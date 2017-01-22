N-G Top 10: Girls’ basketball (Jan. 23)

ALAH holds onto our top spot for the second straight week, although Schlarman isn’t far behind. More on our latest rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. ALAH 17-2 1 Knights haven’t lost since Dec. 10 and take a nine-game win streak into tonight’s game at Okaw Valley.

2. Schlarman 14-5 2 Hilltoppers have won their nine Vermilion Valley Conference games by an average of 40 points going into tonight’s game against Armstrong-Potomac.

3. Oakwood 21-3 7 Comets, winners of seven straight, will look to avenge their last loss on Dec. 23 to Chrisman when two Vermilion Valley Conference teams meet tonight in Chrisman.

4. Ridgeview 20-3 3 Mustangs , who host Tremont tonight, had three-game win streak end with loss to Eureka in McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament title game.

5. Watseka 19-5 10 Warriors travel to play at nonconference foe Prairie Central tonight, fresh off a Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament title.

6. Monticello 15-4 5 Sages host Okaw Valley Conference foe Unity tonight after getting the better of the Rockets 57-20 on Dec. 8 in Tolono.

7. Tri-County 18-4 6 Titans will try to get back on winning track after third loss this season to ALAH when they travel to play at Martinsville tonight.

8. Iroquois West 19-3 4 Watseka snapped Raiders’ eight-game win streak on Saturday night. IW gets chance to start a new one tonight at home against South Newton (Ind.).

9. Tuscola 15-5 8 Warriors play Sullivan at 6 p.m. Tuesday in semifinals of Central Illinois Conference Tournament and already own 65-54 win against Redskins on Dec. 1.

10. St. Joseph-Ogden 15-6 — Three impressive road wins by the Spartans last week — at Monticello, Unity and Urbana — have SJ-O back in our rankings before they host Rantoul tonight.