Sages' stifling defense leads to regional crown

ARGENTA — It seems simple, but it made a huge difference.

Every time the Unity girls’ basketball team dribbled the ball down the floor during Thursday’s Class 2A Argenta-Oreana Regional final, five Monticello players crouched in a defensive stance, ready for whatever the Rockets’ offense could conjure.

“You see all white jerseys in a defensive stance, and they are locked in,” Unity coach Braden Heil said. “They don’t take plays off.”

For the first quarter, Unity hung with Okaw Valley Conference rival Monticello.

For the next three, the Sages’ defense locked down in a big way, stifling the Rockets in a 55-15 championship win.

The defensive intensity that held the fourth-seeded Rockets (14-13) scoreless in the second and third quarters wasn’t always a hallmark of Monticello girls’ basketball.

Every now and then, Sages junior Zanna Myers said the team looks back at film from a year ago and sees just how far it has come.

“Coming into this season, none of us played very good defense,” Myers said. “We go back and watch game film, (and) we’re like, ‘Wow, we had really bad defense, we stood up a ton and we don’t stay in the middle when the ball is on the other side of the floor.’ ”

The top-seeded Sages (21-4) allowed 26 points in their two regional-round wins.

Seven of those points came in Thursday’s first quarter from Unity freshman Elyce Knudsen, who was able to find space to pull up for jumpers and drive to the basket.

That space didn’t exist during the next three periods, and the Rockets committed 24 turnovers against Monticello’s suffocating defense.

“We’ve had our ups and downs this season emotionally because we’ve demanded (constant defensive intensity) out of them,” Monticello coach David Beery said, “and sometimes they don’t want to do it, but you see what happens when we play like that. I hope they realize it.”

The Sages also generated plenty of offense, with Rachael Lockmiller tallying 24 points and Myers scoring 12.

Throughout the season, Beery has spoken about the Sages’ potential that he foresaw this preseason, with four All-Area players set to adorn his lineup. Now they’re beginning to reach it.

“We’re almost there,” Myers said. “I don’t think it’s quite at our fullest potential, but I think we’re getting better every game or close to it.”

The Sages will see a rare mismatch when they take on Oakwood (26-4) in Tuesday’s St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal.

Beery hadn’t seen Oakwood play as of Thursday night, but he’s heard about the prowess of 6-foot-1 freshman Katelyn Young, who has received interest from several Division I programs.

What he does know is that his team will play relentless defense every second the Comets have the ball.

“Guard the ball,” Beery said of his strategy for stopping a team with a mismatch inside. “If (Young) wants to bring the ball up the floor and play 1-on-5, I’ll tip my hat to her, but I don’t know. We’ll have to see her on film and see what else they have. We’re going to guard everybody, so I hope their other girls are good, too.”