Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Feb. 6

SCORING

(Minimum 9.0 ppg)

Player, School FG FT TP AVG HG

A. Scott, Urbana 158 142 514 27.1 42

Schroeder, IWest 179 91 503 20.1 34

Hall, Danville 155 99 459 19.1 35

Young, Oakwood 202 100 508 17.5 26

S. Smith, T-C 145 54 382 17.4 29

Tilstra, IWest 179 87 466 17.3 29

Willis, Ch. Central 108 33 262 16.4 25

Henderson, Tuscola 144 65 395 15.8 28

Cross, Urbana 117 38 312 15.6 20

Am. Franklin, AOC 151 32 352 15.3 23

Peoples, Schlarman 117 53 295 14.8 25

Duis, Milford 90 113 324 14.7 20

Trask, Uni 110 41 264 14.7 21

Grammer, Blue Ridge 130 104 392 14.5 25

Cramer, Watseka 150 50 412 14.2 28

S. Russell, Centennial 118 60 321 14.0 32

Ayodele, Centennial 134 51 319 13.9 30

Meidel, B-H 146 97 404 13.9 24

Brown, Schlarman 106 33 263 13.2 22

Burton, Danville 111 60 336 12.9 25

Hawkins, Ch. Central 78 46 204 12.8 22

Specht, Blue Ridge 94 64 282 12.8 27

Cox, VG/H 94 39 227 12.6 20

Nelson, B-H 125 85 364 12.6 16

Kirby, Salt Fork 141 55 374 12.5 20

Al. Franklin, AOC 138 42 335 12.4 20

Price-Wilson, T-C 112 62 286 12.4 24

Jamison, PBL 110 68 332 12.3 23

Vogel, Pr. Central 109 38 256 11.6 24

K. Bauer, Watseka 106 88 334 11.5 35

Mi. Miller, Judah 124 61 309 11.4 19

Bollant, Judah 97 34 295 11.3 23

Myers, Monticello 91 65 260 11.3 X

Lockmiller, Monticello 108 39 257 11.2 X

Huls, Hoop. Area 97 46 252 11.0 24

Lenschow, M-S 93 53 283 10.9 19

McCall, Monticello 96 42 250 10.9 X

Campbell, VG/H 73 40 195 10.8 25

Sieberns, A-P 85 57 227 10.8 20

Wessels, Cissna Park 96 75 291 10.8 16

Darush, Sullivan 32 5 96 10.7 17

Gouard, Schlarman 91 19 210 10.5 X

Clanton, Fisher 105 77 287 10.3 19

Crowe, SJ-O 71 42 194 10.2 X

Saulsbery, Clinton 71 86 228 9.9 17

Ward, Ridgeview 100 48 278 9.9 24

Duncan, Unity 93 58 245 9.8 21

Riley, Sullivan 88 58 235 9.8 17

C. Russo, Tuscola 97 51 245 9.8 21

Hackmann, M-S 77 67 251 9.7 20

Cooper-Watson, Danville 109 28 247 9.5 16

Filkin, Clinton 80 42 218 9.5 21

Reeves, Hoop. Area 43 31 133 9.5 18

Talley, Ridgeview 100 17 262 9.4 X

Tuttle, Sullivan 25 31 85 9.4 X

Barry, T-C 78 26 211 9.2 16

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 33 16 110 9.2 X

Moody, GCMS 105 36 257 9.2 17

Dowers, Oakwood 98 49 264 9.1 15

K. Williams, Rantoul 90 15 228 9.1 21

Wellbaum, ALAH 94 36 226 9.0 22

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 attempts/game-40.0)

