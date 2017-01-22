Opposites attract: Judah Christian, Champaign Central finding success

CHAMPAIGN — Less than a mile separates the current locations of Champaign Central and Judah Christian high schools.

Yet it’s almost a world away when it comes to athletics. Namely girls’ basketball.

The Tribe has one regional title in program history, accomplishing the feat back in Class 1A in 2011.

The Maroons have five regional titles they can reflect back on, but none since 2010. Of course, having an enrollment of 134 like Judah Christian, which didn’t open its doors until 1983, compared to 1,218 for Central, which opened in 1870, means they’ll both face different teams in the postseason.

But the two teams from the two nearby schools will get a chance to settle for themselves on the court which team is better this season at 7:30 Monday when Judah Christian (11-9) hosts Central (8-13) in a nonconference game.

“The girls are looking forward to the challenge of facing Central,” Judah Christian coach Scott Olthoff said. “We know they are stronger, faster, bigger and more athletic than we are. The reason you schedule these games is to get better, and to prepare for the postseason. We don’t get better by only playing teams we can beat.”

Both teams are playing well lately. Judah Christian has won four in a row and has recovered nicely after starting the season 1-6. Ditto for Central, which has won five of its last six games and seems to have hit its stride after a 2-8 start under second-year coach Pancho Moore.

“Obviously, we aren’t going to be able to run with Central,” Olthoff said. “They have made tremendous progress as a team. Coach Moore has done a really good job in bringing those girls together. We are going to try and slow the game down as much as we can. We’ve been working on that a lot at practice. We’ll try and let them beat us with outside shooting and limit their fast-break opportunities.”

Even if Judah Christian can’t pull what many would consider an upset Monday, the Tribe has reason to feel optimistic about its future, especially with only one senior, guard Allison Conway, on the roster this season.

Two sophomores in 5-foot-7 forward Michelle Miller and 5-8 guard/forward Regan Bollant, the daughter of Illinois women’s basketball coach Matt Bollant, lead the Tribe in scoring and rebounding.

Miller averages 11.1 points and a team-best 7.9 rebounds, while Bollant averages a team-high 11.5 points and averages 4.9 rebounds.

“Michelle loves to be in the middle of everything,” Olthoff said. “She has great court awareness and has become a great scorer around the basket.

“Regan has to work a lot harder on the offensive end this season because she’s not an unknown anymore. She has really adjusted to that and is still able to find her spots to get off shots. Regan has also really took it upon herself to step her leadership on the team and to help the freshmen become better players. She’s a natural leader and girls look up to her. She’s done a really nice job helping them grow.”

Those aren’t the only contributors for the Tribe, either. Junior guard/forward Diana Kannan (6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds), sophomore guard Meghan Olthoff (4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists), freshman guard Tory Clevenger (5.5 points) and freshman guard/forward Lyndon Pelmore are also key pieces Judah Christian relies on.

A season after finishing 7-17, the Tribe has already surpassed its win total by four with five regular-season games left before regional action begins early next month.

“The key all season is take care of the teams we can beat and try and compete with teams that are bigger and stronger than us,” Olthoff said. “We’ve maybe let one or two games slip away, but we’ve made a lot of progress. The team is having fun right now.”