Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Feb. 6
Thu, 02/09/2017 - 9:26pm | Troy Gentle

SCORING
(Minimum 9.0 ppg)
Player, School     FG     FT     TP     AVG     HG
A. Scott, Urbana    158    142    514    27.1    42
Schroeder, IWest    179    91    503    20.1    34
Hall, Danville    155    99    459    19.1    35
Young, Oakwood    202    100    508    17.5    26
S. Smith, T-C    145    54    382    17.4    29
Tilstra, IWest    179    87    466    17.3    29
Willis, Ch. Central    108    33    262    16.4    25
Henderson, Tuscola    144    65    395    15.8    28
Cross, Urbana    117    38    312    15.6    20
Am. Franklin, AOC    151    32    352    15.3    23
Peoples, Schlarman    117    53    295    14.8    25
Duis, Milford    90    113    324    14.7    20
Trask, Uni    110    41    264    14.7    21
Grammer, Blue Ridge    130    104    392    14.5    25
Cramer, Watseka    150    50    412    14.2    28
S. Russell, Centennial    118    60    321    14.0    32
Ayodele, Centennial    134    51    319    13.9    30
Meidel, B-H    146    97    404    13.9    24
Brown, Schlarman    106    33    263    13.2    22
Burton, Danville    111    60    336    12.9    25
Hawkins, Ch. Central    78    46    204    12.8    22
Specht, Blue Ridge    94    64    282    12.8    27
Cox, VG/H    94    39    227    12.6    20
Nelson, B-H    125    85    364    12.6    16
Kirby, Salt Fork    141    55    374    12.5    20
Al. Franklin, AOC    138    42    335    12.4    20
Price-Wilson, T-C    112    62    286    12.4    24
Jamison, PBL    110    68    332    12.3    23
Vogel, Pr. Central    109    38    256    11.6    24
K. Bauer, Watseka    106    88    334    11.5    35
Mi. Miller, Judah    124    61    309    11.4    19
Bollant, Judah    97    34    295    11.3    23
Myers, Monticello    91    65    260    11.3    X
Lockmiller, Monticello    108    39    257    11.2    X
Huls, Hoop. Area    97    46    252    11.0    24
Lenschow, M-S    93    53    283    10.9    19
McCall, Monticello    96    42    250    10.9    X
Campbell, VG/H    73    40    195    10.8    25
Sieberns, A-P    85    57    227    10.8    20
Wessels, Cissna Park    96    75    291    10.8    16
Darush, Sullivan    32    5    96    10.7    17
Gouard, Schlarman    91    19    210    10.5    X
Clanton, Fisher    105    77    287    10.3    19
Crowe, SJ-O    71    42    194    10.2    X
Saulsbery, Clinton    71    86    228    9.9    17
Ward, Ridgeview    100    48    278    9.9    24
Duncan, Unity    93    58    245    9.8    21
Riley, Sullivan    88    58    235    9.8    17
C. Russo, Tuscola    97    51    245    9.8    21
Hackmann, M-S    77    67    251    9.7    20
Cooper-Watson, Danville    109    28    247    9.5    16
Filkin, Clinton    80    42    218    9.5    21
Reeves, Hoop. Area    43    31    133    9.5    18
Talley, Ridgeview    100    17    262    9.4    X
Tuttle, Sullivan    25    31    85    9.4    X
Barry, T-C    78    26    211    9.2    16
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    33    16    110    9.2    X