Player, School FGA FGM PCT

Ayodele, Centennial 225 134 59.6

Young, Oakwood 346 202 58.4

Trask, Uni 199 110 55.3

Wellbaum, ALAH 170 94 55.3

Lockmiller, Monticello 198 108 54.5

Messmore, AOC 111 59 53.2

M. McCoy, STM 76 40 52.6

Price-Wilson, T-C 215 112 52.1

Houk, AOC 98 50 51.0

Fifer, ALAH 165 84 50.9

Myers, Monticello 181 91 50.3

Sieberns, A-P 169 85 50.3

Shipman, ALAH 174 85 48.9

Henderson, Tuscola 298 145 48.7

Am. Franklin, AOC 274 133 48.5

Gouard, Schlarman 188 91 48.4

Hawkins, Ch. Central 164 78 47.6

C. Russo, Tuscola 205 97 47.3

Cooper-Watson, Danville 230 109 47.4

Al. Franklin, AOC 260 121 46.5

L. Russo, Tuscola 145 67 46.2

Haberkom, Pr. Central 74 34 45.9

Crowe, SJ-O 155 71 45.8

Tilstra, IWest 407 186 45.7

Nichols, M-S 101 46 45.5

Maci Bielfeldt, GCMS 93 42 45.2

Woltkamp, LeRoy 174 78 44.8

Schroeder, IWest 443 197 44.5

Retherford, GCMS 183 81 44.3

Slagel, Pr. Central 50 22 44.0

M. Gayheart, A-P 112 49 43.8

Blickensderfer, CG/B 126 55 43.7

Mi. Miller, Judah 284 124 43.7

McCall, Monticello 222 96 43.2

R. Russell, Urbana 44 19 43.2

S. Smith, T-C 153 66 43.1

K. Jones, Ridgeview 93 40 43.0

Harris, Watseka 219 93 42.5

Wessels, Cissna Park 226 96 42.5

S. Smith, T-C 342 145 42.4

Bunting, Watseka 109 46 42.2

Willis, Ch. Central 256 108 42.2

Fairley, IWest 133 56 42.1

Northrup, M-S 121 51 42.1

Specht, Blue Ridge 224 94 42.0

McPike, Monticello 172 72 41.9

Dowers, Oakwood 235 98 41.7

E. Miller, Sullivan 192 80 41.7

Kramer, STM 65 27 41.5

J. Franklin, AOC 179 74 41.3

Kannan, Judah 160 66 41.3

Bryant, B-H 105 43 41.0

S. Russell, Centennial 290 118 40.7

R. Russell, Urbana 37 15 40.5

Meidel, B-H 361 146 40.4

Pelmore, Judah 67 27 40.3

Mak. Bielfeldt, GCMS 194 78 40.2

A. Scott, Urbana 394 158 40.1

Acklin, SJ-O 40 16 40.0

Riley, Sullivan 220 88 40.0

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 attempts/game-62.5)

