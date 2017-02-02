Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Jan. 30
Thu, 02/02/2017 - 9:39pm | Troy Gentle

SCORING
(Minimum 9.0 ppg)
Player, School     FG     FT     TP     AVG     HG
A. Scott, Urbana    158    142    514    27.1    42
Schroeder, IWest    173    89    483    20.1    34
Hall, Danville    146    95    435    18.9    35
Young, Oakwood    191    92    478    17.7    26
Tilstra, IWest    170    80    438    17.5    29
S. Smith, T-C    145    54    382    17.4    29
Willis, Ch. Central    108    33    262    16.4    25
Cross, Urbana    117    38    312    15.6    20
Am. Franklin, AOC    138    28    320    15.2    23
Henderson, Tuscola    109    54    302    15.1    28
Peoples, Schlarman    117    53    295    14.8    14
Duis, Milford    90    113    324    14.7    20
Trask, Urbana Uni    110    41    264    14.7    21
Meidel, B-H    138    91    382    14.1    24
Ayodele, Centennial    129    50    308    14.0    30
Cramer, Watseka    142    48    393    14.0    28
S. Russell, Centennial    109    52    293    14.0    32
Grammer, Blue Ridge    123    84    353    13.6    25
Brown, Schlarman    106    33    263    13.2    22
Burton, Danville    95    55    294    12.8    25
Hawkins, Ch. Central    78    46    204    12.8    22
Jamison, PBL    99    54    292    12.7    23
Myers, Monticello    63    43    178    12.7    X
Specht, Blue Ridge    80    62    267    12.7    27
Cox, VG/H    94    39    227    12.6    20
Price-Wilson, T-C    112    62    286    12.4    24
Al. Franklin, AOC    124    38    303    12.1    20
McCall, Monticello    68    23    170    12.1    X
Nelson, B-H    114    75    328    12.1    16
Vogel, Pr. Central    107    37    251    12.0    24
Kirby, Salt Fork    120    37    309    11.9    20
Mi. Miller, Judah    113    60    284    11.4    19
K. Bauer, Watseka    102    81    317    11.3    35
Bollant, Judah    89    31    269    11.2    23
Huls, Hoop. Area    97    46    252    11.0    24
Lockmiller, Monticello    65    22    153    10.9    X
Campbell, VG/H    73    40    195    10.8    25
Lenschow, M-S    83    46    249    10.8    19
Sieberns, A-P    85    57    227    10.8    20
Wessels, Cissna Park    93    71    281    10.8    16
Darush, Sullivan    32    5    96    10.7    17
Gouard, Schlarman    91    19    210    10.5    X
Crowe, SJ-O    71    42    194    10.2    X
Cooper-Watson, Danville    104    24    233    10.1    16
C. Russo, Tuscola    80    41    201    10.1    21
Clanton, Fisher    95    70    260    10.0    19
Saulsbery, Clinton    71    86    228    9.9    17
Riley, Sullivan    88    58    235    9.8    17
Ward, Ridgeview    92    45    256    9.8    24
Talley, Ridgeview    96    17    252    9.7    X
Filkin, Clinton    80    42    218    9.5    21
Reeves, Hoop. Area    43    31    133    9.5    18
Dowers, Oakwood    94    48    253    9.4    15
Moody, GCMS    100    36    245    9.4    17
Tuttle, Sullivan    25    31    85    9.4    
