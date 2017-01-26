Banged-up Spartans tough it out on the road

CHAMPAIGN — Bailey Dowling pulled herself off the floor and hobbled toward the bench in pain in the closing minutes of Thursday’s 51-47 girls’ basketball win against St. Thomas More.

The St. Joseph-Ogden freshman re-injured her thigh after a contusion kept her out of several games, and she continued a procession of Spartans to the sideline.

Taylor McClain sat out the game with an injured back. Logan Frerichs’ head bounced off the court surface after a collision with a Sabers player late in Thursday’s game. Payton Frerichs’ teeth slammed into an opposing player’s head in the third quarter, forcing her out for a few minutes.

“We just kind of hung on,” SJ-O coach Brian Loman said. “It was the survival of the fittest, I guess, (Thursday). Somebody had to win, and I guess it was that kind of dogfight of a game.”

Thanks in part to Bree Trimble, who recently returned from a fractured finger, the Spartans (16-7, 5-2 Okaw Valley Conference) were able to stay afloat throughout the game.

The sophomore hit four three-pointers, doubling her total for the season, and scored 19 points, eight of which came during a fourth-quarter surge.

“I made the first three, and then I’m like, ‘OK, I’m going to shoot another one,’ ” Trimble said. “Then I said, ‘OK, this is my on night, I’m going to keep shooting the ball.’ ”

STM (9-13, 5-1) received 12 points apiece from Nakaya Hughes and Abby Leibach, but STM shot 8 of 14 from the free-throw line.

“Free throws made the difference,” STM coach Tom Garriott said. “That was it. ... We’ve just got to make our free throws. Our defense is pretty good. Our rebounding is getting better. Offensively, we’ve been good. We’ve got to knock down our free throws.”

The win kept SJ-O in the OVC race, tied with Monticello and a half-game behind STM, which is seeking its 10th straight conference title.

After falling on Monday to Rantoul, which hadn’t won a conference game, the Spartans got a big boost from Thursday’s win, which gives them four in their last five games.

“We were really down after that Rantoul game,” said SJ-O’s Peyton Crowe, who scored 11 points against STM. “That was rough. We just didn’t have our whole heart out there. ... Then we had two really nice practices, and coming out with this win was really nice.”

While the Spartans aren’t 100 percent healthy, Loman thinks they’re on the right track.

“We just can’t get healthy,” he said. “The positive in all of it is we’ve developed our bench. We’ve got nine kids that you can put out there and compete. We don’t have that falloff.

“The kids just keep fighting. We’ve just got to keep growing up and take baby steps.”