Player, School FTA FTM PCT

Burton, Danville 72 60 83.3

Duis, Milford 141 113 80.1

A. Scott, Urbana 186 142 76.3

Hackmann, M-S 89 67 75.3

Trenkle, LeRoy 93 70 75.3

Crowe, SJ-O 56 42 75.0

Wessels, Cissna Park 100 75 75.0

Brown, Schlarman 45 33 73.3

Young, Oakwood 137 100 73.0

Specht, Blue Ridge 88 64 72.7

Henderson, Tuscola 90 65 72.2

Myers, Monticello 90 65 72.2

Knudsen, Unity 70 50 71.4

Kirby, Salt Fork 77 55 71.4

Meidel, B-H 136 97 71.3

S. Smith, T-C 83 59 71.1

Reeves, Hoop. Area 31 45 68.9

Jamison, PBL 100 68 68.0

Cross, Urbana 56 38 67.9

Lenschow, M-S 78 53 67.9

Wellbaum, ALAH 53 36 67.9

Hawkins, Ch. Central 68 46 67.6

Retherford, GCMS 71 48 67.6

Spenard, Fisher 173 117 67.6

Bruns, PBL 89 59 66.3

Peoples, Schlarman 80 53 66.3

Saulsbery, Clinton 130 86 66.2

M. Gayheart, A-P 76 50 65.8

Huls, Hoop. Area 70 46 65.7

Al. Franklin, AOC 64 42 65.6

Shipman, ALAH 58 38 65.5

Clanton, Fisher 118 77 65.3

Dowling, SJ-O 40 26 65.0

Schroeder, IWest 141 91 64.5

Duncan, Unity 90 58 64.4

My. Miller, ALAH 69 44 63.8

Fleming, PBL 55 35 63.6

K. Bauer, Watseka 139 88 63.3

Tuttle, Sullivan 49 31 63.3

J. Franklin, AOC 57 36 63.2

S. Russell, Centennial 90 65 63.2

Ward, Ridgeview 76 48 63.2

Hall, Danville 158 99 62.7

THREE-POINT FIELD GOALS

Player, School 3FG

Bollant, Judah 67

Cramer, Watseka 62

A. Scott, Urbana 56

Burton, Danville 54

Hall, Danville 50

Talley, Ridgeview 45

Jamison, PBL 44

Lenschow, M-S 44

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 42

Henderson, Tuscola 42

Cross, Urbana 40

Kirby, Salt Fork 37

Enos, Fisher 35

Velazquez, M-S 36

Espinoza, Rantoul 35

K. Bauer, Watseka 34

S. Smith, T-C 33

K. Williams, Rantoul 33

Sprague, A-P 32

Duis, Milford 31

Dietrich, Tuscola 30

Hackmann, M-S 30

Maxwell, Unity 30

Ward, Ridgeview 30

Drake, Watseka 29

Johnson, PBL 29

Nelson, B-H 29

Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 28

K. Davis, Salt Fork 28

Grammer, Blue Ridge 28

Jordan, Westville 28

Darush, Sullivan 27

Barry, T-C 26

Clevenger, Judah 26

My. Miller, ALAH 26

Curtis, Unity 25

S. Russell, Centennial 25

7Wallen, ALAH 25

Ellis, Sullivan 24

Wessels, Cissna Park 24

Fehr, Cissna Park 23

Norder, Watseka 20

Dowers, Oakwood 19

PLotner, Salt Fork 19

Reeves, Hoop. Area 19

Schlesinger, Clinton 19

Brown, Schlarman 18

Am. Franklin, AOC 18

Knudsen, Unity 18

Messmore, AOC 18

Newell, Schlarman 18

Schroeder, IWest 18

Trenkle, LeRoy 18

Al. Franklin, AOC 17

Kelso, SJ-O 17

Moore, Clinton 17

Neuman, Oakwood 17

Woltkamp, LeRoy 17

Filkin, Clinton 16

Harris, Watseka 16

Hood, Fisher 16

Koester, Tuscola 16

McCall, Monticello 16

Hathaway, GCMS 15

Lane, Pr. Central 15

Meidel, B-H 15

Ballenger, Ridgeview 14

Blomberg, STM 14

Holloman, VG/H 14

C. Scott, Urbana 14

Williams, A-P 14

Cagley, Pr. Central 13

Myers, Monticello 13

Parker, Danville 13

Sutherland, Rantoul 13

Thomas, Fisher 13

Willis, Ch. Central 13

Wilson, Pr. Central 13

Gray, Danville 12

Taticek, Rantoul 12

Carney, IWest 11

Crowe, SJ-O 10

Knake, Cissna Park 11

Moody, GCMS 11

Green, Sullivan 10

Hanshew, LeRoy 10

Leibach, STM 10

Spinks, Rantoul 10

White, LeRoy 10

Witte, Salt Fork 10

Campbell, VG/H 9

Dunner, Rantoul 9

Elliott, Westville 9

Gouard, Schlarman 9

Grohler, PBL 9

Hay. Hambleton, A-P 9

K. Jones, Ridgeview 9

Koester, Tuscola 9

L. McCoy, Ch. Central 9

McKee, CG/B 9

Bolton, STM 8

Eskew, T-C 8

Habing, Milford 8

Huls, Hoop. Area 8

A. Jackson, Urbana 8

Kauffman, AOC 8

S. Moore, Clinton 8

Murray, STM 8

Northrup, M-S 8

Peoples, Schlarman 8

Sobkoviak, Milford 8

Dukeman, SJ-O 7

Herschberger, ALAH 7

Hutchison, Centennial 7

Smith, Westville 7

Tilstra, IWest 7

VanMatre, CG/B 7

A. Williams, Ch. Central 7

Conway, Judah 6