Duncan, Unity    80    53    214    9.3    21
Barry, T-C    78    26    211    9.2    16
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    33    16    110    9.2    X
Hackmann, M-S    65    56    210    9.1    20
Wellbaum, ALAH    88    31    209    9.1    22
K. Williams, Rantoul    90    15    228    9.1    21
Harris, Watseka    84    41    225    9.0    16

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 attempts/game-40.0)
Player, School     FGA     FGM     PCT
Ayodele, Centennial    217    129    59.4
Young, Oakwood    326    191    58.6
Lockmiller, Monticello    114    65    57.0
Wellbaum, ALAH    155    88    56.8
Trask, Urbana Uni    199    110    55.3
M. McCoy, STM    76    40    52.6
Price-Wilson, T-C    215    112    52.1
Messmore, AOC    102    52    51.0
Myers, Monticello    124    63    50.8
Fifer, ALAH    151    76    50.3
Sieberns, A-P    169    85    50.3
Am. Franklin, AOC    244    122    50.0
Cooper-Watson, Danville    209    104    49.8
Houk, AOC    93    46    49.5
Shipman, ALAH    171    84    49.1
C. Russo, Tuscola    164    80    48.8
Gouard, Schlarman    188    91    48.4
Henderson, Tuscola    225    109    48.4
Nichols, M-S    86    41    47.7
Hawkins, Ch. Central    164    78    47.6
McCall, Monticello    145    68    46.9
Tilstra, IWest    382    176    46.1
Crowe, SJ-O    155    71    45.8
Haberkom, Pr. Central    70    32    45.7
Woltkamp, LeRoy    149    68    45.6
Al. Franklin, AOC    235    107    45.5
Maci Bielfeldt, GCMS    93    42    45.2
Bunting, Watseka    102    46    45.1
Retherford, GCMS    165    74    44.8
Schroeder, IWest    427    190    44.5
Slagel, Pr. Central    50    22    44.0
M. Gayheart, A-P    112    49    43.8
R. Russell, Urbana    44    19    43.2
S. Smith, T-C    153    66    43.1
K. Jones, Ridgeview    91    39    42.9
Mi. Miller, Judah    261    112    42.9
Wessels, Cissna Park    219    93    42.7
Fairley, IWest    122    52    42.6
Harris, Watseka    219    93    42.5
S. Smith, T-C    342    145    42.4
Willis, Ch. Central    256    108    42.2
Northrup, M-S    121    51    42.1
Dowers, Oakwood    225    94    41.8
Blickensderfer, CG/B    108    49    41.7
E. Miller, Sullivan    192    80    41.7
Kramer, STM    65    27    41.5
Pelmore, Judah    58    24    41.4
Kannan, Judah    160    66    41.3
Witte, Salt Fork    68    28    41.1
L. Russo, Tuscola    115    47    40.9
S. Russell, Centennial    267    109    40.8
J. Franklin, AOC    172    70    40.7
Mak. Bielfeldt, GCMS    175    71    40.6
Lane, Pr. Central    138    56    40.6
Conlisk, Pr. Central    128    52    40.6
R. Russell, Urbana    37    15    40.5
Meidel, B-H    342    138    40.4
McPike, Monticello    97    39    40.2
A. Scott, Urbana    394    158    40.1
Acklin, SJ-O    40    16    40.0
Drake, Watseka    135    54    40.0
Riley, Sullivan    220    88    40.0

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 attempts/game-62.5)
Player, School    FTA    FTM    PCT
Burton, Danville    66    55    83.3
Duis, Milford    141    113    80.1
