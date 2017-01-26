Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Jan. 23
Thu, 01/26/2017 - 9:00pm | Troy Gentle

SCORING
(Minimum 9.0 ppg)
Player, School     FG     FT     TP     AVG     HG
A. Scott, Urbana    158    142    514    27.1    42
Schroeder, IWest    164    82    461    21.0    34
Hall, Danville    135    84    399    19.0    35
Young, Oakwood    184    81    453    18.1    26
S. Smith, T-C    145    54    382    17.4    29
Tilstra, IWest    140    65    363    16.5    29
Willis, Ch. Central    91    27    220    15.7    25
Cross, Urbana    117    38    312    15.6    20
Duis, Milford    80    100    288    15.2    20
Henderson, Tuscola    109    54    302    15.1    28
Ayodele, Centennial    125    50    300    15.0    30
Peoples, Schlarman    117    53    295    14.8    14
Am. Franklin, AOC    114    23    265    14.7    23
Trask, Uni High    110    41    264    14.7    21
S. Russell, Centennial    97    44    259    14.4    32
Grammer, Blue Ridge    117    66    325    14.3    25
Cramer, Watseka    128    39    349    14.0    28
Meidel, B-H    110    76    309    13.4    24
Hawkins, Ch. Central    70    44    186    13.3    22
Brown, Schlarman    106    33    263    13.2    22
Burton, Danville    88    51    272    13.0    25
Jamison, PBL    99    54    292    12.7    23
Myers, Monticello    63    43    178    12.7    X
Cox, VG/H    94    39    227    12.6    20
Price-Wilson, T-C    112    62    286    12.4    24
McCall, Monticello    68    23    170    12.1    X
Nelson, B-H    95    67    279    12.1    16
Specht, Blue Ridge    75    54    228    12.0    27
Vogel, Pr. Central    101    37    239    12.0    24
Kirby, Salt Fork    108    33    280    11.7    20
Al. Franklin, AOC    102    34    253    11.5    19
Bollant, Judah    80    23    236    11.2    23
Mi. Miller, Judah    95    54    244    11.1    19
Lenschow, M-S    80    44    241    11.0    19
Reeves, Hoop. Area    25    16    77    11.0    18
Lockmiller, Monticello    65    22    153    10.9    X
Campbell, VG/H    73    40    195    10.8    25
Sieberns, A-P    85    57    227    10.8    20
Darush, Sullivan    32    5    96    10.7    17
K. Bauer, Watseka    82    75    266    10.6    35
Gouard, Schlarman    91    19    210    10.5    X
Cooper-Watson, Danville    98    20    217    10.3    16
Crowe, SJ-O    71    42    194    10.2    X
Riley, Sullivan    84    56    225    10.2    17
Wessels, Cissna Park    74    61    225    10.2    16
Duncan, Unity    65    51    181    10.1    21
C. Russo, Tuscola    80    41    201    10.1    21
Talley, Ridgeview    91    16    239    10.0    X
Saulsbery, Clinton    71    86    228    9.9    17
Ward, Ridgeview    86    41    238    9.9    24
Clanton, Fisher    85    66    236    9.8    19
Huls, Hoop. Area    72    34    182    9.6    24
Filkin, Clinton    80    42    218    9.5    21
Dowers, Oakwood    86    45    233    9.3    15
Hackmann, M-S    63    55    205    9.3    20
Barry, T-C    78    26    211    9.2    16