Moody, GCMS    105    36    257    9.2    17
Dowers, Oakwood    98    49    264    9.1    15
K. Williams, Rantoul    90    15    228    9.1    21
Wellbaum, ALAH    94    36    226    9.0    22

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 attempts/game-40.0)
Player, School     FGA     FGM     PCT
Ayodele, Centennial    225    134    59.6
Young, Oakwood    346    202    58.4
Trask, Uni    199    110    55.3
Wellbaum, ALAH    170    94    55.3
Lockmiller, Monticello    198    108    54.5
Messmore, AOC    111    59    53.2
M. McCoy, STM    76    40    52.6
Price-Wilson, T-C    215    112    52.1
Houk, AOC    98    50    51.0
Fifer, ALAH    165    84    50.9
Myers, Monticello    181    91    50.3
Sieberns, A-P    169    85    50.3
Shipman, ALAH    174    85    48.9
Henderson, Tuscola    298    145    48.7
Am. Franklin, AOC    274    133    48.5
Gouard, Schlarman    188    91    48.4

Hawkins, Ch. Central    164    78    47.6

C. Russo, Tuscola    205    97    47.3
Cooper-Watson, Danville    230    109    47.4
Al. Franklin, AOC    260    121    46.5
L. Russo, Tuscola    145    67    46.2
Haberkom, Pr. Central    74    34    45.9
Crowe, SJ-O    155    71    45.8
Tilstra, IWest    407    186    45.7
Nichols, M-S    101    46    45.5
Maci Bielfeldt, GCMS    93    42    45.2
Woltkamp, LeRoy    174    78    44.8
Schroeder, IWest    443    197    44.5
Retherford, GCMS    183    81    44.3
Slagel, Pr. Central    50    22    44.0
M. Gayheart, A-P    112    49    43.8
Blickensderfer, CG/B    126    55    43.7
Mi. Miller, Judah    284    124    43.7
McCall, Monticello    222    96    43.2
R. Russell, Urbana    44    19    43.2
S. Smith, T-C    153    66    43.1
K. Jones, Ridgeview    93    40    43.0
Harris, Watseka    219    93    42.5
Wessels, Cissna Park    226    96    42.5
S. Smith, T-C    342    145    42.4
Bunting, Watseka    109    46    42.2
Willis, Ch. Central    256    108    42.2
Fairley, IWest    133    56    42.1
Northrup, M-S    121    51    42.1
Specht, Blue Ridge    224    94    42.0
McPike, Monticello    172    72    41.9
Dowers, Oakwood    235    98    41.7
E. Miller, Sullivan    192    80    41.7
Kramer, STM    65    27    41.5
J. Franklin, AOC    179    74    41.3
Kannan, Judah    160    66    41.3
Bryant, B-H    105    43    41.0
S. Russell, Centennial    290    118    40.7
R. Russell, Urbana    37    15    40.5
Meidel, B-H    361    146    40.4
Pelmore, Judah    67    27    40.3
Mak. Bielfeldt, GCMS    194    78    40.2
A. Scott, Urbana    394    158    40.1
Acklin, SJ-O    40    16    40.0
Riley, Sullivan    220    88    40.0

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 attempts/game-62.5)
Player, School    FTA    FTM    PCT
Burton, Danville    72    60    83.3
Duis, Milford    141    113    80.1
A. Scott, Urbana    186    142    76.3
Hackmann, M-S    89    67    75.3
Trenkle, LeRoy    93    70    75.3
Crowe, SJ-O    56    42    75.0
Wessels, Cissna Park    100    75    75.0
Brown, Schlarman    45    33    73.3
