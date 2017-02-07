Quick jump propels Bunnies

LeROY — An early double-digit lead served as a useful buffer for the Fisher Bunnies, who outlasted LeRoy 51-47 on Tuesday night on the Panthers’ home court in a Class 1A girls’ regional basketball semifinal.



A Danielle Hanshew free throw put the Panthers ahead 1-0 seconds into the game, but Fisher responded with eight unanswered points en route to building a 17-5 lead after one period.



Four first-half three-pointers — two from Brittney Enos in the first quarter and one each from Cassidy Thomas and Sidney Hood — helped the Bunnies extend their lead to 28-12 with 15 seconds left in the half.



“Early on, we did exactly what we talked about doing in practice the last few days,” Fisher coach Ken Ingold said. “We really stuck with the game plan in the first half.”



That strategy was work the ball to Alivia Spenard and Becca Clanton in the post. The pair finished the game accounting for more than half of the Bunnies’ points, scoring 16 points and 14 points, respectively.



“If we could redo a quarter, I would really like the first quarter back. We came out sluggish, they came out on fire, and that was the difference,” LeRoy coach Danielle Cooley said.



The Panthers’ pace for the second half was largely set by a last-second shot to end the first half. Skielyr Trenkle, the Panthers’ lone senior who tallied nine points, buried a three to pull LeRoy within 28-15.



The Panthers opened the second half with an 8-2 run, working it into the post to junior Jessica Newton, who had six of her eight points in the third quarter. By the end of the third, LeRoy trailed 48-39.



In the final quarter, Megan Woltkamp took control of the Panthers’ offense, scoring eight of her team-high 19 points, including a three-pointer with 51.5 seconds remaining which cut the Panthers’ deficit to four, and a free throw with 24.1 seconds left brought LeRoy to within three.



The Panthers’ defense forced three more turnovers the rest of the way but couldn’t convert any of them into points. The Bunnies sealed the game on a Clanton free throw with 20 seconds left.



“I have a lot of respect, as I always do, for LeRoy because they just kept coming and coming,” Ingold said. “Thank God that game didn’t last another minute.”