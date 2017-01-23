5 girls' basketball athletes who can lead state push

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: Unity vs. Monticello » more Monticello's Rachael Lockmiller(31) and Unity's Jordy Curtis(4) go for a loose ball in a prep basketball game at Monticello High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

The road to Normal begins its first steps for small-school teams when Class 1A and 2A postseason seeds are unveiled Friday. Here are five players who could lead their teams on a run to Redbird Arena next month:

Zanna Myers, Monticello

The 5-foot-9 junior guard is one of a handful of scorers coach David Beery can rely on, but her defense stands out, too, with more than five steals per game. Myers can get to the free-throw line, knock down an outside jumper and help the Sages’ offense flow.



Anaya Peoples, Schlarman

The skilled 5-foot-10 sophomore guard helped the Hilltoppers come within one victory of Redbird Arena last season, with the team falling short in a 1A super-sectional. Peoples, who holds double-digit Division I offers, doesn’t have to score 30 points a night on a young team loaded with talent, but her all-around skills might be enough to guide Schlarman past the Elite Eight for the first time.

Grace Schroeder, Iroquois West

Postseason success has followed the 5-foot-9 senior guard/forward throughout her decorated prep career. The versatile scorer was a key contributor as a sophomore on an IW team that placed fourth at 1A state and was the go-to scorer on last year’s team that reached a 2A sectional final. The Raiders are back in 2A again this season.



Hannah Wallen, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

On a balanced offensive team that’ll play in 2A, the 5-foot-6 junior guard is a playmaker the Knights can turn to if they need a crucial bucket. Case in point: Wallen’s 23 points during ALAH’s win on Saturday night against a quality Tri-County team. Add a buzzer-beating three-pointer Wallen sank to beat Monticello early in the season, and she seems to rise to the occasion.



Katelyn Young, Oakwood

It’s tough for a freshman to carry her team to state. Especially for a program that hasn’t won a regional title since 2009 and a sectional title since 1987. But the 6-foot-1 post athlete already helped the Comets, who host a 2A regional, end another 30-year drought when Oakwood won the Vermilion County Tournament title on Friday.