Young, Oakwood    137    100    73.0
Specht, Blue Ridge    88    64    72.7
Henderson, Tuscola    90    65    72.2
Myers, Monticello    90    65    72.2
Knudsen, Unity    70    50    71.4
Kirby, Salt Fork    77    55    71.4
Meidel, B-H    136    97    71.3
S. Smith, T-C    83    59    71.1
Reeves, Hoop. Area    31    45    68.9
Jamison, PBL    100    68    68.0
Cross, Urbana    56    38    67.9
Lenschow, M-S    78    53    67.9
Wellbaum, ALAH    53    36    67.9
Hawkins, Ch. Central    68    46    67.6
Retherford, GCMS    71    48    67.6
Spenard, Fisher    173    117    67.6
Bruns, PBL    89    59    66.3
Peoples, Schlarman    80    53    66.3
Saulsbery, Clinton    130    86    66.2
M. Gayheart, A-P    76    50    65.8
Huls, Hoop. Area    70    46    65.7
Al. Franklin, AOC    64    42    65.6
Shipman, ALAH    58    38    65.5
Clanton, Fisher    118    77    65.3
Dowling, SJ-O    40    26    65.0
Schroeder, IWest    141    91    64.5
Duncan, Unity    90    58    64.4
My. Miller, ALAH    69    44    63.8
Fleming, PBL    55    35    63.6
K. Bauer, Watseka    139    88    63.3
Tuttle, Sullivan    49    31    63.3
J. Franklin, AOC    57    36    63.2
S. Russell, Centennial    90    65    63.2
Ward, Ridgeview    76    48    63.2
Hall, Danville    158    99    62.7

THREE-POINT FIELD GOALS
Player, School     3FG
Bollant, Judah    67
Cramer, Watseka    62
A. Scott, Urbana    56
Burton, Danville    54
Hall, Danville    50
Talley, Ridgeview    45
Jamison, PBL    44
Lenschow, M-S    44
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    42
Henderson, Tuscola    42
Cross, Urbana    40
Kirby, Salt Fork    37
Enos, Fisher    35
Velazquez, M-S    36
Espinoza, Rantoul    35
K. Bauer, Watseka    34
S. Smith, T-C    33
K. Williams, Rantoul    33
Sprague, A-P    32
Duis, Milford    31
Dietrich, Tuscola    30
Hackmann, M-S    30
Maxwell, Unity    30
Ward, Ridgeview    30
Drake, Watseka    29
Johnson, PBL    29
Nelson, B-H    29
Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    28
K. Davis, Salt Fork    28
Grammer, Blue Ridge    28
Jordan, Westville    28
Darush, Sullivan    27
Barry, T-C    26
Clevenger, Judah    26
My. Miller, ALAH    26
Curtis, Unity    25
S. Russell, Centennial    25
7Wallen, ALAH    25
Ellis, Sullivan    24
Wessels, Cissna Park    24
Fehr, Cissna Park    23
Norder, Watseka    20
Dowers, Oakwood    19
PLotner, Salt Fork    19
Reeves, Hoop. Area    19
Schlesinger, Clinton    19
Brown, Schlarman    18
Am. Franklin, AOC    18
Knudsen, Unity    18
Messmore, AOC    18
Newell, Schlarman    18
Schroeder, IWest    18
Trenkle, LeRoy    18
Al. Franklin, AOC    17
Kelso, SJ-O    17
Moore, Clinton    17
Neuman, Oakwood    17
Woltkamp, LeRoy    17
Filkin, Clinton    16
Harris, Watseka    16
Hood, Fisher    16
Koester, Tuscola    16
McCall, Monticello    16
Hathaway, GCMS    15
Lane, Pr. Central    15
Meidel, B-H    15
Ballenger, Ridgeview    14
Blomberg, STM    14
Holloman, VG/H    14
C. Scott, Urbana    14
Williams, A-P    14
Cagley, Pr. Central    13