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    33    16    110    9.2    X
L. McCoy, Ch. Central    53    14    9.2    18    X
Fifer, ALAH    74    29    182    9.1    16
Shipman, ALAH    80    35    200    9.1    22
Duncan, Unity    68    52    188    9.0    X
Harris, Watseka    84    41    225    9.0    16
Moody, GCMS    88    33    217    9.0    17
Wellbaum, ALAH    80    29    180    9.0    22
Witte, Salt Fork    23    3    54    9.0    20

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 attempts/game-40.0)
Player, School     FGA     FGM     PCT
Ayodele, Centennial    210    160    59.5
Young, Oakwood    312    184    59.0
Lockmiller, Monticello    114    65    57.0
Wellbaum, ALAH    142    80    56.3
Trask, Uni High    199    110    55.3
M. McCoy, STM    76    40    52.6
Price-Wilson, T-C    215    112    52.1
Myers, Monticello    124    63    50.8
Fifer, ALAH    146    74    50.7
Hawkins, Ch. Central    139    70    50.4
Sieberns, A-P    169    85    50.3
Messmore, AOC    90    45    50.0
Cooper-Watson, Danville    197    98    49.7
Am. Franklin, AOC    203    100    49.3
Haberkom, Pr. Central    55    27    49.1
C. Russo, Tuscola    164    80    48.8
Shipman, ALAH    164    80    48.8
Houk, AOC    76    37    48.7
Gouard, Schlarman    188    91    48.4
Haberkom, Pr. Central    62    30    48.4
Henderson, Tuscola    225    109    48.4
Nichols, M-S    78    37    47.4
McCall, Monticello    145    68    46.9
Woltkamp, LeRoy    141    66    46.8
Retherford, GCMS    145    67    46.2
Crowe, SJ-O    155    71    45.8
Schroeder, IWest    407    183    45.0
Tilstra, IWest    329    146    44.4
Willis, Ch. Central    206    91    44.2
Witte, Salt Fork    52    23    44.2
K. Jones, Ridgeview    86    38    44.1
Slagel, Pr. Central    50    22    44.0
Bunting, Watseka    98    43    43.9
M. Gayheart, A-P    112    49    43.8
S. Smith, T-C    153    66    43.1
R. Russell, Urbana    44    19    43.2
Bielfeldt, GCMS    79    34    43.0
Al. Franklin, AOC    203    87    42.9
S. Smith, T-C    342    145    42.4
Northrup, M-S    121    51    42.1
Harris, Watseka    200    84    42.0
S. Russell, Centennial    231    97    42.0
Fairley, IWest    108    45    41.7
Dowers, Oakwood    207    86    41.5
Kramer, STM    65    27    41.5
Blickensderfer, CG/B    75    31    41.3
Mi. Miller, Judah    230    95    41.3
L. Russo, Tuscola    115    47    40.9
Drake, Watseka    125    51    40.8
E. Miller, Sullivan    179    73    40.8
Conlisk, Pr. Central    128    52    40.6
R. Russell, Urbana    37    15    40.5
Pelmore, Judah    57    23    40.4
Hall, Danville    335    135    40.3
Wessels, Cissna Park    183    74    40.3
Lane, Pr. Central    132    53    40.2
McPike, Monticello    97    39    40.2
Riley, Sullivan    209    84    40.2
A. Scott, Urbana    394    158    40.1
Acklin, SJ-O    40    16    40.0
Machin, Oakwood    15    6    40.0

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 attempts/game-62.5)
Player, School    FTA    FTM    PCT
Burton, Danville    61    51    83.6