Trenkle, LeRoy    86    67    77.9
A. Scott, Urbana    186    142    76.3
Bates, Tuscola    56    42    75.0
Crowe, SJ-O    56    42    75.0
Myers, Monticello    58    43    74.1
Wessels, Cissna Park    96    71    74.0
Brown, Schlarman    45    33    73.3
Henderson, Tuscola    74    54    73.0
Young, Oakwood    126    92    73.0
Hackmann, M-S    77    56    72.7
Specht, Blue Ridge    86    62    72.1
Knudsen, Unity    64    46    71.9
Meidel, B-H    127    91    71.7
S. Smith, T-C    83    59    71.1
Reeves, Hoop. Area    31    45    68.9
Spenard, Fisher    157    107    68.2
Cross, Urbana    56    38    67.9
Hawkins, Ch. Central    68    46    67.6
Retherford, GCMS    68    46    67.6
Lenschow, M-S    68    46    67.6
Kirby, Salt Fork    55    37    67.3
Bruns, PBL    87    58    66.7
Wellbaum, ALAH    48    32    66.7
Peoples, Schlarman    80    53    66.3
Saulsbery, Clinton    130    86    66.2
M. Gayheart, A-P    76    50    65.8
Huls, Hoop. Area    70    46    65.7
Shipman, ALAH    58    38    65.5
Clanton, Fisher    107    70    65.4
Duncan, Unity    81    53    65.4
Dowling, SJ-O    40    26    65.0
Schroeder, IWest    133    86    64.7
My. Miller, ALAH    65    42    64.6
Al. Franklin, AOC    59    38    64.4
Jamison, PBL    84    54    64.3
Hall, Danville    148    95    64.2
Fleming, PBL    55    35    63.6
Tuttle, Sullivan    49    31    63.3
K. Bauer, Watseka    129    81    62.8
Ward, Ridgeview    72    45    62.5

THREE-POINT FIELD GOALS
Player, School     3FG
Cramer, Watseka    61
Bollant, Judah    60
A. Scott, Urbana    56
Burton, Danville    49
Hall, Danville    48
Talley, Ridgeview    43
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    42
Cross, Urbana    40
Jamison, PBL    40
Lenschow, M-S    37
Espinoza, Rantoul    35
K. Bauer, Watseka    34
S. Smith, T-C    33
K. Williams, Rantoul    33
Kirby, Salt Fork    32
Sprague, A-P    32
Duis, Milford    31
Enos, Fisher    30
Henderson, Tuscola    30
Drake, Watseka    28
Jordan, Westville    28
Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    27
Darush, Sullivan    27
K. Davis, Salt Fork    27
Maxwell, Unity    27
Ward, Ridgeview    27
Barry, T-C    26
Johnson, PBL    26
A. Nelson, B-H    25
Clevenger, Judah    24
Ellis, Sullivan    24
Hackmann, M-S    24
Wessels, Cissna Park    24
Grammer, Blue Ridge    23
S. Russell, Centennial    23
Velazquez, M-S    23
Curtis, Unity    22
Fehr, Cissna Park    22
My. Miller, ALAH    22
Norder, Watseka    21
Wallen, ALAH    21
Reeves, Hoop. Area    19
Schlesinger, Clinton    19
Brown, Schlarman    18
Newell, Schlarman    18
Dowers, Oakwood    17
Al. Franklin, AOC    17
Kelso, SJ-O    17
Knudsen, Unity    17
Moore, Clinton    17
Neuman, Oakwood    17
PLotner, Salt Fork    17
Schroeder, IWest    17
Filkin, Clinton    16
Am. Franklin, AOC    16
Harris, Watseka    16
Trenkle, LeRoy    16
Hathaway, GCMS    15
Hood, Fisher    15
Lane, Pr. Central    15
Meidel, B-H    15
Messmore, AOC    15
Woltkamp, LeRoy    15
Ballenger, Ridgeview    14
Blomberg, STM    14
