Watseka girls blast past Paxton-Buckley-Loda

PAXTON — Watseka girls’ basketball’s hot streak continues.

Since the start of last week’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament, which they won, the Warriors have collected victories in six consecutive games.

On Thursday, Watseka defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda 63-41.

“It’s a nice time to be playing our best basketball, and, hopefully, we can continue that in the next few weeks,” Watseka coach Barry Bauer said. “We’re playing well right now. We’re on a little roll.”

Watseka (22-5) displayed its hot hand early. Kennedy Bauer hit two three-pointers and Summer Cramer made a trey to give the Warriors an 11-0 lead.

“That’s a good start. It seemed like we maintained that lead throughout,” Bauer said. “We never really extended it except toward the end. We were pleased with the start and the finish, but still have a lot of things in between we need to work on.”

Cramer ended the game making four three-pointers en route to finishing with 24 points. Bauer had 19 points, including three treys, as the Warriors ended the first quarter leading 16-9 before outscoring the Panthers 14-11 in the second quarter, 14-10 in the third and 19-11 in the fourth.

“We haven’t had any problems lately scoring with the ball,” Bauer said. “I just think, defensively and reboundingwise, we’ll have a big step to take if we’re going to do something in the postseason. I just don’t think rebounding was good (Thursday).”

Liberty Jamison led PBL (11-13) with 13 points. Ariana Gentzler also reached double figures with 10 points as the Panthers’ offense, coach Rachel Hurliman said, was hurt all night by missed layups.

“We just have to finish. We missed a lot of bunnies (Thursday),” Hurliman said. “When they’re open, you’ve just got to put them in the basket, and we missed a lot, and we can’t do that. We’ve got to put it in the hole. We just need to do the little things and put the ball in the hoop.”