Duis, Milford    125    100    80.0
Trenkle, LeRoy    84    66    78.6
A. Scott, Urbana    186    142    76.3
Bates, Tuscola    56    42    75.0
Crowe, SJ-O    56    42    75.0
Hackmann, M-S    74    55    74.3
Myers, Monticello    58    43    74.1
Wessels, Cissna Park    83    61    73.5
Brown, Schlarman    45    33    73.3
Henderson, Tuscola    74    54    73.0
Meidel, B-H    105    76    72.4
Young, Oakwood    113    81    71.9
S. Smith, T-C    83    59    71.1
Specht, Blue Ridge    76    54    71.1
Knudsen, Unity    58    41    70.7
Duncan, Unity    74    52    70.3
Wellbaum, ALAH    42    29    69.0
Cade, Hoop. Area    16    11    68.8
Spenard, Fisher    141    96    68.1
Cross, Urbana    56    38    67.9
Hawkins, Ch. Central    65    44    67.7
Retherford, GCMS    61    41    67.2
Bruns, PBL    87    58    66.7
Lenschow, M-S    66    44    66.7
Peoples, Schlarman    80    53    66.3
Saulsbery, Clinton    130    86    66.2
Kirby, Salt Fork    50    33    66.0
M. Gayheart, A-P    76    50    65.8
Clanton, Fisher    101    66    65.4
Dowling, SJ-O    40    26    65.0
Tuttle, Sullivan    31    20    64.5
Schroeder, IWest    128    82    64.1
Jamison, PBL    84    54    64.3
Ward, Ridgeview    64    41    64.0
My. Miller, ALAH    61    39    63.9
Fleming, PBL    55    35    63.6
Shipman, ALAH    61    39    63.6
Stock, Cissna Park    57    36    63.2
Al. Franklin, AOC    54    34    63.0
J. Franklin, AOC    54    34    63.0
Hall, Danville    134    84    62.9
K. Bauer, Watseka    120    75    62.5


THREE-POINT FIELD GOALS
Player, School     3FG
A. Scott, Urbana    56
Cramer, Watseka    54
Bollant, Judah    53
Burton, Danville    45
Hall, Danville    45
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    42
Talley, Ridgeview    41
Cross, Urbana    40
Jamison, PBL    40
Lenschow, M-S    37
S. Smith, T-C    33
Sprague, A-P    32
Kirby, Salt Fork    31
Henderson, Tuscola    30
Enos, Fisher    29
K. Williams, Rantoul    29
Duis, Milford    28
Espinoza, Rantoul    28
Grammer, Blue Ridge    28
Jordan, Westville    28
Darush, Sullivan    27
Barry, T-C    26
Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    26
Drake, Watseka    26
Johnson, PBL    26
Ward, Ridgeview    25
K. Bauer, Watseka    24
Hackmann, M-S    24
Clevenger, Judah    23
K. Davis, Salt Fork    23
Ellis, Sullivan    23
Maxwell, Unity    23
A. Nelson, B-H    22
Norder, Watseka    21
S. Russell, Centennial    21
Velazquez, M-S    21
Wallen, ALAH    21
My. Miller, ALAH    20
Schlesinger, Clinton    19
Brown, Schlarman    18
Curtis, Unity    18
Fehr, Cissna Park    18
Newell, Schlarman    18
Kelso, SJ-O    17
Moore, Clinton    17
Neuman, Oakwood    17
PLotner, Salt Fork    17
Schroeder, IWest    17
Dowers, Oakwood    16
Filkin, Clinton    16
Harris, Watseka    16
Wessels, Cissna Park    16
Al. Franklin, AOC    15
Trenkle, LeRoy    15
Ballenger, Ridgeview    14
Blomberg, STM    14
Dietrich, Tuscola    14
Am. Franklin, AOC    14
Hathaway, GCMS    14
Holloman, VG/H    14
Knudsen, Unity    14
Lane, Pr. Central    14
Messmore, AOC    14