Myers, Monticello    13
Parker, Danville    13
Sutherland, Rantoul    13
Thomas, Fisher    13
Willis, Ch. Central    13
Wilson, Pr. Central    13
Gray, Danville    12
Taticek, Rantoul    12
Carney, IWest    11
Crowe, SJ-O    10
Knake, Cissna Park    11
Moody, GCMS    11
Green, Sullivan    10
Hanshew, LeRoy    10
Leibach, STM    10
Spinks, Rantoul    10
White, LeRoy    10
Witte, Salt Fork    10
Campbell, VG/H    9
Dunner, Rantoul    9
Elliott, Westville    9
Gouard, Schlarman    9
Grohler, PBL    9
Hay. Hambleton, A-P    9
K. Jones, Ridgeview    9
Koester, Tuscola    9
L. McCoy, Ch. Central    9
McKee, CG/B    9
Bolton, STM    8
Eskew, T-C    8
Habing, Milford    8
Huls, Hoop. Area    8
A. Jackson, Urbana    8
Kauffman, AOC    8
S. Moore, Clinton    8
Murray, STM    8
Northrup, M-S    8
Peoples, Schlarman    8
Sobkoviak, Milford    8
Dukeman, SJ-O    7
Herschberger, ALAH    7
Hutchison, Centennial    7
Smith, Westville    7
Tilstra, IWest    7
VanMatre, CG/B    7
A. Williams, Ch. Central    7
Conway, Judah    6
K. Davis, ALAH    6
Fifer, ALAH    6
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    6
Mapson, Centennial    6
Marquez, Cissna Park    6
Patton, Ch. Central    6
Peters, Watseka    6
Warren, Milford    6
Wendling, Unity    6
Bowen, STM    5
Cade, Hoop. Area    5
Coley, Ridgeview    5
Cultra, IWest    5
Foran, CG/B    5
Landry, Ridgeview    5
V. McCoy, Ch. Central    5
Shipman, ALAH    5
Taylor, SJ-O    5
Zimmerman, Ridgeview    5
Charleston, Unity    4
Collins, M-S    4
Dowling, SJ-O    4
Fredrickson, Fisher    4
Fritch, Milford    4
A. Johnson, Clinton    4
Reeder, Monticello    4
Sanchez, IWest    4
Turner, Oakwood    4
Tuttle, Sullivan    4
Young, Oakwood    4
Wilson, Ch. Central    4
Bahler, Urbana    3
Damilano, Schlarman    3
Dye, Schlarman    3
Grady, Urbana    3
Houk, AOC    3
Jennings, Cissna Park    3
K. Jones, CG/B    3
Lane, Pr. Central    3
Maul, Cissna Park    3
McPike, Monticello    3
Peden, PBL    3
R. Rosales, Ridgeview    3
M. Smith, T-C    3
TK Smith, Urbana    3
Stoller, Cissna Park    3
Trimble, SJ-O    3
Vesely, Urbana    3
Wright, Centennial    3
Brimner, T-C    2
Buhr, A-P    2
Burgin, Urbana    2
Fleming, PBL    2
Fuller, AOC    2
Hawkins, Ch. Central    2
Kramer, STM    2
Kyle, M-S    2
Lillard, Danville    2
Lockmiller, Monticello    2
Massie, T-C    2
Peterson, Clinton    2
Robertson, T-C    2
L. Rosales, Ridgeview    2
Stock, Cissna Park    2
Underwood, Clinton    2
Wellbaum, ALAH    2
M. Williams, Urbana    2
Wright, Centennial    2
Beyer, Ridgeview    1
Bunting, Watseka    1
Burk, Fisher    1
Burnside, T-C    1
Canas, SJ-O    1
Carson, ALAH    1
Cochrane, Ch. Central    1
Colvin, Ch. Central    1
Conlisk, Pr. Central    1
Cooper-Watson, Danville    1
Drayer, Hoop. Area    1
Duncan, Unity    1
Duzan, ALAH    1
Edwards, B-H    1
P. Frerichs, Oakwood    1
Hitz, PBL    1
F. Johnson, Rantoul    1
Knapp, Pr. Central    1
Linder, Hoop. Area    1
Marcum, LeRoy    1
McCalla, Milford    1
Morts, Milford    1
Nugent, GCMS    1
