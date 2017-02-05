Their time to shine: Schlarman girls' basketball ready for postseason

DANVILLE — Coach Keith Peoples knows what it looks like from the outside. The scholarship offers and college interest have come so thick and fast for the Schlarman girls’ basketball team that the Hilltoppers may be confused for a polished product.

They’re far from it, at least according to Peoples, who tried to impress upon his team that improvement was needed after Thursday’s Vermilion Valley Conference-clinching 47-40 win at Oakwood.

“I told them in the locker room, it seems like we’re going backwards,” Peoples said. “This could have easily been our last game of the season if this is a regional championship, hostile environment on the road. We’ve got to become an emotional strong team. We’ve got to get tougher mentally, and our schedule was designed to help us reach that goal.”

The Hilltoppers will indeed hit the road when they play in the Class 1A Gardner-South Wilmington Regional this week. To win a regional title, they’ll likely have to go through the hosts. Schlarman (19-5) is the second seed in the sub-sectional and will face either No. 8 Grant Park or No. 10 St. Anne at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Win that regional semifinal game, and No. 3 Gardner-South Wilmington, which plays either No. 6 Tri-Point or No. 11 Illinois Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and a quick turnaround is necessitated for the Hilltoppers before Thursday’s 7 p.m. regional final game.

Last year, Schlarman spent the season with a top-three state ranking and won a 1A sectional title before it was upset in the Elite Eight. After guard Sierra Bell graduated and Duke-commit Arieal Scott transferred to Urbana, Peoples has spent this season developing a roster filled with freshmen and sophomores.

“We’re a lot younger,” sophomore Anaya Peoples said. “We’re experienced, but we still need to work on stuff. We know what to expect kind of, we know what we need to do, but it’s just a matter of actually doing it on both ends of the court. We can do it in practice, and sometimes we freeze up. We actually have to bring it to the game how we practice.”

Their talent has never been questioned. Anaya Peoples has double-digit scholarship offers as a sophomore. Classmate Sydney Gouard has garnered college interest. And freshman Capria Brown leads them in scoring and has received high-major interest since the Illinois coaching staff noticed her in the fourth grade.

Keith Peoples knows Brown, in particular, has a huge amount of room to improve throughout her high school career after averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds during her first regular season.

“Capria’s a great offensive player,” Keith Peoples said. “She’s a work in progress. She’s just now scratching the surface of her potential. She has the athleticisim. Once she mixes the athleticism with basketball IQ, making good decisions with the ball, she’s going to be one fantastic player.”

All this Schlarman group knows is success. Two years ago, Anaya Peoples and Brown led the Hilltoppers to an IESA eighth-grade state title. Last year, Brown and Schlarman finished third at the same tournament while Peoples helped lead Schlarman to the verge of a 1A state berth.

The experience may need to grow and the execution may need to improve. But for all the youth, the Schlarman roster doesn’t lack confidence of what might transpire in the next three weeks.

“I believe we’ll go to state,” Brown said. “We work really hard in practice, we’re in good condition, we play together like no one else. So I really believe we’ll get to state and win it.”