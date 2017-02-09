Basketball roundup: Tuscola keeps rolling along

SULLIVAN — Heavy graduation losses from last season’s 24-win team dimmed the expectations this season for some outside of the Tuscola girls’ basketball program.



“People asked me if I thought it would be a good season if we went .500,” Warriors coach Tim Kohlbecker said.



He and his varsity team had other ideas. “I knew what we had coming back,” Kohlbecker said.



That showed on Thursday as the Warriors (22-5) avenged a regular-season loss to state-ranked Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond with a 45-43 conquest in the Class 2A Sullivan Regional title game.



“Our defense was pretty darned good,” Kohlbecker said.



The previous meeting dictated the game plan for the rematch.



“We emphasized better shot selection and trying to get the ball inside,” Kohlbecker said. “That worked fairly well.”



Post player Lexie Russo registered a double-double (14 points, 15 rebounds). Teammate Emma Henderson added 12 points, including 10 in the first half.



“The Russo sisters (Lexie and Cassie) have been owning the backboards the second half of the year, and they were tenacious (Thursday),” Kohlbecker said.



The third-seeded Warriors ended the first half on a 10-0 run, carried a 22-17 lead into the intermission and held on to secure their third regional crown in a row.



Tuscola, which ousted ninth-rated and second-seeded ALAH (22-5), faces third-ranked Teutopolis in Monday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal at the Newton Sectional.



“They do everything well,” Kohlbecker said. “We will have to play our absolute best to beat them.”



Bloomington Central Catholic 60, St. Thomas More 43. Eliza Kramer hit four three-point shots and scored a team-high 14 points for the third-seeded Sabers (12-15), who were even with the second-seeded Saints after one quarter but trailed 30-20 at halftime in the Class 2A Olympia Regional final. Nakaya Hughes added 12 points.



In Class 1A

Schlarman 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 31. Anaya Peoples hit 22 points and Capria Brown had 14 for second-seeded Schlarman (21-5), which scored the first nine points and led 18-2 after a quarter en route to its second straight regional title, won by beating the third-seeded host school. Brown also had 10 rebounds and 10 assists.



“There were moments, defensively, in the first half that were some of the best I’ve seen,” Schlarman coach Keith Peoples said. “On the defensive end, we showed signs of being very focused. It was not our most productive or efficient game (on offense). Our best game is yet to come.”



Schlarman continued to expand its lead in the third and fourth quarters, though the second half started with G-SW scoring six of the first eight points.



“Our energy faded away, and we had a little letdown. I called a timeout and gave the speech about playing with intensity on both ends of the floor,” Keith Peoples said.



Destiny Dye had nine points and Cecelia Damilano added seven points.



Schlarman’s coach said his squad was ready for the challenge of playing on the opponent’s home floor.



“Our schedule this past season definitely prepared us for the regional championship,” Peoples said. “As long as we stay focused, I’ll be happy.”



Schlarman plays in the Lexington Sectional semis on Tuesday against the winner of tonight’s Mount Pulaski Regional final.



Cissna Park 45, Ridgeview 35. In order to secure their fourth straight regional title, the Timberwolves (22-7) needed to take down the state’s eighth-ranked Class 1A team. Fourth-seeded Cissna Park held top-seeded Ridgeview to one fourth-quarter point while rallying from a 34-31 deficit in the final eight minutes.



Jasmine Stock scored a game-high 21 points, with 11 in the first period, for the Timberwolves. She also cleared a game-high 10 rebounds. Ridgeview (23-6) was led by Mia Tinsley’s 13 points.



Cissna Park plays Decatur St. Teresa (20-8) on Tuesday in the Lexington Sectional semifinals.



Tri-County 70, Neoga 47. Shayne Smith powered in 33 points and collected five steals as the top-seeded Titans (25-4) overwhelmed fourth-seeded Neoga in the regional final at Martinsville. Miaya Eskew tallied 14 points and Harley Barry hauled down 10 rebounds. Tri-County plays Effingham St. Anthony on Monday in the Arcola Sectional.



ACSI State Tournament



Arthur Okaw Christian 48, Kankakee Grace 38. Alexa Franklin scored 14 points, Amanda Franklin had 12 and Jessica Franklin hit 11 for AOC (25-5), which won a first-round state tourney game in Kankakee.



Nontournament



Mattoon 71, Mahomet-Seymour 56. The Bulldogs (14-13) lost on the road to the Class 3A fifth-ranked Green Wave.



Danville 62, Rantoul 43. The Vikings (16-11) were triumphant at home behind 16 points from Mikala Hall.



Prairie Central 34, Chillicothe IVC 30. Kylie Vogel scored 12 points as the Hawks (8-15) won at home.