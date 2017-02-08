Girls' postseason schedule doesn't sit well with some

MONTICELLO — Two days of practice before playing again is typical for most girls’ basketball teams throughout the week during the regular season.



The script flips, however, once postseason play commences. At least the opening week.



While Monticello and Unity had Wednesday practices after school to prep for Thursday night’s Class 2A Argenta-Oreana Regional title game after winning their respective regional semifinal games on Tuesday night, five area teams that will vie for postseason hardware in either 1A or 2A Thursday night didn’t have a day to get ready for arguably their program’s biggest game of the season after posting regional semifinal wins on Wednesday night.



“To me, it’s a crime that the IHSA is forcing these kids to play Wednesday and Thursday,” Monticello coach Dave Beery said. “It’s ridiculous. I know some other coaches have written to the IHSA and complained. I absolutely support those coaches. It’s completely unfair to play these games on back-to-back nights in a one-and-done situation like the postseason. It’s not fair to the kids. It’s not fair to the coaches. It’s not fair to anyone involved.”



According to Illinois High School Association spokesman Matt Troha, the IHSA’s terms and conditions allow the host school the latitude to make the decision to have regional semifinal games on a single night or have two in one night based on what works best for their schedule and any gym conflicts that may arise.



IHSA girls’ basketball administrator Beth Sauser said the criticism she usually hears is when Tuesday night games are postponed to Wednesday night because of weather and the regional title game stays on Thursday night.



“I have had more complaints regarding teams winning the regional game on Friday and having to play their sectional semifinal game on Monday,” Sauser said. “When the terms and conditions were changed to allow for girls’ Friday night regional final games, there was some pushback because that is historically when boys’ basketball games have been played. Allowing athletic directors to schedule state series games from Monday through Friday has increased the pool of host sites. I think if the girls had to play the regional and sectional final on Friday, then we would need to make sure there are no sectional or super-sectional games on the following Monday.”



Whoever wins the A-O Regional won’t have to worry about a Monday night sectional semifinal because the winner will play in the St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday.



Monticello (20-4) and Unity (14-12) already have played each other twice this season during Okaw Valley Conference play, so they’re more familiar with one another than some postseason foes, who are just seeing their opponents for the first time this season.



Either way, the quick turnaround isn’t ideal, according to Beery, especially for teams that won Wednes-

day night and now play again Thursday night.



“You can’t prepare,” Beery said. “The kids are at school all day, and you can’t pull them out of class. You have to talk in the locker room before the game. If you’re lucky enough to have played them before, you have some idea of what you want to do, but you may be playing somebody entirely new. Plus, the kids need a night to just recover mentally, physically and emotionally. There’s nothing good about it.”



Unity coach Braden Heil didn’t feel as strongly as his counterpart at Monticello about the scheduling situation, but he was glad to have at least one day of practice before Thursday night’s game.



“Because this is the third time we’ve played them, we didn’t have to spend a ton of time drilling stuff,” Heil said. “Our kids have been coached up enough. We know what to do, and we know what it takes to win. It’s more about us. I wanted to make sure we’re prepared to do what we know how to do.”



Unity is striving for its first regional title since 2009, while Monticello is aiming for its fourth consecutive regional championship. Based on how the two regular-season meetings went — Monticello won handily 57-20 on Dec. 8 at Unity and 51-15 on Jan. 23 in Monticello — the top-seeded Sages are the clear favorites going into Thursday night's game.

Beery, though, is taking a cautious approach against the fourth-seeded Rockets this season.



“We cannot get caught up in the fact that it’s a regional championship game against somebody we’ve had success against before,” Beery said. “If we do what we’re supposed to do, we’ll be all right. Unity is a pretty solid team. Everybody can play on their team. They’ve got some girls who can shoot from outside and hurt you, and they’ve got some nice interior players that are rugged and can get after it with rebounding. They pose a lot of problems. We’ve got to have our heads screwed on straight and be ready to go.”



Monticello carries a six-game win streak into Thursday night’s game, with multiple players including Tatum McCall, Zanna Myers, Rachael Lockmiller and Marissa McPike, among others, leading the way.



The regular season didn’t end so well for the Rockets, however, who lost six of their final seven games before Tuesday night’s 66-48 triumph against Maroa-Forsyth. But having four players reach double figures, like Harlie Duncan, Elyce Knudsen, Abby Maxwell and Jordy Curtis did against Maroa-Forsyth, gives Heil added confidence before facing Monticello’s high-pressure defense.



“Monticello is going to want to speed us up and make us play at a pace we are uncomfortable with,” Heil said. “We got off to a really hot start this season and struggled in January. Winning a regional is, obviously, a huge accomplishment because you’d like to think you’re playing better basketball at the end of the season. It would put a stamp on our season.”



For Beery and the Sages, just getting a regional title isn’t enough for a program that has lost in the sectional semifinals each of the last three seasons.



“The thing that we’re battling is a little complacency,” Beery said. “They already know they’re pretty good and are they just going to rest on their laurels or are they going to keep working hard to get better? How good do we want to be? The difference between pretty good and really good isn’t very much, but it’s extraordinarily hard to get to one from the other. If we do what we’re supposed to do, we’re going to be OK.”