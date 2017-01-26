Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Jan. 23

SCORING

(Minimum 9.0 ppg)

Player, School FG FT TP AVG HG

A. Scott, Urbana 158 142 514 27.1 42

Schroeder, IWest 164 82 461 21.0 34

Hall, Danville 135 84 399 19.0 35

Young, Oakwood 184 81 453 18.1 26

S. Smith, T-C 145 54 382 17.4 29

Tilstra, IWest 140 65 363 16.5 29

Willis, Ch. Central 91 27 220 15.7 25

Cross, Urbana 117 38 312 15.6 20

Duis, Milford 80 100 288 15.2 20

Henderson, Tuscola 109 54 302 15.1 28

Ayodele, Centennial 125 50 300 15.0 30

Peoples, Schlarman 117 53 295 14.8 14

Am. Franklin, AOC 114 23 265 14.7 23

Trask, Uni High 110 41 264 14.7 21

S. Russell, Centennial 97 44 259 14.4 32

Grammer, Blue Ridge 117 66 325 14.3 25

Cramer, Watseka 128 39 349 14.0 28

Meidel, B-H 110 76 309 13.4 24

Hawkins, Ch. Central 70 44 186 13.3 22

Brown, Schlarman 106 33 263 13.2 22

Burton, Danville 88 51 272 13.0 25

Jamison, PBL 99 54 292 12.7 23

Myers, Monticello 63 43 178 12.7 X

Cox, VG/H 94 39 227 12.6 20

Price-Wilson, T-C 112 62 286 12.4 24

McCall, Monticello 68 23 170 12.1 X

Nelson, B-H 95 67 279 12.1 16

Specht, Blue Ridge 75 54 228 12.0 27

Vogel, Pr. Central 101 37 239 12.0 24

Kirby, Salt Fork 108 33 280 11.7 20

Al. Franklin, AOC 102 34 253 11.5 19

Bollant, Judah 80 23 236 11.2 23

Mi. Miller, Judah 95 54 244 11.1 19

Lenschow, M-S 80 44 241 11.0 19

Reeves, Hoop. Area 25 16 77 11.0 18

Lockmiller, Monticello 65 22 153 10.9 X

Campbell, VG/H 73 40 195 10.8 25

Sieberns, A-P 85 57 227 10.8 20

Darush, Sullivan 32 5 96 10.7 17

K. Bauer, Watseka 82 75 266 10.6 35

Gouard, Schlarman 91 19 210 10.5 X

Cooper-Watson, Danville 98 20 217 10.3 16

Crowe, SJ-O 71 42 194 10.2 X

Riley, Sullivan 84 56 225 10.2 17

Wessels, Cissna Park 74 61 225 10.2 16

Duncan, Unity 65 51 181 10.1 21

C. Russo, Tuscola 80 41 201 10.1 21

Talley, Ridgeview 91 16 239 10.0 X

Saulsbery, Clinton 71 86 228 9.9 17

Ward, Ridgeview 86 41 238 9.9 24

Clanton, Fisher 85 66 236 9.8 19

Huls, Hoop. Area 72 34 182 9.6 24

Filkin, Clinton 80 42 218 9.5 21

Dowers, Oakwood 86 45 233 9.3 15

Hackmann, M-S 63 55 205 9.3 20

Barry, T-C 78 26 211 9.2 16

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 33 16 110 9.2 X

L. McCoy, Ch. Central 53 14 9.2 18 X

Fifer, ALAH 74 29 182 9.1 16

Shipman, ALAH 80 35 200 9.1 22

Duncan, Unity 68 52 188 9.0 X

Harris, Watseka 84 41 225 9.0 16

Moody, GCMS 88 33 217 9.0 17

Wellbaum, ALAH 80 29 180 9.0 22

Witte, Salt Fork 23 3 54 9.0 20

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 attempts/game-40.0)

