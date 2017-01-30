Monticello girls top STM, tie for league lead

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: Judah vs. UNI » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Judah Christian's Lyndon Pelmore(13) guards University High's Michelle Kim(22) in a prep basketball game at Judah in Champaign on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

MONTICELLO — When Tatum McCall wore St. Thomas More’s green uniform into Monticello’s gym her freshman year, the moment took her breath away.

The players on the opposite side of the floor were her lifelong friends and teammates, and for the first two years of her high school girls’ basketball career, she competed against them twice a year.

When McCall’s now-former STM teammates visited Monticello on Monday, McCall was on the home side. And that felt right.

“It feels better playing them than when I played Monticello,” the junior said. “Monticello is more home-like. I had friends at STM that I still talk to, but it’s definitely different leaving a team that you’ve been with for years than just two (years).”

With McCall on its team, Monticello coasted to a 46-25 win on Monday, avenging one of its two Okaw Valley Conference losses.

The athletic Sages (18-4, 5-2 OVC) won by playing lockdown defense, allowing just 14 points in the final three quarters, a hallmark of this season’s Monticello.

The Sages trailed 11-8 late in the first quarter after the Sabers (10-14, 5-2) received two three-pointers from Hayes Murray and a third from Andie Bolton.

Then, Monticello coach Dave Beery said, the Sages began closing out on STM’s three-point shooters. Monticello ended the game on a 38-14 run, with Emma Reeder leading the way by scoring 11 points.

“It was like quicksand,” Sabers coach Tom Garriott said of Monticello’s defense. “The more you try to get out of it, the more you sink. … They’re a great defensive team, but when we play hard on defense and play it correctly, so are we. We didn’t show up mentally (Monday), but we’ll get better (today).”

After winning three straight games and starting the season 5-0 in conference play, the Sabers have lost five of six games. Murray and Maddie McCoy both finished with six points to lead STM.

The Sages have now won three straight after doubling their loss total with back-to-back defeats against to STM and St. Joseph-Ogden earlier in the month.

Now, they’re back on track. A win over SJ-O on Thursday in their regular-season finale would guarantee the Sages at least a tie with STM, which plays Unity in its OVC finale, for the conference title.

“I think there was some disappointment (after losing two straight), because we knew we can play better than that,” said Monticello’s Zanna Myers, who scored 10 points Monday. “But we just had to push through it, and we knew that we could overcome it and could beat them the next time around.”

With McCall (six points) in the mix along with three other one-time All-Area honorees, Beery knew this team had a chance to break through the sectional semifinal barrier that felled the Sages the last few years.

As Monticello constructed its defense during intense preseason practices, he saw his team’s athleticism along with execution could make for a shut-down team.

Now, he’s ready to see how that team progresses as it reaches the end of the regular season.

“I keep telling them, ‘I don’t know how good we are because we still haven’t peaked yet,’ ” Beery said. “The way we play defense, it puts us in position where we can play with about anybody. We’ll see what happens.”