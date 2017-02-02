Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Jan. 30

SCORING

(Minimum 9.0 ppg)

Player, School FG FT TP AVG HG

A. Scott, Urbana 158 142 514 27.1 42

Schroeder, IWest 173 89 483 20.1 34

Hall, Danville 146 95 435 18.9 35

Young, Oakwood 191 92 478 17.7 26

Tilstra, IWest 170 80 438 17.5 29

S. Smith, T-C 145 54 382 17.4 29

Willis, Ch. Central 108 33 262 16.4 25

Cross, Urbana 117 38 312 15.6 20

Am. Franklin, AOC 138 28 320 15.2 23

Henderson, Tuscola 109 54 302 15.1 28

Peoples, Schlarman 117 53 295 14.8 14

Duis, Milford 90 113 324 14.7 20

Trask, Urbana Uni 110 41 264 14.7 21

Meidel, B-H 138 91 382 14.1 24

Ayodele, Centennial 129 50 308 14.0 30

Cramer, Watseka 142 48 393 14.0 28

S. Russell, Centennial 109 52 293 14.0 32

Grammer, Blue Ridge 123 84 353 13.6 25

Brown, Schlarman 106 33 263 13.2 22

Burton, Danville 95 55 294 12.8 25

Hawkins, Ch. Central 78 46 204 12.8 22

Jamison, PBL 99 54 292 12.7 23

Myers, Monticello 63 43 178 12.7 X

Specht, Blue Ridge 80 62 267 12.7 27

Cox, VG/H 94 39 227 12.6 20

Price-Wilson, T-C 112 62 286 12.4 24

Al. Franklin, AOC 124 38 303 12.1 20

McCall, Monticello 68 23 170 12.1 X

Nelson, B-H 114 75 328 12.1 16

Vogel, Pr. Central 107 37 251 12.0 24

Kirby, Salt Fork 120 37 309 11.9 20

Mi. Miller, Judah 113 60 284 11.4 19

K. Bauer, Watseka 102 81 317 11.3 35

Bollant, Judah 89 31 269 11.2 23

Huls, Hoop. Area 97 46 252 11.0 24

Lockmiller, Monticello 65 22 153 10.9 X

Campbell, VG/H 73 40 195 10.8 25

Lenschow, M-S 83 46 249 10.8 19

Sieberns, A-P 85 57 227 10.8 20

Wessels, Cissna Park 93 71 281 10.8 16

Darush, Sullivan 32 5 96 10.7 17

Gouard, Schlarman 91 19 210 10.5 X

Crowe, SJ-O 71 42 194 10.2 X

Cooper-Watson, Danville 104 24 233 10.1 16

C. Russo, Tuscola 80 41 201 10.1 21

Clanton, Fisher 95 70 260 10.0 19

Saulsbery, Clinton 71 86 228 9.9 17

Riley, Sullivan 88 58 235 9.8 17

Ward, Ridgeview 92 45 256 9.8 24

Talley, Ridgeview 96 17 252 9.7 X

Filkin, Clinton 80 42 218 9.5 21

Reeves, Hoop. Area 43 31 133 9.5 18

Dowers, Oakwood 94 48 253 9.4 15

Moody, GCMS 100 36 245 9.4 17

Tuttle, Sullivan 25 31 85 9.4

Duncan, Unity 80 53 214 9.3 21

Barry, T-C 78 26 211 9.2 16

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 33 16 110 9.2 X

Hackmann, M-S 65 56 210 9.1 20

Wellbaum, ALAH 88 31 209 9.1 22

K. Williams, Rantoul 90 15 228 9.1 21

Harris, Watseka 84 41 225 9.0 16

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 attempts/game-40.0)

