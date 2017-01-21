Mum still word on absence of Urbana's Scott

Other Related Content Two Urbana girls' players deemed ineligible

URBANA — Three games after returning from a fractured finger, St. Joseph-Ogden sophomore Bree Trimble ran out onto the court at Urbana on Saturday with two fingers on her left, non-shooting hand taped together.

It didn’t bother her one bit. The sophomore scored 25 points in a 56-39 Spartans win over the Tigers.

“It’s actually fine,” Trimble said. “I feel like I’m doing better. It’s weird, it doesn’t bother me at all.”

Saturday’s game was as notable for its absences as it was the players on the court.

For SJ-O (15-6), freshman Bailey Dowling, one of the team’s top options on both sides of the ball, sat on the bench with a leg contusion.

Also missing was Urbana junior Arieal Scott, the area’s leading scorer.

The IHSA announced last week that two players from one family on Urbana’s team would be ruled temporarily ineligible as it investigates their residence in the district.

Sitting on the bench in street clothes were Scott and her younger sister, Chian.

The Duke commit, who transferred from Schlarman prior to this school year, was the first one off the bench at timeouts to high-five her teammates.

A young group of Tigers (11-11), which was led in scoring by freshman Alarea Jackson with 15 points, wasn’t able to overcome Scott’s absence. It extended the team’s losing streak to six, with two of the losses coming minus Arieal Scott.

“I always say, having walked the path, adversity shows true colors,” said Urbana coach Chris Mennig, who declined direct comment regarding the ineligibilities. “A good coach at the beginning of the season will always talk about players being ready to step into roles when asked to, and you don’t just go into a season planning for it to be perfect and your best players will be there the whole season.

“Even the last year at (St. Thomas More, when Mennig’s team won a state title), we were saying, ‘What if Randa (Harshbarger) goes down, what if Tori (McCoy) goes down? (The Tigers are) not there yet.”

On Saturday, SJ-O’s lead ballooned to 27-16 in the second quarter, but Urbana made a 13-5 run behind five points from Jackson to cut the deficit to three.

A team that plays mostly freshmen and sophomores, though, couldn’t finish the comeback.

“I thought our resiliency was good for two-thirds of the game, but St. Joe has always been a team that’s going to fight for four quarters as long as I’ve ever played them,” Mennig said. “If you take a break and you choose to disengage as a group, you’re going to get bit by it. They capitalized on the moment that was given to them, for sure, and that was pretty much the ballgame.”

Using what coach Brian Loman called a matchup zone on defense in the second half, SJ-O outscored Urbana 24-10 during the last 15:15 of the game, when Trimble scored 12 points.

On a day notable for a few missing standouts, Trimble showed she can take on a starring role.

“When (Dowling’s) not there, (Trimble’s) got to step up and take a bigger load offensively,” Loman said. “She played great. I ride her pretty hard, and I’m pretty sure she thinks I’m crazy and she gets frustrated with me all the time, but she responds for the most part, and when she does, good things happen for her.”