Dietrich, Tuscola    14
Holloman, VG/H    14
C. Scott, Urbana    14
Williams, A-P    14
Sutherland, Rantoul    13
Willis, Ch. Central    13
Wilson, Pr. Central    13
Taticek, Rantoul    12
Thomas, Fisher    12
Cagley, Pr. Central    11
Gray, Danville    11
McCall, Monticello    11
Parker, Danville    11
Crowe, SJ-O    10
Knake, Cissna Park    11
Carney, IWest    10
Green, Sullivan    10
Leibach, STM    10
Spinks, Rantoul    10
White, LeRoy    10
Campbell, VG/H    9
Dunner, Rantoul    9
Elliott, Westville    9
Gouard, Schlarman    9
Hay. Hambleton, A-P    9
Hanshew, LeRoy    9
Koester, Tuscola    9
L. McCoy, Ch. Central    9
Moody, GCMS    9
Myers, Monticello    9
Bates, Tuscola    8
Bolton, STM    8
Eskew, T-C    8
Grohler, PBL    8
Habing, Milford    8
Huls, Hoop. Area    8
A. Jackson, Urbana    8
K. Jones, Ridgeview    8
Kauffman, AOC    8
McKee, CG/B    8
S. Moore, Clinton    8
Murray, STM    8
Northrup, M-S    8
Peoples, Schlarman    8
Sobkoviak, Milford    8
Dukeman, SJ-O    7
Herschberger, ALAH    7
Smith, Westville    7
VanMatre, CG/B    7
A. Williams, Ch. Central    7
Witte, Salt Fork    7
K. Davis, ALAH    6
Fifer, ALAH    6
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    6
Hutchison, Centennial    6
Mapson, Centennial    6
Marquez, Cissna Park    6
Patton, Ch. Central    6
Peters, Watseka    6
Tilstra, IWest    6
Warren, Milford    6
Wendling, Unity    6
Bowen, STM    5
Cade, Hoop. Area    5
Coley, Ridgeview    5
Conway, Judah    5
Cultra, IWest    5
Landry, Ridgeview    5
V. McCoy, Ch. Central    5
Shipman, ALAH    5
Taylor, SJ-O    5
Zimmerman, Ridgeview    5 

Charleston, Unity    4
Collins, M-S    4
Dowling, SJ-O    4
Foran, CG/B    4
Fredrickson, Fisher    4
Fritch, Milford    4
A. Johnson, Clinton    4
Sanchez, IWest    4
Turner, Oakwood    4
Tuttle, Sullivan    4
Young, Oakwood    4
Wilson, Ch. Central    4
Damilano, Schlarman    3
Dye, Schlarman    3
Grady, Urbana    3
Houk, AOC    3
K. Jones, CG/B    3
Lane, Pr. Central    3
Maul, Cissna Park    3
McPike, Monticello    3
Peden, PBL    3
R. Rosales, Ridgeview    3
M. Smith, T-C    3
TK Smith, Urbana    3
Stoller, Cissna Park    3
Trimble, SJ-O    3
Vesely, Urbana    3
Bahler, Urbana    3
Brimner, T-C    2
Buhr, A-P    2
Burgin, Urbana    2
Fleming, PBL    2
Fuller, AOC    2
Hawkins, Ch. Central    2
Kramer, STM    2
Kyle, M-S    2
Massie, T-C    2
Peterson, Clinton    2
Robertson, T-C    2
Stock, Cissna Park    2
Underwood, Clinton    2
Wellbaum, ALAH    2
M. Williams, Urbana    2
Wright, Centennial    2
Beyer, Ridgeview    1
Bunting, Watseka    1
Burk, Fisher    1
Burnside, T-C    1
Canas, SJ-O    1
Carson, ALAH    1
Cochrane, Ch. Central    1
Colvin, Ch. Central    1
Conlisk, Pr. Central    1
Cooper-Watson, Danville    1
Drayer, Hoop. Area    1
Duncan, Unity    1
Edwards, B-H    1
P. Frerichs, Oakwood    1
Hitz, PBL    1
F. Johnson, Rantoul    1
Knapp, Pr. Central    1
Lillard, Danville    1
Linder, Hoop. Area    1
Lockmiller, Monticello    1
McCalla, Milford    1
Morts, Milford    1
Nugent, GCMS    1