Peterscheim, ALAH    1
Rayburn, B-H    1
Retherford, GCMS    1
Riley, Sullivan    1
Rose, Sullivan    1
R. Russell, Urbana    1
Rutledge, Unity    1
Strack, CG/B    1
Symmonds, Hoop. Area    1
Terry, Centennial    1
Wagner, Fisher    1
Workman, Clinton    1

REBOUNDS 
(Minimum 5.0/game)
Player, School     REB     RPG
Ayodele, Centennial    273    11.9
A. Scott, Urbana    192    10.1
Vogel, Pr. Central    216    9.8
Hawkins, Ch. Central    151    9.4
Tilstra, IWest    250    9.3
Young, Oakwood    270    9.3
Kaiser, Unity    163    9.1
C. Russo, Tuscola    210    8.4
Enos, Fisher    237    8.2
Cox, VG/H    144    8.0
Mi. Miller, Judah    215    8.0
S. Russell, Centennial    184    8.0
Spenard, Fisher    222    7.9
Martin, Hoop. Area    205    7.3
Roe, A-P    138    7.3
Saulsbery, Clinton    169    7.3
Cooper-Watson, Danville    186    7.2
Duis, Milford    158    7.2
Specht, Blue Ridge    158    7.2
Witte, Salt Fork    85    7.1
Gentzler, PBL    172    6.9
Sieberns, A-P    145    6.9
Schroeder, IWest    171    6.8
Am. Franklin, AOC    154    6.7
Jordan, Salt Fork    193    6.4
Gouard, Schlarman    125    6.3
Lenschow, M-S    164    6.3
Burton, Danville    162    6.2
Maxwell, Unity    160    6.2
Nuckols, PBL    166    6.2
E. Miller, Sullivan    147    6.1
Price-Wilson, T-C    141    6.1
Retherford, GCMS    166    6.1
Willis, Ch. Central    98    6.1
Wilson, Clinton    122    6.1
Duncan, Unity    149    6.0
Meidel, B-H    175    6.0
K. Williams, Rantoul    151    6.0
Barry, T-C    135    5.9
Bryant, B-H    164    5.9
Filkin, Clinton    136    5.9
Austin, Westville    157    5.8
M. Gayheart, A-P    121    5.8
McPike, Monticello    133    5.8
Shipman, ALAH    140    5.8
Woltkamp, LeRoy    145    5.8
K. Bauer, Watseka    164    5.7
Hughes, STM    84    5.6
Lockmiller, Monticello    128    5.6
Kirby, Salt Fork    169    5.6
Brown, Schlarman    110    5.5
M. McCoy, STM    83    5.5
Burnside, T-C    119    5.4
Clanton, Fisher    152    5.4
Riley, Sullivan    129    5.4
Mak. Bielfeldt, GCMS    148    5.3
Bruce, Uni    93    5.2
Elliott, Westville    140    5.2
Peoples, Schlarman    104    5.2
Bollant, Judah    132    5.1
L. Russo, Tuscola    128    5.1
Fairley, IWest    135    5.0
Hall, Danville    120    5.0
Neuman, Oakwood    131    5.0
Wellbaum, ALAH    125    5.0

ASSISTS
(Minimum 2.0/game)
Player, School     Asst     AVG
Henderson, Tuscola    104    4.2
Olthoff, Judah    114    4.2
Brown, Schlarman    77    3.9
Peoples, Schlarman    75    3.8
J. Franklin, AOC    101    3.7
Cross, Urbana    70    3.5
Cramer, Watseka    99    3.4
Hall, Danville    78    3.3
Cagley, Pr. Central    60    3.1
Wilson, Ch. Central    43    3.1
Plotner, Salt Fork    90    3.0
Grammer, Blue Ridge    77    2.9
Harris, Watseka    81    2.9
Schroeder, IWest    73    2.9
Bates, Tuscola    69    2.8
Dowers, Oakwood    80    2.8
Am. Franklin, AOC    65    2.8
Neuman, Oakwood    78    2.8
Dukeman, SJ-O    51    2.7
Al. Franklin, AOC    72    2.7
Green, Sullivan    54    2.7
Nelson, B-H    77    2.7
K. Davis, ALAH    23    2.6