Player, School FGA FGM PCT

Ayodele, Centennial 217 129 59.4

Young, Oakwood 326 191 58.6

Lockmiller, Monticello 114 65 57.0

Wellbaum, ALAH 155 88 56.8

Trask, Urbana Uni 199 110 55.3

M. McCoy, STM 76 40 52.6

Price-Wilson, T-C 215 112 52.1

Messmore, AOC 102 52 51.0

Myers, Monticello 124 63 50.8

Fifer, ALAH 151 76 50.3

Sieberns, A-P 169 85 50.3

Am. Franklin, AOC 244 122 50.0

Cooper-Watson, Danville 209 104 49.8

Houk, AOC 93 46 49.5

Shipman, ALAH 171 84 49.1

C. Russo, Tuscola 164 80 48.8

Gouard, Schlarman 188 91 48.4

Henderson, Tuscola 225 109 48.4

Nichols, M-S 86 41 47.7

Hawkins, Ch. Central 164 78 47.6

McCall, Monticello 145 68 46.9

Tilstra, IWest 382 176 46.1

Crowe, SJ-O 155 71 45.8

Haberkom, Pr. Central 70 32 45.7

Woltkamp, LeRoy 149 68 45.6

Al. Franklin, AOC 235 107 45.5

Maci Bielfeldt, GCMS 93 42 45.2

Bunting, Watseka 102 46 45.1

Retherford, GCMS 165 74 44.8

Schroeder, IWest 427 190 44.5

Slagel, Pr. Central 50 22 44.0

M. Gayheart, A-P 112 49 43.8

R. Russell, Urbana 44 19 43.2

S. Smith, T-C 153 66 43.1

K. Jones, Ridgeview 91 39 42.9

Mi. Miller, Judah 261 112 42.9

Wessels, Cissna Park 219 93 42.7

Fairley, IWest 122 52 42.6

Harris, Watseka 219 93 42.5

S. Smith, T-C 342 145 42.4

Willis, Ch. Central 256 108 42.2

Northrup, M-S 121 51 42.1

Dowers, Oakwood 225 94 41.8

Blickensderfer, CG/B 108 49 41.7

E. Miller, Sullivan 192 80 41.7

Kramer, STM 65 27 41.5

Pelmore, Judah 58 24 41.4

Kannan, Judah 160 66 41.3

Witte, Salt Fork 68 28 41.1

L. Russo, Tuscola 115 47 40.9

S. Russell, Centennial 267 109 40.8

J. Franklin, AOC 172 70 40.7

Mak. Bielfeldt, GCMS 175 71 40.6

Lane, Pr. Central 138 56 40.6

Conlisk, Pr. Central 128 52 40.6

R. Russell, Urbana 37 15 40.5

Meidel, B-H 342 138 40.4

McPike, Monticello 97 39 40.2

A. Scott, Urbana 394 158 40.1

Acklin, SJ-O 40 16 40.0

Drake, Watseka 135 54 40.0

Riley, Sullivan 220 88 40.0

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 attempts/game-62.5)