C. Scott, Urbana    14
Williams, A-P    14
Woltkamp, LeRoy    14
Meidel, B-H    13
Wilson, Pr. Central    13
Cagley, Pr. Central    11
Hood, Fisher    11
McCall, Monticello    11
Parker, Danville    11
Reeves, Hoop. Area    11
Sutherland, Rantoul    11
Taticek, Rantoul    11
Thomas, Fisher    11
Willis, Ch. Central    11
Crowe, SJ-O    10
Knake, Cissna Park    10
Leibach, STM    10
Spinks, Rantoul    10
White, LeRoy    10
Campbell, VG/H    9
Carney, IWest    9
Dunner, Rantoul    9
Gouard, Schlarman    9
Gray, Danville    9
Hay. Hambleton, A-P    9
Hanshew, LeRoy    9
Koester, Tuscola    9
L. McCoy, Ch. Central    9
Myers, Monticello    9
Bates, Tuscola    8
Bolton, STM    8
Eskew, T-C    8
Green, Sullivan    8
Grohler, PBL    8
A. Jackson, Urbana    8
K. Jones, Ridgeview    8
Kauffman, AOC    8
Moody, GCMS    8
S. Moore, Clinton    8
Murray, STM    8
Northrup, M-S    8
Peoples, Schlarman    8
Sobkoviak, Milford    8
Dukeman, SJ-O    7
Habing, Milford    7
VanMatre, CG/B    7
K. Davis, ALAH    6
Elliott, Westville    6
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    6
Mapson, Centennial    6
Patton, Ch. Central    6
Peters, Watseka    6
Tilstra, IWest    6
Warren, Milford    6
Wendling, Unity    6
A. Williams, Ch. Central    6
Bowen, STM    5
Cade, Hoop. Area    5
Fifer, ALAH    5
Herschberger, ALAH    5
Hutchison, Centennial    5
Landry, Ridgeview    5
V. McCoy, Ch. Central    5
McKee, CG/B    5
Shipman, ALAH    5
Taylor, SJ-O    5
Warren, Milford    5
Witte, Salt Fork    5
Zimmerman, Ridgeview    5
Collins, M-S    4
Conway, Judah    4
Cultra, IWest    4
Dowling, SJ-O    4
Fredrickson, Fisher    4
Fritch, Milford    4
Huls, Hoop. Area    4
A. Johnson, Clinton    4
Sanchez, IWest    4
Specht, Blue Ridge    4
Turner, Oakwood    4
Young, Oakwood    4
Wilson, Ch. Central    4
Charleston, Unity    3
Coley, Ridgeview    3
Damilano, Schlarman    3
Dye, Schlarman    3
Foran, CG/B    3
Grady, Urbana    3
Houk, AOC    3
K. Jones, CG/B    3
Lane, Pr. Central    3
Marquez, Cissna Park    3
McPike, Monticello    3
Peden, PBL    3
R. Rosales, Ridgeview    3
M. Smith, T-C    3
TK Smith, Urbana    3
Stoller, Cissna Park    3
Trimble, SJ-O    3
Vesely, Urbana    3
Bahler, Urbana    3
Brimner, T-C    2
Buhr, A-P    2
Burgin, Urbana    2
Fleming, PBL    2
Fuller, AOC    2
Hawkins, Ch. Central    2
Kramer, STM    2
Kyle, M-S    2
Massie, T-C    2
Maul, Cissna Park    2
Peterson, Clinton    2
Robertson, T-C    2
Stock, Cissna Park    2
Tuttle, Sullivan    2
Underwood, Clinton    2
M. Williams, Urbana    2
Wright, Centennial    2
Beyer, Ridgeview    1
Bunting, Watseka    1
Burk, Fisher    1
Burnside, T-C    1
Canas, SJ-O    1
Colvin, Ch. Central    1
Conlisk, Pr. Central    1
Cooper-Watson, Danville    1
Edwards, B-H    1
P. Frerichs, Oakwood    1
Hitz, PBL    1
F. Johnson, Rantoul    1
Knapp, Pr. Central    1
Lillard, Danville    1
Lockmiller, Monticello    1
McCalla, Milford    1
Morts, Milford    1
Nugent, GCMS    1
Peterscheim, ALAH    1
Rayburn, B-H    1
Reeder, Monticello    1
Retherford, GCMS    1
Riley, Sullivan    1
