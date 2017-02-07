Class 2A roundup: Panthers pull off a stunner

CLIFTON — The Class 2A state tournament has a Cinderella team in the Clifton Central Regional.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda, a No. 7 seed, upset top-seeded Iroquois West 41-36 in a regional semifinal on Tuesday night.

“We’ve been playing really well this week,” said Liberty Jamison, PBL’s junior guard who finished with a team-high 18 points. “We came together and decided that we wanted this really bad, so we’re going for it.”

Jamison hit a three-pointer that put PBL in the lead for good at 35-32 with 3:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, but she and freshman Mackenzie Bruns each fouled out late in the quarter as both teams combined to shoot 33 free throws in the second half.

The Panthers (14-15) made 12 of 21 second-half foul shots, including two by sophomore Madi Peden with 33.1 seconds remaining that extended PBL’s lead to 38-34. After IW’s Maya Sanchez scored on a transition layup, Peden drained two more free throws with 21.6 seconds left to extend her team’s lead to 40-36.

Meanwhile, IW (20-7) finished the game making 9 of 26 free throws, including 4 of 16 in the fourth quarter.

“We really hit huge free throws down the stretch. Valeree Johnson and Madi Peden just knocked them down,” PBL coach Rachel Hurliman said. “We hung on to it, so that was an awesome win for the girls. They played hard.”

After not playing for at least a week with a knee injury, Grace Schroeder — the Raiders’ all-time leading scorer — finished with a game-high 20 points for IW.

“She came out and played hard,” Hurliman said. “I’m glad she got one more game for her senior year.”

The Panthers will play Clifton Central for a regional championship at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Peden said. “We’re excited.”

Spartans stumble. St. Joseph-Ogden, the fourth seed, lost to No. 6 and host Clifton Central 45-39 in overtime during the second regional semifinal game in Clifton. The host Comets outscored the Spartans 9-3 in overtime after both teams ended regulation tied at 36. Bree Trimble scored a team-high 19 points for the Spartans (16-10).



Sages stymie W-L. Top-seeded Monticello had little problem against No. 8 Warrensburg-Latham, soundly defeating the Cardinals 51-11 in an Argenta-Oreana Regional semifinal. Monticello led 29-5 at halftime and never looked back, thanks to a game-high 14 points from Tatum McCall and 10 points from Emily Edmondson. The Sages (20-4) advanced to play Unity at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the regional title game.



Rockets roll. Fourth-seeded Unity dispatched No. 6 Maroa-Forsyth 66-48 in Argenta, with Harlie Duncan dropping a game-high 22 points for the Rockets (14-12) to go along with eight rebounds and five steals. Elyce Knudsen (12 points, four assists), Abby Maxwell (12 points, eight rebounds, five assists) and Jordy Curtis (10 points) also chipped in for Unity.



Comets hang on. Third-seeded Oakwood defeated fifth-seeded Bismarck-Henning 36-33 in a regional semifinal in Oakwood. Katelyn Young led Oakwood (25-4), which will face Watseka at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the regional title game, with 13 points, while Kylie Neuman added nine points. Emily Meidel paced B-H (23-8) with 12 points, and Annie Nelson contributed nine points.



Warriors advance. Summer Cramer paced second-seeded Watseka (23-7) with a team-high 18 points, Kate Norder finished with 17 points and Emily Bunting contributed 12 points during a 54-46 win against ninth-seeded Salt Fork (12-18) in a regional semifinal in Oakwood to offset a game-high 21 points from Salt Fork’s Madison Kirby.

Katie Witte chipped in with 12 points for the Storm.