Player, School FGA FGM PCT

Ayodele, Centennial 210 160 59.5

Young, Oakwood 312 184 59.0

Lockmiller, Monticello 114 65 57.0

Wellbaum, ALAH 142 80 56.3

Trask, Uni High 199 110 55.3

M. McCoy, STM 76 40 52.6

Price-Wilson, T-C 215 112 52.1

Myers, Monticello 124 63 50.8

Fifer, ALAH 146 74 50.7

Hawkins, Ch. Central 139 70 50.4

Sieberns, A-P 169 85 50.3

Messmore, AOC 90 45 50.0

Cooper-Watson, Danville 197 98 49.7

Am. Franklin, AOC 203 100 49.3

Haberkom, Pr. Central 55 27 49.1

C. Russo, Tuscola 164 80 48.8

Shipman, ALAH 164 80 48.8

Houk, AOC 76 37 48.7

Gouard, Schlarman 188 91 48.4

Haberkom, Pr. Central 62 30 48.4

Henderson, Tuscola 225 109 48.4

Nichols, M-S 78 37 47.4

McCall, Monticello 145 68 46.9

Woltkamp, LeRoy 141 66 46.8

Retherford, GCMS 145 67 46.2

Crowe, SJ-O 155 71 45.8

Schroeder, IWest 407 183 45.0

Tilstra, IWest 329 146 44.4

Willis, Ch. Central 206 91 44.2

Witte, Salt Fork 52 23 44.2

K. Jones, Ridgeview 86 38 44.1

Slagel, Pr. Central 50 22 44.0

Bunting, Watseka 98 43 43.9

M. Gayheart, A-P 112 49 43.8

S. Smith, T-C 153 66 43.1

R. Russell, Urbana 44 19 43.2

Bielfeldt, GCMS 79 34 43.0

Al. Franklin, AOC 203 87 42.9

S. Smith, T-C 342 145 42.4

Northrup, M-S 121 51 42.1

Harris, Watseka 200 84 42.0

S. Russell, Centennial 231 97 42.0

Fairley, IWest 108 45 41.7

Dowers, Oakwood 207 86 41.5

Kramer, STM 65 27 41.5

Blickensderfer, CG/B 75 31 41.3

Mi. Miller, Judah 230 95 41.3

L. Russo, Tuscola 115 47 40.9

Drake, Watseka 125 51 40.8

E. Miller, Sullivan 179 73 40.8

Conlisk, Pr. Central 128 52 40.6

R. Russell, Urbana 37 15 40.5

Pelmore, Judah 57 23 40.4

Hall, Danville 335 135 40.3

Wessels, Cissna Park 183 74 40.3

Lane, Pr. Central 132 53 40.2

McPike, Monticello 97 39 40.2

Riley, Sullivan 209 84 40.2

A. Scott, Urbana 394 158 40.1

Acklin, SJ-O 40 16 40.0

Machin, Oakwood 15 6 40.0

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 attempts/game-62.5)

