Sages girls put on defensive show against Rockets

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: Unity vs. Monticello » more Monticello's Rachael Lockmiller(31) and Unity's Jordy Curtis(4) go for a loose ball in a prep basketball game at Monticello High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

MONTICELLO — The number on the away side of the scoreboard was staggering at the half of Monday’s game between Monticello and Unity.

The Sages led 20-4, with two second-quarter baskets by the Rockets all that separated the Sages from a first-half shutout.

But Monticello acting head coach Rich Wilson still found something to critique on the defensive end.

“It’s funny because we told them we’d be happy with four points at halftime, but really they shouldn’t have the four,” said Wilson, who was filling in for head coach Dave Beery. “Those were a couple of lazy moment that gave up that, but that’s what we wanted to do.”

Nonetheless, the Sages defense was suffocating in a 50-15 girls’ basketball win over Unity.

“As soon as we cross half-court, they really, off the ball, make it really hard to catch,” Unity coach Braden Heil said. “They do a good job of just of just making our girls work to get open, so if we do a poor job of that we can’t run any of our sets.”

The Sages have always known they had the athletes for a dominant defensive team, with four former All-Area players in the starting lineup along with senior Emma Reeder, whose role throughout her high school career has been as a defensive stopper.

Monday’s game was the 12th time the Sages (16-4, 3-1 Okaw Valley) held an opponent to 30 points or less.

“Our whole team is pretty athletic, even the players who are coming off the bench,” Reeder said. “It’s off and on. When we click together, our defense is really good, but sometimes we’re not clicking, and we’re not helping, and that’s when we struggle.”

On Monday, Reeder took on more of an offensive role, scoring a game-high 14 points and finishing as the only Monticello player to score in every quarter.

The Rockets (12-10, 3-3), meanwhile, struggled without senior center Katie Kaiser, who is out for the year with a torn ACL, and junior Jessie Spivey, while senior Harlie Duncan was limited by sickness.

“When your three leading scorers score zero combined points, you’re going to have a hard time beating anybody, let alone a really good Monticello team,” Heil said. “I don’t want to make excuses, but I think our depth is being challenged.”

The Sages hope Monday’s game was a bounceback of sorts after losing their last two OVC games to St. Thomas More and St. Joseph-Ogden by a combined four points.

But even after a stellar defensive output, the Sages know room for improvement exists for a team that hopes to advance past the sectional semifinals, where they’ve fallen each of the last three years.

Monticello has high hopes this season, and with that comes high standards.

“Obviously, we’ve won a regional the last couple of years,” Wilson said. “We prepare them for that, but we want to make a run in the sectional. Defensively we can do that. Offensively we’re doing what we need to do. We have those moments defensively where we can turn it up on people. We had that little struggle there, but hopefully we’re on our way back up.”