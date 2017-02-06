B-H girls win opener, feel ready for Oakwood

Image Gallery: HS Girls' Basketball: Bismarck-Henning vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm » more Photo by: Heather Coit Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Cheyenne Hasselbring (5) and Bismarck-Henning's Annie Nelson (5) chase after a loose ball in the first half at the Class 2A Regional at Oakwood Grade School in Oakwood on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

OAKWOOD — The Bismarck-Henning girls’ basketball team has invited an unusual amount of tall boys’ basketball players and adults from around the school to its practices over the last month or so.

Those practice players are all around 6-foot-1 and have strength that the Blue Devils rarely see throughout the season.

Of course, B-H coach Mike Stephens brings those players in to replicate the size and skill of Oakwood freshman Katelyn Young, who is unparalleled in area basketball when it comes to size and strength.

“That’s helped a lot, just knowing what she can do with her left hand, just getting as much help as we need to,” sophomore Blue Devil Annie Nelson said. “I think that’s helped a lot.”

Stephens’ team will take on Young and the third-seeded Comets in a Class 2A Oakwood Regional semifinal Tuesday.

To secure that matchup, the fifth-seeded Blue Devils had to beat 12th-seeded Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood Grade School on Monday, which they did in convincing fashion in a 45-19 quarterfinal win.

The intensity featured in the triumph, though, wasn’t enough for Nelson’s liking.

“I don’t think we were focused as much as we should have been,” she said. “It was just one of those games where it was just a battle all over.”

Nelson and freshman Emily Meidel kept the game from being a close one. Meidel scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second quarter, and Nelson notched five points and four assists in the first half as the Blue Devils (23-8) led 29-14 at the break.

With a young team, B-H struggled to create offensive options around Meidel and Nelson for much of the season. On Monday, freshman Ryley Cash scored 11 points, including six in the first quarter, as a member of an ever-improving supporting cast.

“You had a freshman, Cash, who hadn’t even played a whole lot for us this year,” Stephens said. “She came in and started (Monday) and did a really nice job. ... We are deeper. I think besides Nelson and Meidel, I think our other offensive players are improving as we go. We’ll find out probably (Tuesday) how much.”

Of course, the Blue Devils know Tuesday’s semifinal will be a different type of game. Their energy level will need to improve against the Comets (24-4), who own two victories over B-H already this season.

In front of a packed gym against the home team, an opponent the Blue Devils prepared for over the last month, that might not be an issue.

“I feel like since we got our first game out of the way, it’ll be a lot better,” Nelson said. “We just need to have our intensity up, and we just need to stay focused and be ready to play.”

For the Buffaloes (0-27), Cheyanne Hasselbring led the way with eight points.



Salt Fork 41, Westville 27. Sophomore Madison Kirby admits she didn’t expect this.

The Salt Fork girls’ basketball team was 6-17 after the Vermilion County Tournament on Jan. 20.

Running the table to close the regular season didn’t seem that plausible, especially with Bismarck-Henning and Chrisman — both of which beat the Storm by double digits earlier in the season — still on the schedule.

“We were just struggling,” Kirby said. “We weren’t working well together.”

But after the Storm plugged senior Katie Witte back into the lineup after she returned from an injury, the offense started to click.

Suddenly, opposing teams had to focus on both Witte and Kirby, the latter being the team’s leading scorer. Driving lanes began to open up for freshman Kayleigh Davis’ unabashed aggression.

On Monday, the ninth-seeded Storm won their sixth straight game with a 41-27 Class 2A Oakwood Regional quarterfinal triumph over 10th-seeded Westville.

Davis scored seven of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter, including two conventional three-point plays for the Storm (12-17).

“She just kept driving,” Kirby said. “I love that. She’s really aggressive. That’s her role, being aggressive. She’s really gotten stronger as a freshman, stepping in and playing varsity.”

After losing point guard Jasman Severado for the season, Westville (6-23) also was inexperienced up and down its roster. That was shown Monday with Aiyana Austin, a sophomore, pacing the Tigers with 11 points.

Westville coach Mike Chandler saw progress throughout the year, even if it didn’t always show in the win-loss column.

“At times it was frustrating, other times it was just disappointing,” Chandler said. “All the hard work and everything we’d been doing the first half of the season was all of a sudden starting to show. Teams that were blowing us out the first half of the season, we still weren’t beating them, but we were able to hang with them into the fourth quarter.”

Salt Fork’s progress, meanwhile, is easy to spot. As surprising as its end-of-season run has been, coach Brian Russell contends that he knew it was possible. The Storm hopes to continue that surprising stretch Tuesday against second-seeded Watseka (22-7).

“Basically, after county we just sat down and said, ‘OK, the season is not over with, we’ve got six games left, let’s run the table,’” Russell said. “We made a goal, and we had two good teams to play against, Bismarck and Chrisman, and we were able to get them. We were able to achieve that goal, and now the next goal is to see what we can do with Watseka.”