Player, School FTA FTM PCT

Burton, Danville 61 51 83.6

Duis, Milford 125 100 80.0

Trenkle, LeRoy 84 66 78.6

A. Scott, Urbana 186 142 76.3

Bates, Tuscola 56 42 75.0

Crowe, SJ-O 56 42 75.0

Hackmann, M-S 74 55 74.3

Myers, Monticello 58 43 74.1

Wessels, Cissna Park 83 61 73.5

Brown, Schlarman 45 33 73.3

Henderson, Tuscola 74 54 73.0

Meidel, B-H 105 76 72.4

Young, Oakwood 113 81 71.9

S. Smith, T-C 83 59 71.1

Specht, Blue Ridge 76 54 71.1

Knudsen, Unity 58 41 70.7

Duncan, Unity 74 52 70.3

Wellbaum, ALAH 42 29 69.0

Cade, Hoop. Area 16 11 68.8

Spenard, Fisher 141 96 68.1

Cross, Urbana 56 38 67.9

Hawkins, Ch. Central 65 44 67.7

Retherford, GCMS 61 41 67.2

Bruns, PBL 87 58 66.7

Lenschow, M-S 66 44 66.7

Peoples, Schlarman 80 53 66.3

Saulsbery, Clinton 130 86 66.2

Kirby, Salt Fork 50 33 66.0

M. Gayheart, A-P 76 50 65.8

Clanton, Fisher 101 66 65.4

Dowling, SJ-O 40 26 65.0

Tuttle, Sullivan 31 20 64.5

Schroeder, IWest 128 82 64.1

Jamison, PBL 84 54 64.3

Ward, Ridgeview 64 41 64.0

My. Miller, ALAH 61 39 63.9

Fleming, PBL 55 35 63.6

Shipman, ALAH 61 39 63.6

Stock, Cissna Park 57 36 63.2

Al. Franklin, AOC 54 34 63.0

J. Franklin, AOC 54 34 63.0

Hall, Danville 134 84 62.9

K. Bauer, Watseka 120 75 62.5



THREE-POINT FIELD GOALS

Player, School 3FG

A. Scott, Urbana 56

Cramer, Watseka 54

Bollant, Judah 53

Burton, Danville 45

Hall, Danville 45

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 42

Talley, Ridgeview 41

Cross, Urbana 40

Jamison, PBL 40

Lenschow, M-S 37

S. Smith, T-C 33

Sprague, A-P 32

Kirby, Salt Fork 31

Henderson, Tuscola 30

Enos, Fisher 29

K. Williams, Rantoul 29

Duis, Milford 28

Espinoza, Rantoul 28

Grammer, Blue Ridge 28

Jordan, Westville 28

Darush, Sullivan 27

Barry, T-C 26

Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 26

Drake, Watseka 26

Johnson, PBL 26

Ward, Ridgeview 25

K. Bauer, Watseka 24

Hackmann, M-S 24

Clevenger, Judah 23

K. Davis, Salt Fork 23

Ellis, Sullivan 23

Maxwell, Unity 23

A. Nelson, B-H 22

Norder, Watseka 21

S. Russell, Centennial 21

Velazquez, M-S 21

Wallen, ALAH 21

My. Miller, ALAH 20

Schlesinger, Clinton 19

Brown, Schlarman 18

Curtis, Unity 18

Fehr, Cissna Park 18

Newell, Schlarman 18

Kelso, SJ-O 17

Moore, Clinton 17

Neuman, Oakwood 17

PLotner, Salt Fork 17

Schroeder, IWest 17

Dowers, Oakwood 16

Filkin, Clinton 16

Harris, Watseka 16

Wessels, Cissna Park 16

Al. Franklin, AOC 15

Trenkle, LeRoy 15

Ballenger, Ridgeview 14

Blomberg, STM 14

Dietrich, Tuscola 14

Am. Franklin, AOC 14

Hathaway, GCMS 14

Holloman, VG/H 14

Knudsen, Unity 14

Lane, Pr. Central 14

Messmore, AOC 14

C. Scott, Urbana 14

Williams, A-P 14

Woltkamp, LeRoy 14

Meidel, B-H 13

Wilson, Pr. Central 13

Cagley, Pr. Central 11

Hood, Fisher 11

McCall, Monticello 11

Parker, Danville 11

