Zilis: Fresh faces thriving on basketball scene

Young keeps expanding her game for Comets



FITHIAN — Jeff Ford didn’t realize the extent of Katelyn Young’s perimeter game before practice began this winter. The 6-foot-1 freshman, who has garnered the interest of several Division I teams already, could dribble on the perimeter, he found, and she also could hit shots from distance.



Of course, against Vermilion Valley Conference competition, she’s dominant down low, so Ford didn’t bring her out to the perimeter early in the season. Now, though, with double and triple teams coming her way, he’s considering all of the ways to use her.



“She’s still learning that game and especially with us,” Ford said. “We’re still trying to figure out how we can use her outside and how others can move around with her. That’s still fairly new to us. We’ll still work on getting her outside.”



For her part, Young has learned to play with multiple defenders draped over her, as they were in the Vermilion County Tournament last week. Young consistently passed out of double teams to create opportunities for her teammates.



“I kind of just have to watch the floor,” Young said, “because they could be cutting, and it kind of opens it up more in the paint.”



In the Vermilion County Tournament title game against Bismarck-Henning, which the Comets (22-3) won 30-27, Young also hit a shot just inside the three-point line. While she’s not quite comfortable enough to consistently take those shots, Ford sees that as a development she’ll make on her way to becoming a dominant player.



“I want to see her do more of that,” Ford said. “She’s not quite ready for that yet, and once she figures that out, she’s going to be tough to stop.”



Blue Devils’ Meidel fills multiple roles



BISMARCK — Emily Meidel does a little bit of everything for Bismarck-Henning.



The 5-8 guard leads her team in scoring at 13.4 points, has grabbed 5.6 rebounds and swiped 2.7 steals. She has made more than 100 free throws at a 72.4 percent clip.



“She’s an excellent ballhandler for us, but Meidel takes the toughest kid a lot of times,” B-H coach Mike Stephens said. “She’s a tough defender, and she’s a long kid. That helps her. For a freshman, she’s a good student of the game, she listens and she’s going to be a really good player.”



For B-H (20-7) to be successful, Meidel knows her role needs to be all-encompassing.



“I feel like I need to score,” Meidel said. “Me and Annie (Nelson) need to create shots for each other and other people. I also have to play defense.”



Brown asserting herself with Hilltoppers



DANVILLE — Schlarman lost one Division I prospect when junior Arieal Scott transferred to Urbana this offseason, but the Hilltoppers gained another when Capria Brown stepped onto the court this sea-

son.



The Schlarman freshman has received interest from 15 Division I programs, including Illinois and three other Big Ten universities.



“Capria Brown’s athletic abilities are remarkable,” Schlarman coach Keith Peoples said. “Her speed, quickness and strength are the first things you notice when watching her play and/or practice. What makes her special as a player is her unselfishness, work ethic and competitive drive. … Her ability to score comes as no surprise. I’m most impressed with her willingness to make an extra pass, the effort she plays with on the defensive end and being a great teammate.”



Along with Anaya Peoples, a top-25 recruit in the Class of 2019 by multiple recruiting services, Brown has led the Hilltoppers to a 15-5 start to the season by averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals.



In Brown, Keith Peoples knew what he had coming. Like many of the Hilltoppers, he’s coached her since the fourth grade at Schlarman, a private school from kindergarten through 12th grade. Her athletic ability and defensive instincts, along with her ability to read the game, have piqued the interest of college coaches, and Keith Peoples sees a bright future for the Hilltoppers’ young star.



“Her maturity and basketball IQ continues to evolve by leaps and bounds,” Keith Peoples said. “She has embraced becoming more of a cerebral basketball player with great athletic abilities. She’s very gifted on the offensive end and continues to evolve as an elite defender.”



Dowling making difference for Spartans



ST. JOSEPH — When Bailey Dowling is missing, St. Joseph-Ogden notices.



She averages just under double figures in her first year of high school basketball, but when she didn’t play in SJ-O’s loss to St. Thomas More earlier this month with a leg contusion, the Spartans hurt on the other side of the ball.



“The intensity that Dowling brings to us defensively just carries over to the other girls,” SJ-O coach Brian Loman said after that loss.



The Alabama softball commit — she accepted a scholarship offer from the Crimson Tide before

she set foot in high school — averages 2.8 steals per game. Although she missed last Saturday’s win against Urbana for precautionary reasons, she’s now back in the lineup as the Spartans (15-7) attempt to fight back into contention in the Okaw Valley Conference before they play STM again at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.



“She’s huge for our team,” Loman said. “She’s an athlete, she’s strong, she runs the court well (and) she plays great defense. She just gives us that added firepower offensively.”