PBL's Cinderella run comes to an end

CLIFTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ basketball season ended with a 42-35 loss to the host school of the Class 2A Clifton Central Regional on Thursday night.



The seventh-seeded Panthers did not lose the title game against the sixth-seeded Maroons (23-8) without a fight, though, as they rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter.



After baskets by Emma Fleming and Liberty Jamison cut PBL’s deficit to 33-26, Madi Peden hit a three-pointer.



PBL’s defense then recorded a steal on the Comets’ ensuing possession, after which Peden scored on a layup with 1:50 remaining to cut the deficit to 33-31.



“I’m really proud of the girls. They fought really hard (Thursday). They did a great job,” PBL coach Rachel Hurliman said. “We had a good run at the end, and then just a few things just dropped their way. We had a lot of good energy. We hit some shots, then we kind of lost the swing.”



After Clifton Central’s Emery Podowicz assisted Cassidy Gerdes on a three-point play with 1:43 left, Podowicz — who finished with a game-high 24 points — made 6 of 8 free-throw attempts within the final 1:32 to help the Comets seal the victory.



“Emery does a great job leading them,” Hurliman said. “They have a really good point guard out there.”



With the loss, PBL’s season ended with a record of 14-16.



“I’m proud of these girls. They fought this year,” Hurliman said. “We really beefed up our schedule, and we really did a lot of things differently this year.”



The Panthers, who won their last regional title in 2003, reached the regional championship game for the first time since 2013 thanks in part to an upset victory in the semifinals over top-seeded Iroquois West.



“That’s great for our program right now. It shows that the girls have confidence and can do something like this,” Hurliman said. “We had a good run. I’m really proud of the girls for the run they had. Clifton’s just a quicker team (than Iroquois West), and they’re very physical. They run the floor really well.”



Only one PBL player — Allie Hitz — is leaving due to graduation, giving the Panthers nine returning seniors. PBL also will boast one returning junior — Peden, who finished Thursday’s game with a team-high eight points — and three returning sophomores — including Mackenzie Bruns, who finished with four points — next season.



“This group’s going to have a lot of work over the summer, and they’re not going to be scared of hard work,” Hurliman said. “That was obvious (Thursday).”