Reeves, Hoop. Area 11

Sutherland, Rantoul 11

Taticek, Rantoul 11

Thomas, Fisher 11

Willis, Ch. Central 11

Crowe, SJ-O 10

Knake, Cissna Park 10

Leibach, STM 10

Spinks, Rantoul 10

White, LeRoy 10

Campbell, VG/H 9

Carney, IWest 9

Dunner, Rantoul 9

Gouard, Schlarman 9

Gray, Danville 9

Hay. Hambleton, A-P 9

Hanshew, LeRoy 9

Koester, Tuscola 9

L. McCoy, Ch. Central 9

Myers, Monticello 9

Bates, Tuscola 8

Bolton, STM 8

Eskew, T-C 8

Green, Sullivan 8

Grohler, PBL 8

A. Jackson, Urbana 8

K. Jones, Ridgeview 8

Kauffman, AOC 8

Moody, GCMS 8

S. Moore, Clinton 8

Murray, STM 8

Northrup, M-S 8

Peoples, Schlarman 8

Sobkoviak, Milford 8

Dukeman, SJ-O 7

Habing, Milford 7

VanMatre, CG/B 7

K. Davis, ALAH 6

Elliott, Westville 6

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 6

Mapson, Centennial 6

Patton, Ch. Central 6

Peters, Watseka 6

Tilstra, IWest 6

Warren, Milford 6

Wendling, Unity 6

A. Williams, Ch. Central 6

Bowen, STM 5

Cade, Hoop. Area 5

Fifer, ALAH 5

Herschberger, ALAH 5

Hutchison, Centennial 5

Landry, Ridgeview 5

V. McCoy, Ch. Central 5

McKee, CG/B 5

Shipman, ALAH 5

Taylor, SJ-O 5

Warren, Milford 5

Witte, Salt Fork 5

Zimmerman, Ridgeview 5

Collins, M-S 4

Conway, Judah 4

Cultra, IWest 4

Dowling, SJ-O 4

Fredrickson, Fisher 4

Fritch, Milford 4

Huls, Hoop. Area 4

A. Johnson, Clinton 4

Sanchez, IWest 4

Specht, Blue Ridge 4

Turner, Oakwood 4

Young, Oakwood 4

Wilson, Ch. Central 4

Charleston, Unity 3

Coley, Ridgeview 3

Damilano, Schlarman 3

Dye, Schlarman 3

Foran, CG/B 3

Grady, Urbana 3

Houk, AOC 3

K. Jones, CG/B 3

Lane, Pr. Central 3

Marquez, Cissna Park 3

McPike, Monticello 3

Peden, PBL 3

R. Rosales, Ridgeview 3

M. Smith, T-C 3

TK Smith, Urbana 3

Stoller, Cissna Park 3

Trimble, SJ-O 3

Vesely, Urbana 3

Bahler, Urbana 3

Brimner, T-C 2

Buhr, A-P 2

Burgin, Urbana 2

Fleming, PBL 2

Fuller, AOC 2

Hawkins, Ch. Central 2

Kramer, STM 2

Kyle, M-S 2

Massie, T-C 2

Maul, Cissna Park 2

Peterson, Clinton 2

Robertson, T-C 2

Stock, Cissna Park 2

Tuttle, Sullivan 2

Underwood, Clinton 2

M. Williams, Urbana 2

Wright, Centennial 2

Beyer, Ridgeview 1

Bunting, Watseka 1

Burk, Fisher 1

Burnside, T-C 1

Canas, SJ-O 1

Colvin, Ch. Central 1

Conlisk, Pr. Central 1

Cooper-Watson, Danville 1

Edwards, B-H 1

P. Frerichs, Oakwood 1

Hitz, PBL 1

F. Johnson, Rantoul 1

Knapp, Pr. Central 1

Lillard, Danville 1

Lockmiller, Monticello 1

McCalla, Milford 1

Morts, Milford 1

Nugent, GCMS 1

Peterscheim, ALAH 1

Rayburn, B-H 1

Reeder, Monticello 1

Retherford, GCMS 1

Riley, Sullivan 1

L. Rosales, Ridgeview 1

Rose, Sullivan 1

R. Russell, Urbana 1

Peterscheim, ALAH 1

Strack, CG/B 1

Terry, Centennial 1

Wagner, Fisher 1

Wellbaum, ALAH 1

Workman, Clinton 1

REBOUNDS

(Minimum 5.0/game)