Peterscheim, ALAH    1
Rayburn, B-H    1
Reeder, Monticello    1
Retherford, GCMS    1
Riley, Sullivan    1
L. Rosales, Ridgeview    1
Rose, Sullivan    1
R. Russell, Urbana    1
Rutledge, Unity    1
Strack, CG/B    1
Symmonds, Hoop. Area    1
Terry, Centennial    1
Wagner, Fisher    1
Workman, Clinton    1

REBOUNDS 
(Minimum 5.0/game)
Player, School     REB     RPG
Ayodele, Centennial    268    12.2
A. Scott, Urbana    192    10.1
Vogel, Pr. Central    211    10.0
Hawkins, Ch. Central    151    9.4
Tilstra, IWest    234    9.4
Young, Oakwood    252    9.3
Kaiser, Unity    163    9.1
Enos, Fisher    228    8.4
C. Russo, Tuscola    167    8.4
S. Russell, Centennial    170    8.1
Cox, VG/H    144    8.0
Spenard, Fisher    203    7.8
Mi. Miller, Judah    193    7.7
Cooper-Watson, Danville    172    7.5
Martin, Hoop. Area    205    7.3
Roe, A-P    138    7.3
Saulsbery, Clinton    169    7.3
Duis, Milford    158    7.2
Specht, Blue Ridge    150    7.1
Sieberns, A-P    145    6.9
Schroeder, IWest    162    6.8
Burton, Danville    151    6.6
Am. Franklin, AOC    139    6.6
Nuckols, PBL    150    6.5
Gouard, Schlarman    125    6.3
Jordan, Salt Fork    165    6.3
E. Miller, Sullivan    147    6.1
Price-Wilson, T-C    141    6.1
Willis, Ch. Central    98    6.1
Wilson, Clinton    122    6.1
Duncan, Unity    137    6.0
Gentzler, PBL    126    6.0
Maxwell, Unity    144    6.0
Retherford, GCMS    149    6.0
K. Williams, Rantoul    151    6.0
Witte, Salt Fork    48    6.0
Barry, T-C    135    5.9
Filkin, Clinton    136    5.9
Lenschow, M-S    135    5.9
Austin, Westville    157    5.8
Bryant, B-H    150    5.8
M. Gayheart, A-P    121    5.8
L. Russo, Tuscola    115    5.8
Shipman, ALAH    140    5.8
Lockmiller, Monticello    80    5.7
Woltkamp, LeRoy    125    5.7
Hughes, STM    84    5.6
McPike, Monticello    78    5.6
Meidel, B-H    152    5.6
Brown, Schlarman    110    5.5
M. McCoy, STM    83    5.5
K. Bauer, Watseka    152    5.4
Burnside, T-C    119    5.4
Clanton, Fisher    140    5.4
Kirby, Salt Fork    140    5.4
Riley, Sullivan    129    5.4
Mak. Bielfeldt, GCMS    136    5.2
Bruce, Urbana Uni    93    5.2
Elliott, Westville    140    5.2
Henderson, Tuscola    103    5.2
Peoples, Schlarman    104    5.2
Bollant, Judah    122    5.1
Al. Franklin, AOC    127    5.1
Hall, Danville    116    5.0
Neuman, Oakwood    131    5.0
Wellbaum, ALAH    115    5.0

ASSISTS
(Minimum 2.0/game)
Player, School     Asst     AVG
Olthoff, Judah    107    4.3
Henderson, Tuscola    84    4.2
Brown, Schlarman    77    3.9
J. Franklin, AOC    94    3.8
Peoples, Schlarman    75    3.8
Cross, Urbana    70    3.5
Cramer, Watseka    96    3.4
Hall, Danville    75    3.3
Cagley, Pr. Central    60    3.2
Wilson, Ch. Central    43    3.1
Plotner, Salt Fork    78    3.0
Reeder, Monticello    42    3.0
Schroeder, IWest    71    3.0
Harris, Watseka    80    2.9
Dowers, Oakwood    76    2.8
Am. Franklin, AOC    58    2.8
Neuman, Oakwood    74    2.8
Bates, Tuscola    53    2.7
Dukeman, SJ-O    51    2.7