Player, School FTA FTM PCT

Burton, Danville 66 55 83.3

Duis, Milford 141 113 80.1

Trenkle, LeRoy 86 67 77.9

A. Scott, Urbana 186 142 76.3

Bates, Tuscola 56 42 75.0

Crowe, SJ-O 56 42 75.0

Myers, Monticello 58 43 74.1

Wessels, Cissna Park 96 71 74.0

Brown, Schlarman 45 33 73.3

Henderson, Tuscola 74 54 73.0

Young, Oakwood 126 92 73.0

Hackmann, M-S 77 56 72.7

Specht, Blue Ridge 86 62 72.1

Knudsen, Unity 64 46 71.9

Meidel, B-H 127 91 71.7

S. Smith, T-C 83 59 71.1

Reeves, Hoop. Area 31 45 68.9

Spenard, Fisher 157 107 68.2

Cross, Urbana 56 38 67.9

Hawkins, Ch. Central 68 46 67.6

Retherford, GCMS 68 46 67.6

Lenschow, M-S 68 46 67.6

Kirby, Salt Fork 55 37 67.3

Bruns, PBL 87 58 66.7

Wellbaum, ALAH 48 32 66.7

Peoples, Schlarman 80 53 66.3

Saulsbery, Clinton 130 86 66.2

M. Gayheart, A-P 76 50 65.8

Huls, Hoop. Area 70 46 65.7

Shipman, ALAH 58 38 65.5

Clanton, Fisher 107 70 65.4

Duncan, Unity 81 53 65.4

Dowling, SJ-O 40 26 65.0

Schroeder, IWest 133 86 64.7

My. Miller, ALAH 65 42 64.6

Al. Franklin, AOC 59 38 64.4

Jamison, PBL 84 54 64.3

Hall, Danville 148 95 64.2

Fleming, PBL 55 35 63.6

Tuttle, Sullivan 49 31 63.3

K. Bauer, Watseka 129 81 62.8

Ward, Ridgeview 72 45 62.5

THREE-POINT FIELD GOALS

Player, School 3FG

Cramer, Watseka 61

Bollant, Judah 60

A. Scott, Urbana 56

Burton, Danville 49

Hall, Danville 48

Talley, Ridgeview 43

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 42

Cross, Urbana 40

Jamison, PBL 40

Lenschow, M-S 37

Espinoza, Rantoul 35

K. Bauer, Watseka 34

S. Smith, T-C 33

K. Williams, Rantoul 33

Kirby, Salt Fork 32

Sprague, A-P 32

Duis, Milford 31

Enos, Fisher 30

Henderson, Tuscola 30

Drake, Watseka 28

Jordan, Westville 28

Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 27

Darush, Sullivan 27

K. Davis, Salt Fork 27

Maxwell, Unity 27

Ward, Ridgeview 27

Barry, T-C 26

Johnson, PBL 26

A. Nelson, B-H 25

Clevenger, Judah 24

Ellis, Sullivan 24

Hackmann, M-S 24

Wessels, Cissna Park 24

Grammer, Blue Ridge 23

S. Russell, Centennial 23

Velazquez, M-S 23

Curtis, Unity 22

Fehr, Cissna Park 22

My. Miller, ALAH 22

Norder, Watseka 21

Wallen, ALAH 21

Reeves, Hoop. Area 19

Schlesinger, Clinton 19

Brown, Schlarman 18

Newell, Schlarman 18

Dowers, Oakwood 17

Al. Franklin, AOC 17

Kelso, SJ-O 17

Knudsen, Unity 17

Moore, Clinton 17

Neuman, Oakwood 17

PLotner, Salt Fork 17

Schroeder, IWest 17

Filkin, Clinton 16

Am. Franklin, AOC 16

Harris, Watseka 16

Trenkle, LeRoy 16

Hathaway, GCMS 15

Hood, Fisher 15

Lane, Pr. Central 15

Meidel, B-H 15

Messmore, AOC 15

Woltkamp, LeRoy 15

Ballenger, Ridgeview 14

Blomberg, STM 14

Dietrich, Tuscola 14

Holloman, VG/H 14

C. Scott, Urbana 14

Williams, A-P 14

Sutherland, Rantoul 13

Willis, Ch. Central 13

Wilson, Pr. Central 13

Taticek, Rantoul 12

Thomas, Fisher 12

Cagley, Pr. Central 11

Gray, Danville 11

McCall, Monticello 11

Parker, Danville 11

Crowe, SJ-O 10

Knake, Cissna Park 11

Carney, IWest 10

Green, Sullivan 10

Leibach, STM 10

Spinks, Rantoul 10

White, LeRoy 10

Campbell, VG/H 9

Dunner, Rantoul 9

Elliott, Westville 9

Gouard, Schlarman 9

Hay. Hambleton, A-P 9

Hanshew, LeRoy 9

Koester, Tuscola 9

L. McCoy, Ch. Central 9

Moody, GCMS 9

Myers, Monticello 9

Bates, Tuscola 8

Bolton, STM 8

Eskew, T-C 8

Grohler, PBL 8

Habing, Milford 8

Huls, Hoop. Area 8

A. Jackson, Urbana 8

K. Jones, Ridgeview 8

Kauffman, AOC 8

McKee, CG/B 8

S. Moore, Clinton 8

Murray, STM 8

Northrup, M-S 8

Peoples, Schlarman 8

Sobkoviak, Milford 8

Dukeman, SJ-O 7

Herschberger, ALAH 7

Smith, Westville 7

VanMatre, CG/B 7

A. Williams, Ch. Central 7

Witte, Salt Fork 7

K. Davis, ALAH 6

Fifer, ALAH 6

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 6

