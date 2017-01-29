N-G Top 10: Girls’ basketball (Jan. 30)

The final week of the regular season is here for small schools, who litter our Top 10 rankings. More, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Schlarman 17-5 2 Hilltoppers haven’t lost since Jan. 7 and coach Keith Peoples’ team will try to extend winning streak to eight games when they host Milford tonight and play at Oakwood on Thursday.

2. Oakwood 23-3 3 Stud freshman Katleyn Young and the Comets play at Georgetown-Ridge Farm tonight before hosting Schlarman on Thursday night in what should be the game to decide who wins the Vermilion Valley Conference title.

3. ALAH 19-4 1 Balanced scoring Knights hit the road to wrap up the regular season, first tonight at Argenta-Oreana and then on Thursday at Cerro Gordo/Bement.

4. Watseka 22-5 5 Warriors host Beecher on Tuesday night and Dwight on Thursday night. Pick up two wins and coach Barry Bauer’s team will carry an eight-game win streak into the start of Class 2A postseason play.

5. Monticello 17-4 6 Sages end Okaw Valley Conference play looking to avenge earlier losses to St. Thomas More tonight at home and at St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday night.

6. Tri-County 20-4 7 Titans play three times this week — tonight at home against Hutsonville/Palestine, Wednesday at Chrisman and Thursday at Villa Grove/Heritage — in final tuneup before Class 1A regional action next week.

7. Ridgeview 21-4 4 Mustangs have lost two of their last three heading into tonight’s Heart of Illinois Conference game at Eureka and Thursday’s regular season finale at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

8. Iroquois West 20-4 8 Raiders, paced by senior Grace Schroeder and junior Meara Tilstra, will head north on Interstate 57 on Tuesday night to play at Peotone before closing regular season at home on Thursday night against Clifton Central.

9. Tuscola 17-5 9 Warriors riding high after winning Central Illinois Conference Tournament title before Emma Henderson & Co. host Warrensburg-Latham tonight and play at Meridian on Thursday night.

10. Danville 15-8 — Vikings’ five-game win streak snapped at hands of unbeaten Chicago Marshall on Saturday, but Mikala Hall and the rest of the Vikings get a chance to regroup on Thursday night at Peoria Notre Dame.