Gouard, Schlarman    51    2.6
Landry, Ridgeview    60    2.6
Reeder, Monticello    60    2.6
Rose, Sullivan    61    2.5
S. Smith, T-C    55    2.5
Taylor, SJ-O    48    2.5
Wright, Centennial    45    2.5
Cade, Hoop. Area    44    2.4
Hutchison, Centennial    58    2.4
Myers, Monticello    55    2.4
A. Scott, Urbana    46    2.4
Sanchez, IWest    66    2.4
Barry, T-C    54    2.3
Wallen, ALAH    59    2.3
Wessels, Cissna Park    63    2.3
Willis, Ch. Central    37    2.3
Burton, Danville    56    2.2
Curtis, Unity    58    2.2
Kirby,  Salt Fork    66    2.2
Knudsen, Unity    56    2.2
My. Miller, ALAH    50    2.2
Turner, Oakwood    65    2.2
Bolton, STM    31    2.1
A. Williams, Ch. Central    25    2.1
Carney, IWest    55    2.0
Duis, Milford    38    2.0
Filkin, Clinton    45    2.0
Hathaway, GCMS    57    2.0
Maxwell, Unity    53    2.0

STEALS
(Minimum 2.0/game)
Player, School     STL     AVG
S. Smith, T-C    123    5.6
Henderson, Tuscola    112    4.5
Willis, Ch. Central    71    4.4
Am. Franklin, AOC    98    4.3
Myers, Monticello    97    4.2
Peoples, Schlarman    84    4.2
Schroeder, IWest    92    3.7
Bates, Tuscola    89    3.6
Trask, Uni    64    3.6
Barry, T-C    77    3.4
Jamison, PBL    93    3.4
A. Scott, Urbana    63    3.3
Al. Franklin, AOC    86    3.2
J. Franklin, AOC    84    3.1
Specht, Blue Ridge    69    3.1
Wilson, Ch. Central    43    3.1
Meidel, B-H    88    3.0
Harris, Watseka    80    2.9
Wallen, ALAH    75    2.9
Gouard, Schlarman    55    2.8
Lane, Pr. Central    59    2.8
McCall, Monticello    64    2.8
Rose, Sullivan    67    2.8
C. Russo, Tuscola    71    2.8
Brown, Schlarman    54    2.7
Duis, Milford    59    2.7
K. Bauer, Watseka    76    2.6
K. Davis, ALAH    23    2.6
Dowling, SJ-O    36    2.6
Filkin, Clinton    60    2.6
Nelson, B-H    76    2.6
Neuman, Oakwood    74    2.6
Eskew, T-C    58    2.5
Cross, Urbana    50    2.5
Foran, CG/B    61    2.5
Grammer, Blue Ridge    68    2.5
Gray, Danville    62    2.5
Green, Sullivan    60    2.5
Holloman, VG/H    43    2.5
Sanchez, IWest    68    2.5
Taylor, SJ-O    47    2.5
Clanton, Fisher    67    2.4
Dowers, Oakwood    70    2.4
Kannan, Judah    58    2.4
Messmore, AOC    67    2.4
Moore, Clinton    56    2.4
K. Davis, Salt Fork    68    2.3
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    43    2.3
Hall, Danville    55    2.3
Huls, Hoop. Area    53    2.3
Cade, Hoop. Area    39    2.2
Coley, Ridgeview    60    2.2
Knudsen, Unity    50    2.2
Wessels, Cissna Park    60    2.2
Young, Oakwood    63    2.2
Knudsen, Unity    55    2.1
E. Miller, Sullivan    50    2.1
Mi. Miller, Judah    58    2.1
Olthoff, Judah    58    2.1
Parker, Danville    52    2.1
Cagley, Pr. Central    40    2.0
Landry, Ridgeview    46    2.0
Martin, Hoop. Area    30    2.0
McKee, CG/B    50    2.0
Taticek, Rantoul    51    2.0

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send weekly updates to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches did not supply information.