Hutchison, Centennial 6

Mapson, Centennial 6

Marquez, Cissna Park 6

Patton, Ch. Central 6

Peters, Watseka 6

Tilstra, IWest 6

Warren, Milford 6

Wendling, Unity 6

Bowen, STM 5

Cade, Hoop. Area 5

Coley, Ridgeview 5

Conway, Judah 5

Cultra, IWest 5

Landry, Ridgeview 5

V. McCoy, Ch. Central 5

Shipman, ALAH 5

Taylor, SJ-O 5

Zimmerman, Ridgeview 5

Charleston, Unity 4

Collins, M-S 4

Dowling, SJ-O 4

Foran, CG/B 4

Fredrickson, Fisher 4

Fritch, Milford 4

A. Johnson, Clinton 4

Sanchez, IWest 4

Turner, Oakwood 4

Tuttle, Sullivan 4

Young, Oakwood 4

Wilson, Ch. Central 4

Damilano, Schlarman 3

Dye, Schlarman 3

Grady, Urbana 3

Houk, AOC 3

K. Jones, CG/B 3

Lane, Pr. Central 3

Maul, Cissna Park 3

McPike, Monticello 3

Peden, PBL 3

R. Rosales, Ridgeview 3

M. Smith, T-C 3

TK Smith, Urbana 3

Stoller, Cissna Park 3

Trimble, SJ-O 3

Vesely, Urbana 3

Bahler, Urbana 3

Brimner, T-C 2

Buhr, A-P 2

Burgin, Urbana 2

Fleming, PBL 2

Fuller, AOC 2

Hawkins, Ch. Central 2

Kramer, STM 2

Kyle, M-S 2

Massie, T-C 2

Peterson, Clinton 2

Robertson, T-C 2

Stock, Cissna Park 2

Underwood, Clinton 2

Wellbaum, ALAH 2

M. Williams, Urbana 2

Wright, Centennial 2

Beyer, Ridgeview 1

Bunting, Watseka 1

Burk, Fisher 1

Burnside, T-C 1

Canas, SJ-O 1

Carson, ALAH 1

Cochrane, Ch. Central 1

Colvin, Ch. Central 1

Conlisk, Pr. Central 1

Cooper-Watson, Danville 1

Drayer, Hoop. Area 1

Duncan, Unity 1

Edwards, B-H 1

P. Frerichs, Oakwood 1

Hitz, PBL 1

F. Johnson, Rantoul 1

Knapp, Pr. Central 1

Lillard, Danville 1

Linder, Hoop. Area 1

Lockmiller, Monticello 1

McCalla, Milford 1

Morts, Milford 1

Nugent, GCMS 1

Peterscheim, ALAH 1

Rayburn, B-H 1

Reeder, Monticello 1

Retherford, GCMS 1

Riley, Sullivan 1

L. Rosales, Ridgeview 1

Rose, Sullivan 1

R. Russell, Urbana 1

Rutledge, Unity 1

Strack, CG/B 1

Symmonds, Hoop. Area 1

Terry, Centennial 1

Wagner, Fisher 1

Workman, Clinton 1

REBOUNDS

(Minimum 5.0/game)

Player, School REB RPG

Ayodele, Centennial 268 12.2

A. Scott, Urbana 192 10.1

Vogel, Pr. Central 211 10.0

Hawkins, Ch. Central 151 9.4

Tilstra, IWest 234 9.4

Young, Oakwood 252 9.3

Kaiser, Unity 163 9.1

Enos, Fisher 228 8.4

C. Russo, Tuscola 167 8.4

S. Russell, Centennial 170 8.1

Cox, VG/H 144 8.0

Spenard, Fisher 203 7.8

Mi. Miller, Judah 193 7.7

Cooper-Watson, Danville 172 7.5

Martin, Hoop. Area 205 7.3

Roe, A-P 138 7.3

Saulsbery, Clinton 169 7.3

Duis, Milford 158 7.2

Specht, Blue Ridge 150 7.1

Sieberns, A-P 145 6.9

Schroeder, IWest 162 6.8

Burton, Danville 151 6.6

Am. Franklin, AOC 139 6.6

Nuckols, PBL 150 6.5

Gouard, Schlarman 125 6.3

Jordan, Salt Fork 165 6.3

E. Miller, Sullivan 147 6.1

Price-Wilson, T-C 141 6.1

Willis, Ch. Central 98 6.1

Wilson, Clinton 122 6.1

Duncan, Unity 137 6.0

Gentzler, PBL 126 6.0

Maxwell, Unity 144 6.0

Retherford, GCMS 149 6.0

K. Williams, Rantoul 151 6.0

Witte, Salt Fork 48 6.0

Barry, T-C 135 5.9

Filkin, Clinton 136 5.9

Lenschow, M-S 135 5.9

Austin, Westville 157 5.8

Bryant, B-H 150 5.8

M. Gayheart, A-P 121 5.8

L. Russo, Tuscola 115 5.8

Shipman, ALAH 140 5.8

Lockmiller, Monticello 80 5.7

Woltkamp, LeRoy 125 5.7

Hughes, STM 84 5.6

McPike, Monticello 78 5.6

Meidel, B-H 152 5.6

Brown, Schlarman 110 5.5

M. McCoy, STM 83 5.5

K. Bauer, Watseka 152 5.4

Burnside, T-C 119 5.4

Clanton, Fisher 140 5.4

Kirby, Salt Fork 140 5.4

Riley, Sullivan 129 5.4

Mak. Bielfeldt, GCMS 136 5.2

Bruce, Urbana Uni 93 5.2

Elliott, Westville 140 5.2

Henderson, Tuscola 103 5.2

Peoples, Schlarman 104 5.2

Bollant, Judah 122 5.1

Al. Franklin, AOC 127 5.1

Hall, Danville 116 5.0

Neuman, Oakwood 131 5.0

Wellbaum, ALAH 115 5.0

ASSISTS

(Minimum 2.0/game)

