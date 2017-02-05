N-G Top 10: Girls’ basketball (Feb. 6)

The push to Redbird Arena begins in earnest for small-school teams starting tonight, with big-school teams getting in on the action next week. Here’s our Top 10 before the postseason gets in full swing, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Schlarman 19-5 1 Hilltoppers, who have won eight straight games, play either Grant Park or St. Anne at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Gardner-South Wilmington.

2. Oakwood 24-4 2 No shame in single-digit loss to Schlarman for Comets, who host either Bismarck-Henning or Georgetown-Ridge Farm at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Class 2A regional semifinal game.

3. ALAH 21-4 3 Knights head to Sullivan on Wednesday night, where they’ll play either Villa Grove/Heritage or Meridian at 6 p.m. in a 2A regional semifinal game.

4. Monticello 19-4 5 Sages take five-game win streak into Tuesday’s 6 p.m. Class 2A regional semifinal game in Argenta against either Warrensburg-Latham or Cerro Gordo/Bement.

5. Tri-County 23-4 6 Titans ended regular season with five straight wins before facing either Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg or Arcola at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a Class 1A Martinsville Regional semifinal.

6. Tuscola 20-5 9 Central Illinois Conference champions have won seven in a row and will tangle with either Sullivan or Shelbyville at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in a Class 2A regional semifinal game.

7. Watseka 22-7 4 Warriors will try to a end two-game losing streak when they play either Salt Fork or Westville at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in a Class 2A Oakwood Regional semifinal game.

8. Ridgeview 22-5 7 Mustangs are the top seed in Class 1A Armstrong-Potomac Regional and will square off against either Milford or Donovan at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a regional semifinal game.

9. Iroquois West 20-6 8 Raiders have lost four of last five before they’ll face either Paxton-Buckley-Loda or Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Class 2A Clifton Central Regional semifinal game.

10. Bismarck-Henning 22-8 — Blue Devils open postseason play at 7:30 p.m. tonight against Vermilion Valley Conference foe Georgetown-Ridge Farm in a Class 2A Oakwood Regional quarterfinal game.