L. Rosales, Ridgeview    1
Rose, Sullivan    1
R. Russell, Urbana    1
Peterscheim, ALAH    1
Strack, CG/B    1
Terry, Centennial    1
Wagner, Fisher    1
Wellbaum, ALAH    1
Workman, Clinton    1

REBOUNDS 
(Minimum 5.0/game)
Player, School     REB     RPG
Ayodele, Centennial    250    12.5
A. Scott, Urbana    192    10.1
Hawkins, Ch. Central    141    10.0
Young, Oakwood    242    9.7
Vogel, Pr. Central    190    9.5
Kaiser, Unity    163    9.1
Tilstra, IWest    188    8.6
C. Russo, Tuscola    167    8.4
Enos, Fisher    208    8.3
Martin, Hoop. Area    174    8.3
Cox, VG/H    144    8.0
S. Russell, Centennial    142    7.9
Mi. Miller, Judah    172    7.8
Duis, Milford    146    7.7
Cooper-Watson, Danville    158    7.5
Spenard, Fisher    177    7.4
Roe, A-P    138    7.3
Saulsbery, Clinton    169    7.3
Sieberns, A-P    145    6.9
Specht, Blue Ridge    131    6.9
Am. Franklin, AOC    122    6.8
Schroeder, IWest    147    6.7
Burton, Danville    139    6.6
Jordan, Salt Fork    155    6.5
Nuckols, PBL    150    6.5
Gouard, Schlarman    125    6.3
Price-Wilson, T-C    141    6.1
Wilson, Clinton    122    6.1
Gentzler, PBL    126    6.0
Lenschow, M-S    131    6.0
E. Miller, Sullivan    132    6.0
K. Williams, Rantoul    131    6.0
Barry, T-C    135    5.9
Filkin, Clinton    136    5.9
Reeves, Hoop. Area    41    5.9
Willis, Ch. Central    82    5.9
Duncan, Unity    121    5.8
M. Gayheart, A-P    121    5.8
Retherford, GCMS    133    5.8
L. Russo, Tuscola    115    5.8
Bryant, B-H    132    5.7
Lockmiller, Monticello    80    5.7
Woltkamp, LeRoy    119    5.7
Hughes, STM    84    5.6
McPike, Monticello    78    5.6
Meidel, B-H    126    5.6
Brown, Schlarman    110    5.5
Clanton, Fisher    131    5.5
Maxwell, Unity    122    5.5
M. McCoy, STM    83    5.5
Shipman, ALAH    121    5.5
Burnside, T-C    119    5.4
Riley, Sullivan    122    5.4
Bielfeldt, GCMS    128    5.3
Witte, Salt Fork    32    5.3
Austin, Westville    109    5.2
K. Bauer, Watseka    131    5.2
Bruce, Uni High    93    5.2
Henderson, Tuscola    103    5.2
Kirby, Salt Fork    125    5.2
Peoples, Schlarman    104    5.2
Neuman, Oakwood    123    5.1
Bollant, Judah    105    5.0
Ester, Blue Ridge    109    5.0
Al. Franklin, AOC    110    5.0
Hall, Danville    95    5.0

ASSISTS
(Minimum 2.0/game)
Player, School     Asst     AVG
Henderson, Tuscola    84    4.2
Olthoff, Judah    90    4.1
Brown, Schlarman    77    3.9
Peoples, Schlarman    75    3.8
J. Franklin, AOC    82    3.7
Cross, Urbana    70    3.5
Hall, Danville    71    3.4
Cramer, Watseka    83    3.3
Wilson, Ch. Central    40    3.3
Cagley, Pr. Central    56    3.1
Plotner, Salt Fork    72    3.0
Reeder, Monticello    42    3.0
Harris, Watseka    72    2.9
Schroeder, IWest    64    2.9
Wright, Centennial    40    2.9
Dowers, Oakwood    71    2.8
Neuman, Oakwood    68    2.8
Bates, Tuscola    53    2.7
Dukeman, SJ-O    51    2.7
Grammer, Blue Ridge    62    2.7
Green, Sullivan    60    2.7
Myers, Monticello    38    2.7
K. Davis, ALAH    23    2.6
Gouard, Schlarman    51    2.6