Player, School Asst AVG

Olthoff, Judah 107 4.3

Henderson, Tuscola 84 4.2

Brown, Schlarman 77 3.9

J. Franklin, AOC 94 3.8

Peoples, Schlarman 75 3.8

Cross, Urbana 70 3.5

Cramer, Watseka 96 3.4

Hall, Danville 75 3.3

Cagley, Pr. Central 60 3.2

Wilson, Ch. Central 43 3.1

Plotner, Salt Fork 78 3.0

Reeder, Monticello 42 3.0

Schroeder, IWest 71 3.0

Harris, Watseka 80 2.9

Dowers, Oakwood 76 2.8

Am. Franklin, AOC 58 2.8

Neuman, Oakwood 74 2.8

Bates, Tuscola 53 2.7

Dukeman, SJ-O 51 2.7

Grammer, Blue Ridge 70 2.7

Green, Sullivan 54 2.7

Myers, Monticello 38 2.7

K. Davis, ALAH 23 2.6

Al. Franklin, AOC 64 2.6

Gouard, Schlarman 51 2.6

Landry, Ridgeview 60 2.6

My. Miller, ALAH 55 2.6

Nelson, B-H 70 2.6

Wright, Centennial 42 2.6

Rose, Sullivan 61 2.5

S. Smith, T-C 55 2.5

Taylor, SJ-O 48 2.5

Cade, Hoop. Area 44 2.4

Hutchison, Centennial 55 2.4

A. Scott, Urbana 46 2.4

Sanchez, IWest 61 2.4

Turner, Oakwood 65 2.4

Barry, T-C 54 2.3

Curtis, Unity 55 2.3

Wallen, ALAH 56 2.3

Wessels, Cissna Park 61 2.3

Willis, Ch. Central 37 2.3

Burton, Danville 51 2.2

Hathaway, GCMS 56 2.2

Bolton, STM 31 2.1

Kirby, Salt Fork 55 2.1

A. Williams, Ch. Central 25 2.1

Carney, IWest 51 2.0

Duis, Milford 38 2.0

Filkin, Clinton 45 2.0

Knudsen, Unity 49 2.0

STEALS

(Minimum 2.0/game)

Player, School Stl AVG

S. Smith, T-C 123 5.6

Myers, Monticello 74 5.3

Willis, Ch. Central 71 4.4

Am. Franklin, AOC 88 4.2

Peoples, Schlarman 84 4.2

Henderson, Tuscola 77 3.8

Schroeder, IWest 90 3.8

Bates, Tuscola 73 3.7

Trask, Urbana Uni 64 3.6

Barry, T-C 77 3.4

Jamison, PBL 76 3.3

A. Scott, Urbana 63 3.3

J. Franklin, AOC 79 3.2

Wallen, ALAH 76 3.2

Meidel, B-H 83 3.1

Specht, Blue Ridge 65 3.1

Wilson, Ch. Central 43 3.1

Lane, Pr. Central 59 3.0

Al. Franklin, AOC 73 2.9

Harris, Watseka 80 2.9

Gouard, Schlarman 55 2.8

Rose, Sullivan 67 2.8

C. Russo, Tuscola 57 2.8

Brown, Schlarman 54 2.7

Duis, Milford 59 2.7

K. Bauer, Watseka 72 2.6

K. Davis, ALAH 23 2.6

Dowers, Oakwood 69 2.6

Dowling, SJ-O 36 2.6

Filkin, Clinton 60 2.6

Nelson, B-H 70 2.6

Eskew, T-C 58 2.5

Cross, Urbana 50 2.5

Grammer, Blue Ridge 65 2.5

Green, Sullivan 60 2.5

Holloman, VG/H 43 2.5

Neuman, Oakwood 66 2.5

Sanchez, IWest 63 2.5

Taylor, SJ-O 47 2.5

Foran, CG/B 56 2.4

Kannan, Judah 58 2.4

Moore, Clinton 56 2.4

Clanton, Fisher 59 2.3

Coley, Ridgeview 57 2.3

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 43 2.3

Gray, Danville 51 2.3

Hall, Danville 53 2.3

Huls, Hoop. Area 53 2.3

Messmore, AOC 61 2.3

Young, Oakwood 62 2.3

Cade, Hoop. Area 39 2.2

K. Davis, Salt Fork 58 2.2

Knudsen, Unity 50 2.2

Mi. Miller, Judah 55 2.2

Olthoff, Judah 55 2.2

Wessels, Cissna Park 57 2.2

McKee, CG/B 48 2.1

E. Miller, Sullivan 50 2.1

Parker, Danville 46 2.1

Richard, CG/B 46 2.1

Landry, Ridgeview 46 2.0

Martin, Hoop. Area 30 2.0

Taticek, Rantoul 51 2.0

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send weekly updates to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches did not supply information.