip out there,” B-H coach Mike Stephens said. “I just kept trying things, and we couldn’t get anything to work.

“I’d like to have the first half over. Once we settled into one offense in the second half, we started running it a little bit better and started to get better looks.”

The Comets still are adjusting to teams throwing double and triple teams at Young in the post. Ford introduced several new sets in the days before Friday’s game to pull her away from the basket, something he’ll continue to do for an athlete who plays on the wing during the AAU season.

With the Blue Devils focused on her teammate, Neuman scored five fourth-quarter points as the Comets pulled away.

With freshmen and sophomores scoring 47 of the game’s 57 points, the teams may be devising similar defensive plans for a county championship bout a year from now.

This year, for the first time in 30 years, the championship nod went to Oakwood.

“People always say ‘No pressure,’ but it was a lot of pressure,” Neuman said. “When the buzzer went off, I was just really happy with my team and how we played. ... This was, at the beginning of the season, one of our goals. Actually doing it, it means a lot.”



Armstrong-Potomac 45, Salt Fork 16. The Trojans (12-9) powered their way to a win in the third-place game behind a game-high 18 points from Angela Sieberns and stout defense, holding the Storm (6-17) without a point in the second quarter to build a 24-8 halftime lead. Madi Gayheart chipped in with eight points for A-P, which has won five of its last six games. Kayleigh Davis supplied nearly all of the offense for Salt Fork with a team-high 12 points.



Westville 33, Hoopeston Area 25. Tiffanie Elliott provided all the offense the Tigers (6-18) needed to prevail in the fifth-place game, dropping in a game-high 21 points and helping Westville fend off the Cornjerkers in the fourth quarter. Olivia Huls led Hoopeston Area with 18 points.