K. Davis, ALAH 6

Fifer, ALAH 6

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 6

Mapson, Centennial 6

Marquez, Cissna Park 6

Patton, Ch. Central 6

Peters, Watseka 6

Warren, Milford 6

Wendling, Unity 6

Bowen, STM 5

Cade, Hoop. Area 5

Coley, Ridgeview 5

Cultra, IWest 5

Foran, CG/B 5

Landry, Ridgeview 5

V. McCoy, Ch. Central 5

Shipman, ALAH 5

Taylor, SJ-O 5

Zimmerman, Ridgeview 5

Charleston, Unity 4

Collins, M-S 4

Dowling, SJ-O 4

Fredrickson, Fisher 4

Fritch, Milford 4

A. Johnson, Clinton 4

Reeder, Monticello 4

Sanchez, IWest 4

Turner, Oakwood 4

Tuttle, Sullivan 4

Young, Oakwood 4

Wilson, Ch. Central 4

Bahler, Urbana 3

Damilano, Schlarman 3

Dye, Schlarman 3

Grady, Urbana 3

Houk, AOC 3

Jennings, Cissna Park 3

K. Jones, CG/B 3

Lane, Pr. Central 3

Maul, Cissna Park 3

McPike, Monticello 3

Peden, PBL 3

R. Rosales, Ridgeview 3

M. Smith, T-C 3

TK Smith, Urbana 3

Stoller, Cissna Park 3

Trimble, SJ-O 3

Vesely, Urbana 3

Wright, Centennial 3

Brimner, T-C 2

Buhr, A-P 2

Burgin, Urbana 2

Fleming, PBL 2

Fuller, AOC 2

Hawkins, Ch. Central 2

Kramer, STM 2

Kyle, M-S 2

Lillard, Danville 2

Lockmiller, Monticello 2

Massie, T-C 2

Peterson, Clinton 2

Robertson, T-C 2

L. Rosales, Ridgeview 2

Stock, Cissna Park 2

Underwood, Clinton 2

Wellbaum, ALAH 2

M. Williams, Urbana 2

Wright, Centennial 2

Beyer, Ridgeview 1

Bunting, Watseka 1

Burk, Fisher 1

Burnside, T-C 1

Canas, SJ-O 1

Carson, ALAH 1

Cochrane, Ch. Central 1

Colvin, Ch. Central 1

Conlisk, Pr. Central 1

Cooper-Watson, Danville 1

Drayer, Hoop. Area 1

Duncan, Unity 1

Duzan, ALAH 1

Edwards, B-H 1

P. Frerichs, Oakwood 1

Hitz, PBL 1

F. Johnson, Rantoul 1

Knapp, Pr. Central 1

Linder, Hoop. Area 1

Marcum, LeRoy 1

McCalla, Milford 1

Morts, Milford 1

Nugent, GCMS 1

Peterscheim, ALAH 1

Rayburn, B-H 1

Retherford, GCMS 1

Riley, Sullivan 1

Rose, Sullivan 1

R. Russell, Urbana 1

Rutledge, Unity 1

Strack, CG/B 1

Symmonds, Hoop. Area 1

Terry, Centennial 1

Wagner, Fisher 1

Workman, Clinton 1

REBOUNDS

(Minimum 5.0/game)

Player, School REB RPG

Ayodele, Centennial 273 11.9

A. Scott, Urbana 192 10.1

Vogel, Pr. Central 216 9.8

Hawkins, Ch. Central 151 9.4

Tilstra, IWest 250 9.3

Young, Oakwood 270 9.3

Kaiser, Unity 163 9.1

C. Russo, Tuscola 210 8.4

Enos, Fisher 237 8.2

Cox, VG/H 144 8.0

Mi. Miller, Judah 215 8.0

S. Russell, Centennial 184 8.0

Spenard, Fisher 222 7.9

Martin, Hoop. Area 205 7.3

Roe, A-P 138 7.3

Saulsbery, Clinton 169 7.3

Cooper-Watson, Danville 186 7.2

Duis, Milford 158 7.2

Specht, Blue Ridge 158 7.2

Witte, Salt Fork 85 7.1

Gentzler, PBL 172 6.9

Sieberns, A-P 145 6.9

Schroeder, IWest 171 6.8

Am. Franklin, AOC 154 6.7

Jordan, Salt Fork 193 6.4

Gouard, Schlarman 125 6.3

Lenschow, M-S 164 6.3

Burton, Danville 162 6.2

Maxwell, Unity 160 6.2

Nuckols, PBL 166 6.2

E. Miller, Sullivan 147 6.1

Price-Wilson, T-C 141 6.1

Retherford, GCMS 166 6.1

Willis, Ch. Central 98 6.1

Wilson, Clinton 122 6.1

Duncan, Unity 149 6.0

Meidel, B-H 175 6.0

K. Williams, Rantoul 151 6.0

Barry, T-C 135 5.9

Bryant, B-H 164 5.9

Filkin, Clinton 136 5.9

Austin, Westville 157 5.8

M. Gayheart, A-P 121 5.8

McPike, Monticello 133 5.8

Shipman, ALAH 140 5.8

Woltkamp, LeRoy 145 5.8

K. Bauer, Watseka 164 5.7

Hughes, STM 84 5.6

Lockmiller, Monticello 128 5.6

Kirby, Salt Fork 169 5.6

Brown, Schlarman 110 5.5

M. McCoy, STM 83 5.5

Burnside, T-C 119 5.4

Clanton, Fisher 152 5.4

Riley, Sullivan 129 5.4

Mak. Bielfeldt, GCMS 148 5.3

Bruce, Uni 93 5.2

Elliott, Westville 140 5.2

Peoples, Schlarman 104 5.2

Bollant, Judah 132 5.1

L. Russo, Tuscola 128 5.1

Fairley, IWest 135 5.0

Hall, Danville 120 5.0

Neuman, Oakwood 131 5.0

Wellbaum, ALAH 125 5.0

ASSISTS

(Minimum 2.0/game)

