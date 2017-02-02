Hilltoppers take second straight league crown

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: Oakwood vs. Schlarman » more Schlarman's Capria Brown(4) and Oakwood's Katelyn Young(35) during their prep basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

FITHIAN — The drive from Danville to Indianapolis is about 11/2 hours long.



For Schlarman sophomore Anaya Peoples and Oakwood freshman Katelyn Young, the back-and-forth trips to play for AAU team Indianapolis Best Choice meant plenty of time for each to make a new friend when Young joined the team last summer.



To Young, Peoples’ likability is unimpeachable.



“She’s so nice,” Young said. “I feel like you can never have anything bad to say about her.”



From Peoples’ vantage point, Young is “nice, kind (and) down to earth.”



They’re also two of the top young girls’ basketball players in the area, if not the state.



On Thursday, they met for the first time on the court when Schlarman faced Oakwood in a de facto Vermilion Valley Conference championship game between two teams undefeated in league play.



The 6-foot-1 Young scored 17 points and controlled the boards, but Peoples scored 13 points and freshman teammate Capria Brown had 20 as the Hilltoppers won 47-40 to take home their second consecutive conference title.



With Young lurking, Peoples didn’t break out the post game she’s been working on throughout the season. But that didn’t mean she wasn’t effective inside.



“She knows how to drive, and whenever somebody’s in front of her, she’ll just pull up and make (shots),” Young said. “(When she drives) you just try not to foul, play straight up.”



Schlarman (19-5, 13-0 VVC) led 47-32 with just over three minutes left, but Young scored six points during the next two minutes to bring the score back to 47-40 with 54 seconds remaining.



From there, though, the Hilltoppers were able to run out the clock.



But Young made her presence known.



“We’ve played some pretty dominant post players, but Katelyn is a different type of post player,” said Schlarman coach Keith Peoples, who has coached Young at his Shooting Stars Basketball development program for the last few years. “She didn’t stretch the defense by shooting a lot of perimeter shots like some of the others, but she made an impact inside the paint. She’s very efficient. She’s a good defender inside the paint.”



Peoples’ daughter and starting point guard, Anaya, as well as Young weren’t the only high school athletes with a bright future who took the court for Thursday’s game.



Schlarman’s Brown, a freshman, and Hilltoppers sophomore Sydney Gouard are on the radar of Division I coaches, and sophomore Kylie Neuman earned All-Area honors last season for Oakwood (24-4, 12-1).



While the Hilltoppers took the first round of what could become the Vermilion Valley Conference’s decisive game year after year, Keith Peoples thinks the Comets showed they’ll be competitive with his team for years to come.



“Everyone’s coming back, so this will be a great rivalry for the next three, four years,” he said. “They earned some respect (Thursday). And that’s what it’s all about. Winning and losing is one thing, but it’s about playing to your potential and earning the respect of your opponent. They should take this and push through the regional playoffs regardless of who they play.”