Player, School REB RPG

Ayodele, Centennial 250 12.5

A. Scott, Urbana 192 10.1

Hawkins, Ch. Central 141 10.0

Young, Oakwood 242 9.7

Vogel, Pr. Central 190 9.5

Kaiser, Unity 163 9.1

Tilstra, IWest 188 8.6

C. Russo, Tuscola 167 8.4

Enos, Fisher 208 8.3

Martin, Hoop. Area 174 8.3

Cox, VG/H 144 8.0

S. Russell, Centennial 142 7.9

Mi. Miller, Judah 172 7.8

Duis, Milford 146 7.7

Cooper-Watson, Danville 158 7.5

Spenard, Fisher 177 7.4

Roe, A-P 138 7.3

Saulsbery, Clinton 169 7.3

Sieberns, A-P 145 6.9

Specht, Blue Ridge 131 6.9

Am. Franklin, AOC 122 6.8

Schroeder, IWest 147 6.7

Burton, Danville 139 6.6

Jordan, Salt Fork 155 6.5

Nuckols, PBL 150 6.5

Gouard, Schlarman 125 6.3

Price-Wilson, T-C 141 6.1

Wilson, Clinton 122 6.1

Gentzler, PBL 126 6.0

Lenschow, M-S 131 6.0

E. Miller, Sullivan 132 6.0

K. Williams, Rantoul 131 6.0

Barry, T-C 135 5.9

Filkin, Clinton 136 5.9

Reeves, Hoop. Area 41 5.9

Willis, Ch. Central 82 5.9

Duncan, Unity 121 5.8

M. Gayheart, A-P 121 5.8

Retherford, GCMS 133 5.8

L. Russo, Tuscola 115 5.8

Bryant, B-H 132 5.7

Lockmiller, Monticello 80 5.7

Woltkamp, LeRoy 119 5.7

Hughes, STM 84 5.6

McPike, Monticello 78 5.6

Meidel, B-H 126 5.6

Brown, Schlarman 110 5.5

Clanton, Fisher 131 5.5

Maxwell, Unity 122 5.5

M. McCoy, STM 83 5.5

Shipman, ALAH 121 5.5

Burnside, T-C 119 5.4

Riley, Sullivan 122 5.4

Bielfeldt, GCMS 128 5.3

Witte, Salt Fork 32 5.3

Austin, Westville 109 5.2

K. Bauer, Watseka 131 5.2

Bruce, Uni High 93 5.2

Henderson, Tuscola 103 5.2

Kirby, Salt Fork 125 5.2

Peoples, Schlarman 104 5.2

Neuman, Oakwood 123 5.1

Bollant, Judah 105 5.0

Ester, Blue Ridge 109 5.0

Al. Franklin, AOC 110 5.0

Hall, Danville 95 5.0

ASSISTS

(Minimum 2.0/game)

