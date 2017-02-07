Cissna Park, Ridgeview girls set up title bout

Image Gallery: HS Girls 1A Armstrong Regional » more Armstrong-Potomac's Kayla Roe(14) is guarded by Cissna Park's Michelle Fehr(15) in a Class 1A Regional basketball game at Armstrong High School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

ARMSTRONG — Gabby Wessels was a little angry, she admitted with a laugh.



The Cissna Park girls’ basketball team had just won its Class 1A Armstrong Regional semifinal against the hosts 49-38 on Tuesday night, making 13 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter.



But Wessels missed a free throw late, and that didn’t sit well with her.



“That just kind of shows you what kind of competitor she is,” Timberwolves coach Anthony Videka said. “It doesn’t matter the time, score or situation. She just always wants to do her best. We trust her and her teammates do as well, which is a great thing to have from your floor leader.”



When asked how much of his game plan runs through Wessels, Videka laughed and said, “Everything.” The junior knocked down three three-pointers in the first half, including one at the end of each of the first two quarters, and scored 19 points overall.



“Every time I look up at her I think, ‘God, I’m going to miss her next year,’ ” Videka said. “Then I remember she’s only a junior.”



The Trojans began to close in on a Cissna Park lead that had ballooned to 31-20 midway through the third quarter. Nicole Sprague stepped back into a three-pointer, then a few minutes later, stepped forward into one, and Madi Gayheart went on a personal 7-0 run to close the score to 36-35 early in the fourth quarter. Armstrong-Potomac, though, couldn’t sustain that level of shooting throughout the game.



“The effort was there, the shooting just wasn’t,” Armstrong-Potomac coach Nick Hipsher said. “I thought we were kind of waking up, we kind of rattled them a little, we got a few steals in our zone. We did a good job. I thought we were more active during that time period. I really thought we were going to get over that hump. They know how to win. They made enough plays to keep the lead, and that was that.”



While Wessels played the starring role for Cissna Park, junior Jasmine Stock was calm and collected down the stretch when her team needed to be. The junior hit 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the win.



Cissna Park moves on to take on fast-paced Ridgeview, which defeated the Timberwolves 40-27 in early December.



“They can really speed up a team and make them not take the shots that they want to take,” Wessels said. “You just kind of have to speed up your body while slowing your mind down and make the correct plays.”



The Timberwolves, though, may be a different team since their early-season meeting against the Mustangs. They’ve gone 15-3 since beginning the season 5-4.



“We had a few scary moments,” Videka said. “In the fourth quarter, we made our free throws down the stretch and took care of the ball, kind of, and that helped us. ... We’ve been playing really well. We’re right where we need to be.”



Ridgeview runs past Milford. Ridgeview girls’ basketball coach Scot Ghere knew his team would be deep this season with several incoming freshmen who were sure to become immediate contributors. So Ghere decided to utilize that depth.



The Mustangs, he decided, would sprint down the floor with every rebound, they’d press every defensive possession and they’d constantly look for steals and easy baskets.



“We talk about mindset,” Ghere said. “We’re going to play hard and make them work extra hard and get them tired and sub in. We have a deep bench, so that’s been our mentality all year.”



The new style has worked to perfection.



After going 7-21 last season, the Mustangs won 20 of their first 22 games and earned the No. 1 seed in their sub-sectional. After starting point guard Stacia Landry tore her ACL, the Mustangs lost three of five to close the regular season, including two losses to Class 2A No. 2 Eureka, but Ghere think his team has adjusted to playing without its floor general.



On Tuesday, they were back to dominating in a 57-38 win against Milford in the other semifinal.



“I feel like our defense was strong,” sophomore Mya Tinsley said. “We worked as a team. There was a lot to improve to the next game.”



Ridgeview burst to a 36-8 lead in the second quarter, and Tinsley scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the first half. The 5-foot-8 forward also racked up 13 rebounds and two assists and has license to push the ball on rebounds. She was far from the only significant contributor, though. Nine different players scored for the Mustangs, who racked up 13 steals and forced 19 turnovers.



“It doesn’t matter who does a job that particular night, it’s just whoever’s hot,” Ghere said. “That’s kind of the way it’s been all year. We’ve probably had eight different leading scorers. It’s kind of been that way. It’s hard for the defense to single out one person.”



Ridgeview wasn’t used to this up-and-down style of play before this season, and Tinsley and senior Jordyn Talley admitted it can be extremely tiring. The payoff, though, has thus far exceeded the cost.



“Sometimes it can be (exhausting), but we’re really excited about this season, so that really helps us push along,” Talley said. “You just kind of forget about how exhausting it really is and just keep fighting through it. .. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had playing basketball.”