Grammer, Blue Ridge    70    2.7
Green, Sullivan    54    2.7
Myers, Monticello    38    2.7
K. Davis, ALAH    23    2.6
Al. Franklin, AOC    64    2.6
Gouard, Schlarman    51    2.6
Landry, Ridgeview    60    2.6
My. Miller, ALAH    55    2.6
Nelson, B-H    70    2.6
Wright, Centennial    42    2.6
Rose, Sullivan    61    2.5
S. Smith, T-C    55    2.5
Taylor, SJ-O    48    2.5
Cade, Hoop. Area    44    2.4
Hutchison, Centennial    55    2.4
A. Scott, Urbana    46    2.4
Sanchez, IWest    61    2.4
Turner, Oakwood    65    2.4
Barry, T-C    54    2.3
Curtis, Unity    55    2.3
Wallen, ALAH    56    2.3
Wessels, Cissna Park    61    2.3
Willis, Ch. Central    37    2.3
Burton, Danville    51    2.2
Hathaway, GCMS    56    2.2
Bolton, STM    31    2.1
Kirby,  Salt Fork    55    2.1
A. Williams, Ch. Central    25    2.1
Carney, IWest    51    2.0
Duis, Milford    38    2.0
Filkin, Clinton    45    2.0
Knudsen, Unity    49    2.0

STEALS
(Minimum 2.0/game)
Player, School     Stl     AVG
S. Smith, T-C    123    5.6
Myers, Monticello    74    5.3
Willis, Ch. Central    71    4.4
Am. Franklin, AOC    88    4.2
Peoples, Schlarman    84    4.2
Henderson, Tuscola    77    3.8
Schroeder, IWest    90    3.8
Bates, Tuscola    73    3.7
Trask, Urbana Uni    64    3.6
Barry, T-C    77    3.4
Jamison, PBL    76    3.3
A. Scott, Urbana    63    3.3
J. Franklin, AOC    79    3.2
Wallen, ALAH    76    3.2
Meidel, B-H    83    3.1
Specht, Blue Ridge    65    3.1
Wilson, Ch. Central    43    3.1
Lane, Pr. Central    59    3.0
Al. Franklin, AOC    73    2.9
Harris, Watseka    80    2.9
Gouard, Schlarman    55    2.8
Rose, Sullivan    67    2.8
C. Russo, Tuscola    57    2.8
Brown, Schlarman    54    2.7
Duis, Milford    59    2.7
K. Bauer, Watseka    72    2.6
K. Davis, ALAH    23    2.6
Dowers, Oakwood    69    2.6
Dowling, SJ-O    36    2.6
Filkin, Clinton    60    2.6
Nelson, B-H    70    2.6
Eskew, T-C    58    2.5
Cross, Urbana    50    2.5
Grammer, Blue Ridge    65    2.5
Green, Sullivan    60    2.5
Holloman, VG/H    43    2.5
Neuman, Oakwood    66    2.5
Sanchez, IWest    63    2.5
Taylor, SJ-O    47    2.5
Foran, CG/B    56    2.4
Kannan, Judah    58    2.4
Moore, Clinton    56    2.4
Clanton, Fisher    59    2.3
Coley, Ridgeview    57    2.3
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    43    2.3
Gray, Danville    51    2.3
Hall, Danville    53    2.3
Huls, Hoop. Area    53    2.3
Messmore, AOC    61    2.3
Young, Oakwood    62    2.3
Cade, Hoop. Area    39    2.2
K. Davis, Salt Fork    58    2.2
Knudsen, Unity    50    2.2
Mi. Miller, Judah    55    2.2
Olthoff, Judah    55    2.2
Wessels, Cissna Park    57    2.2
McKee, CG/B    48    2.1
E. Miller, Sullivan    50    2.1
Parker, Danville    46    2.1
Richard, CG/B    46    2.1
Landry, Ridgeview    46    2.0
Martin, Hoop. Area    30    2.0
Taticek, Rantoul    51    2.0

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send weekly updates to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches did not supply information.

