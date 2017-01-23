Size proves difference as Central girls top Judah

Other Related Content Opposites attract: Judah Christian, Champaign Central finding success

CHAMPAIGN — Judah Christian girls’ basketball found out Monday night how much size matters.

After the Tribe hung tough for a half against a larger — enrollment-wise — opponent in Champaign Central, the visiting Maroons pulled away for a 65-42 victory.

The number of students in the schools wasn’t as big a factor as another aspect.

“They’re quite a bit taller than our girls,” Judah coach Scott Olthoff said.

Central expanded a 32-26 halftime lead with a 21-4 third-quarter blitz.

“We came out aggressive and tighter on defense,” Central coach Pancho Moore said. “This game set a tone. We didn’t want any mental lapses. We’re fighting right now.”

Chanice Willis scored a game-high 21 points for the Maroons (9-13), 12 of those points in the final two quarters. Fess Hawkins contributed 12 points, but the keys went beyond double-digit scorers.

“Everybody got involved,” Moore said. “For us, it’s understanding we have to play as a team.”

Judah’s Michelle Miller had team-high totals of 18 points and nine rebounds.

“The third quarter was the difference,” Olthoff said. “We got rattled. Central upped the tempo and as soon as we turned it over, it was pretty much two points. They have quick guards.”

Diana Kannan had 10 points for the Tribe (11-10) and Regan Bollant added seven points.

“This will help us the rest of the season,” Olthoff said.