Player, School Asst AVG

Henderson, Tuscola 84 4.2

Olthoff, Judah 90 4.1

Brown, Schlarman 77 3.9

Peoples, Schlarman 75 3.8

J. Franklin, AOC 82 3.7

Cross, Urbana 70 3.5

Hall, Danville 71 3.4

Cramer, Watseka 83 3.3

Wilson, Ch. Central 40 3.3

Cagley, Pr. Central 56 3.1

Plotner, Salt Fork 72 3.0

Reeder, Monticello 42 3.0

Harris, Watseka 72 2.9

Schroeder, IWest 64 2.9

Wright, Centennial 40 2.9

Dowers, Oakwood 71 2.8

Neuman, Oakwood 68 2.8

Bates, Tuscola 53 2.7

Dukeman, SJ-O 51 2.7

Grammer, Blue Ridge 62 2.7

Green, Sullivan 60 2.7

Myers, Monticello 38 2.7

K. Davis, ALAH 23 2.6

Gouard, Schlarman 51 2.6

Landry, Ridgeview 60 2.6

Nelson, B-H 60 2.6

Hutchison, Centennial 49 2.5

Rose, Sullivan 56 2.5

S. Smith, T-C 55 2.5

Taylor, SJ-O 48 2.5

Wessels, Cissna Park 56 2.5

Cade, Hoop. Area 44 2.4

Am. Franklin, AOC 44 2..4

My. Miller, ALAH 46 2.4

A. Scott, Urbana 46 2.4

Willis, Ch. Central 33 2.4

Turner, Oakwood 61 2.4

Barry, T-C 54 2.3

Al. Franklin, AOC 51 2.3

Wallen, ALAH 50 2.3

Bolton, STM 31 2.1

Burton, Danville 45 2.1

Curtis, Unity 46 2.1

Kirby, Salt Fork 50 2.1

Sanchez, IWest 46 2.1

A. Williams, Ch. Central 25 2.1

Duis, Milford 38 2.0

Filkin, Clinton 45 2.0

Habing, Milford 38 2.0

Hathaway, GCMS 49 2.0

Knudsen, Unity 44 2.0

Maxwell, Unity 45 2.0

STEALS

(Minimum 2.0/game)

Player, School STL AVG

S. Smith, T-C 123 5.6

Myers, Monticello 74 5.3

Willis, Ch. Central 60 4.3

Peoples, Schlarman 84 4.2

Am. Franklin, AOC 72 4.0

Henderson, Tuscola 77 3.8

Schroeder, IWest 83 3.8

Bates, Tuscola 73 3.7

Trask, Uni High 64 3.6

Barry, T-C 77 3.4

Jamison, PBL 76 3.3

A. Scott, Urbana 63 3.3

Wilson, Ch. Central 40 3.3

J. Franklin, AOC 68 3.1

Wallen, ALAH 67 3.0

Gouard, Schlarman 55 2.8

Al. Franklin, AOC 60 2.7

Harris, Watseka 72 2.9

Rose, Sullivan 63 2.9

Duis, Milford 53 2.8

Lane, Pr. Central 53 2.8

C. Russo, Tuscola 57 2.8

Brown, Schlarman 54 2.7

Al. Franklin, AOC 60 2.7

Meidel, B-H 63 2.7

Neuman, Oakwood 64 2.7

K. Davis, ALAH 23 2.6

Dowers, Oakwood 65 2.6

Dowling, SJ-O 36 2.6

Filkin, Clinton 60 2.6

Grammer, Blue Ridge 59 2.6

Kannan, Judah 57 2.6

Eskew, T-C 58 2.5

K. Bauer, Watseka 63 2.5

Cross, Urbana 50 2.5

Holloman, VG/H 43 2.5

Sanchez, IWest 54 2.5

Taylor, SJ-O 47 2.5

Gray, Danville 48 2.4

Green, Sullivan 52 2.4

McKee, CG/B 47 2.4

Messmore, AOC 55 2.4

Moore, Clinton 56 2.4

Specht, Blue Ridge 45 2.4

Young, Oakwood 59 2.4

Clanton, Fisher 56 2.3

Foran, CG/B 46 2.3

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 43 2.3

Hall, Danville 49 2.3

K. Jones, CG/B 45 2.3

Coley, Ridgeview 51 2.2

K. Davis, Salt Fork 53 2.2

Cade, Hoop. Area 39 2.2

Landry, Ridgeview 46 2.2

Mi. Miller, Judah 48 2.2

Richard, CG/B 43 2.2

Huls, Hoop. Area 30 2.1

Knudsen, Unity 47 2.1

Olthoff, Judah 47 2.1

Parker, Danville 41 2.1

Stock, Cissna Park 40 2.1

Wessels, Cissna Park 46 2.1

Espinoza, Rantoul 46 2.0

Hall, Danville 34 2.0

Landry, Ridgeview 46 2.0

Lenschow, M-S 44 2.0

Martin, Hoop. Area 30 2.0

Taticek, Rantoul 45 2.0

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send weekly updates to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches did not supply information.