Landry, Ridgeview    60    2.6
Nelson, B-H    60    2.6
Hutchison, Centennial    49    2.5
Rose, Sullivan    56    2.5
S. Smith, T-C    55    2.5
Taylor, SJ-O    48    2.5
Wessels, Cissna Park    56    2.5
Cade, Hoop. Area    44    2.4
Am. Franklin, AOC    44    2..4
My. Miller, ALAH    46    2.4
A. Scott, Urbana    46    2.4
Willis, Ch. Central    33    2.4
Turner, Oakwood    61    2.4
Barry, T-C    54    2.3
Al. Franklin, AOC    51    2.3
Wallen, ALAH    50    2.3
Bolton, STM    31    2.1
Burton, Danville    45    2.1
Curtis, Unity    46    2.1
Kirby,  Salt Fork    50    2.1
Sanchez, IWest    46    2.1
A. Williams, Ch. Central    25    2.1
Duis, Milford    38    2.0
Filkin, Clinton    45    2.0
Habing, Milford    38    2.0
Hathaway, GCMS    49    2.0
Knudsen, Unity    44    2.0
Maxwell, Unity    45    2.0

STEALS
(Minimum 2.0/game)
Player, School     STL     AVG
S. Smith, T-C    123    5.6
Myers, Monticello    74    5.3
Willis, Ch. Central    60    4.3
Peoples, Schlarman    84    4.2
Am. Franklin, AOC    72    4.0
Henderson, Tuscola    77    3.8
Schroeder, IWest    83    3.8
Bates, Tuscola    73    3.7
Trask, Uni High    64    3.6
Barry, T-C    77    3.4
Jamison, PBL    76    3.3
A. Scott, Urbana    63    3.3
Wilson, Ch. Central    40    3.3
J. Franklin, AOC    68    3.1
Wallen, ALAH    67    3.0
Gouard, Schlarman    55    2.8
Al. Franklin, AOC    60    2.7
Harris, Watseka    72    2.9
Rose, Sullivan    63    2.9
Duis, Milford    53    2.8
Lane, Pr. Central    53    2.8
C. Russo, Tuscola    57    2.8
Brown, Schlarman    54    2.7
Al. Franklin, AOC    60    2.7
Meidel, B-H    63    2.7
Neuman, Oakwood    64    2.7
K. Davis, ALAH    23    2.6
Dowers, Oakwood    65    2.6
Dowling, SJ-O    36    2.6
Filkin, Clinton    60    2.6
Grammer, Blue Ridge    59    2.6
Kannan, Judah    57    2.6
Eskew, T-C    58    2.5
K. Bauer, Watseka    63    2.5
Cross, Urbana    50    2.5
Holloman, VG/H    43    2.5
Sanchez, IWest    54    2.5
Taylor, SJ-O    47    2.5
Gray, Danville    48    2.4
Green, Sullivan    52    2.4
McKee, CG/B    47    2.4
Messmore, AOC    55    2.4
Moore, Clinton    56    2.4
Specht, Blue Ridge    45    2.4
Young, Oakwood    59    2.4
Clanton, Fisher    56    2.3
Foran, CG/B    46    2.3
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    43    2.3
Hall, Danville    49    2.3
K. Jones, CG/B    45    2.3
Coley, Ridgeview    51    2.2
K. Davis, Salt Fork    53    2.2
Cade, Hoop. Area    39    2.2
Landry, Ridgeview    46    2.2
Mi. Miller, Judah    48    2.2
Richard, CG/B    43    2.2
Huls, Hoop. Area    30    2.1
Knudsen, Unity    47    2.1
Olthoff, Judah    47    2.1
Parker, Danville    41    2.1
Stock, Cissna Park    40    2.1
Wessels, Cissna Park    46    2.1
Espinoza, Rantoul    46    2.0
Hall, Danville    34    2.0
Landry, Ridgeview    46    2.0
Lenschow, M-S    44    2.0
Martin, Hoop. Area    30    2.0
Taticek, Rantoul    45    2.0

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send weekly updates to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches did not supply information.

