Central freshman Willis has high ceiling

CHAMPAIGN — Pancho Moore’s favorite memory of coaching Chanice Willis came before she was a Champaign Central player and he was the Champaign Central coach.



While coaching her on his Illinois Truth AAU team a few years ago, Moore told Willis not to let her defensive mark touch the ball.



“She smothered the girl so badly at halftime my mom asked me if that was legal,” Moore said. “She is just a warrior.”



During her freshman season, she’s well on her way to fulfilling the potential Moore saw when Willis was in middle school. The Maroons have surged in January, and that’s in no small part because of Willis, who averages 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 2.4 assists.



“Defensively, she is like a free safety,” Moore said. “I try to put her in best position to read the opponent and make a play. Having the other guards healthy allows me to play her off ball and keep her out of foul trouble. Also, her conditioning has improved as the season progressed, so she is able to mirror the ball instead of reaching in and picking up silly fouls.”



With speed to burn and leaping ability that sent her to state in track as an eighth-grader in the long jump, Moore thinks she has plenty of room to grow during the next three years.



“If she can get a full offseason of ball handling, conditioning, vertical enhancement, she will have no ceiling,” Moore said. “Our goal together is to get her a dunk. As she excitedly jumps up hitting the bottom of the backboard after practices, I know we will get there before she graduates. Her heart won’t let her fail.”