Player, School Asst AVG

Henderson, Tuscola 104 4.2

Olthoff, Judah 114 4.2

Brown, Schlarman 77 3.9

Peoples, Schlarman 75 3.8

J. Franklin, AOC 101 3.7

Cross, Urbana 70 3.5

Cramer, Watseka 99 3.4

Hall, Danville 78 3.3

Cagley, Pr. Central 60 3.1

Wilson, Ch. Central 43 3.1

Plotner, Salt Fork 90 3.0

Grammer, Blue Ridge 77 2.9

Harris, Watseka 81 2.9

Schroeder, IWest 73 2.9

Bates, Tuscola 69 2.8

Dowers, Oakwood 80 2.8

Am. Franklin, AOC 65 2.8

Neuman, Oakwood 78 2.8

Dukeman, SJ-O 51 2.7

Al. Franklin, AOC 72 2.7

Green, Sullivan 54 2.7

Nelson, B-H 77 2.7

K. Davis, ALAH 23 2.6

Gouard, Schlarman 51 2.6

Landry, Ridgeview 60 2.6

Reeder, Monticello 60 2.6

Rose, Sullivan 61 2.5

S. Smith, T-C 55 2.5

Taylor, SJ-O 48 2.5

Wright, Centennial 45 2.5

Cade, Hoop. Area 44 2.4

Hutchison, Centennial 58 2.4

Myers, Monticello 55 2.4

A. Scott, Urbana 46 2.4

Sanchez, IWest 66 2.4

Barry, T-C 54 2.3

Wallen, ALAH 59 2.3

Wessels, Cissna Park 63 2.3

Willis, Ch. Central 37 2.3

Burton, Danville 56 2.2

Curtis, Unity 58 2.2

Kirby, Salt Fork 66 2.2

Knudsen, Unity 56 2.2

My. Miller, ALAH 50 2.2

Turner, Oakwood 65 2.2

Bolton, STM 31 2.1

A. Williams, Ch. Central 25 2.1

Carney, IWest 55 2.0

Duis, Milford 38 2.0

Filkin, Clinton 45 2.0

Hathaway, GCMS 57 2.0

Maxwell, Unity 53 2.0

STEALS

(Minimum 2.0/game)

Player, School STL AVG

S. Smith, T-C 123 5.6

Henderson, Tuscola 112 4.5

Willis, Ch. Central 71 4.4

Am. Franklin, AOC 98 4.3

Myers, Monticello 97 4.2

Peoples, Schlarman 84 4.2

Schroeder, IWest 92 3.7

Bates, Tuscola 89 3.6

Trask, Uni 64 3.6

Barry, T-C 77 3.4

Jamison, PBL 93 3.4

A. Scott, Urbana 63 3.3

Al. Franklin, AOC 86 3.2

J. Franklin, AOC 84 3.1

Specht, Blue Ridge 69 3.1

Wilson, Ch. Central 43 3.1

Meidel, B-H 88 3.0

Harris, Watseka 80 2.9

Wallen, ALAH 75 2.9

Gouard, Schlarman 55 2.8

Lane, Pr. Central 59 2.8

McCall, Monticello 64 2.8

Rose, Sullivan 67 2.8

C. Russo, Tuscola 71 2.8

Brown, Schlarman 54 2.7

Duis, Milford 59 2.7

K. Bauer, Watseka 76 2.6

K. Davis, ALAH 23 2.6

Dowling, SJ-O 36 2.6

Filkin, Clinton 60 2.6

Nelson, B-H 76 2.6

Neuman, Oakwood 74 2.6

Eskew, T-C 58 2.5

Cross, Urbana 50 2.5

Foran, CG/B 61 2.5

Grammer, Blue Ridge 68 2.5

Gray, Danville 62 2.5

Green, Sullivan 60 2.5

Holloman, VG/H 43 2.5

Sanchez, IWest 68 2.5

Taylor, SJ-O 47 2.5

Clanton, Fisher 67 2.4

Dowers, Oakwood 70 2.4

Kannan, Judah 58 2.4

Messmore, AOC 67 2.4

Moore, Clinton 56 2.4

K. Davis, Salt Fork 68 2.3

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 43 2.3

Hall, Danville 55 2.3

Huls, Hoop. Area 53 2.3

Cade, Hoop. Area 39 2.2

Coley, Ridgeview 60 2.2

Knudsen, Unity 50 2.2

Wessels, Cissna Park 60 2.2

Young, Oakwood 63 2.2

Knudsen, Unity 55 2.1

E. Miller, Sullivan 50 2.1

Mi. Miller, Judah 58 2.1

Olthoff, Judah 58 2.1

Parker, Danville 52 2.1

Cagley, Pr. Central 40 2.0

Landry, Ridgeview 46 2.0

Martin, Hoop. Area 30 2.0

McKee, CG/B 50 2.0

Taticek, Rantoul 51 2.0

