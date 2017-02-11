Zilis: Vikings inspired by late team member

DANVILLE — The final conversation between Danville assistant girls’ basketball coach Megan Gleason and D’Nija Parker wouldn’t have stood out from any other if it wasn’t their last.



Gleason was standing near the end zone at Danville’s football game against Centennial at Whitesell Field, working crowd control on a fall Friday night as she usually does. Parker sought her out, just like she did every Friday.



First, Parker wanted Gleason to reassure her that she’d still be coaching that season after she took a job at Salt Fork that year, like she did every time she saw her. Basketball, after all, was usually at the forefront of Parker’s mind.



Then, she gave Gleason her weekly update of her grades. This was a routine that began her freshman year, when Gleason corralled her in the summer after basketball practice and told the sweet-but-squirrelly kid that she needed to come to her classroom every Friday for Gleason to check on her grades and behavior in school.



Although the weekly check-ins were supposed to end that year, Parker showed up in Gleason’s classroom on the first Friday of her sophomore year ready to report her grades.



“I was like, ‘What are you doing here?’” Gleason said. “And she said, ‘Checking in.’ She wanted to be held accountable. I didn’t even ask her to continue that.”



Parker had an edge, Gleason said. She didn’t always toe the line. But the girl with a great sense of humor wanted to please the adults who cared about her, Gleason said. And she was improving.



“There was no doubt in my mind that she was going to graduate and play basketball for four years and she was going to be there at Senior Night,” Gleason said. ”There was no doubt in my mind that she was going to make it. And when they first come in freshman year, you do have that doubt because you’re like, ‘I don’t know. She’s a little rough around the edges. Will she make it? Is it that important to her?’ ”



That’s one of the reasons the text she received from senior basketball player Megan Burton on the night of Oct. 3 was so devastating.



“D’Nija was in an accident,” it read. “I think she’s dead.”



‘My closest teammate’



Gleason didn’t believe the text message at first.



“It’s really, really hard to imagine someone with that much life in them not being there anymore,” she said.



Burton went directly to the hospital after her Senior Night volleyball match.



A classmate had told her that Parker was in an accident, and that her teammate had died. It couldn’t be true, Burton thought.



Burton met Danville coach Brian Anderson in the parking lot. Anderson sped to the hospital, but by the time he arrived, it was too late. A stream of people burst out of the doors and into the parking lot, screaming and crying.



“It was just a weird feeling,” Burton said.



At 16 years old, Parker was dead after the car she was driving careened off the road and plowed through the siding of a building at 915 Griggs St., a small, quiet, residential road.



For 20 or 30 minutes, Anderson, Burton and a swath of friends, classmates and family stood outside, talking about Parker as information circulated about what exactly had happened.



A few miles away, senior forward Jillean Cooper-Watson was at Steak ‘n Shake when a friend told her the news.



“I said, ‘I’ll go up there tomorrow,’ ” she said. “And she was like, ‘You can’t. She’s gone.’ I couldn’t take it. … She was my closest teammate. I could always laugh with her, and that’s what I love to do.”



Teammate Mikala Hall heard the news, went home and immediately started watching game film, where she saw Parker pumping in three-pointers off the bench. Hall had a hard time falling asleep that night.



Coping with death, though, is something Hall was forced to learn at a young age.



She was 5 years old when she approached her mother’s casket and placed a necklace and a Bible inside. The night of Oct. 3, those memories came flooding back.



“I’m not over (my mom’s death), but I have peace in my spirit,” Hall said, her voice trembling. “As you get older, you learn that you can’t hold things. People get stressed out, people can die because they hold onto things. We couldn’t have done anything. We couldn’t have stopped D’Nija from getting in the car.”



Meanwhile, Jalae Parker sat at home when her godfather told her about the accident.



At first, she brushed it off. D’Nija, her cousin, was known to be an outgoing, wild kid. That’s why it was so strange that Jalae, who would rather sit at home reading a book than go out with friends, was close with her cousin. The accident, she assumed, was no big deal.



“I was like, ‘Oh, she probably collided with another car,’ or, ‘She did a donut in the middle of the street,’” she said. “I didn’t think it was going to be that bad.”



Later, the news came that she had lost her cousin and close friend. No longer would D’Nija be waiting for her passes when the duo ran downcourt. She wouldn’t come by the lunch room to say ‘Hi’ and ask how Jalae’s day was going before rushing off to class. Her laugh that softened tense moments during practice no longer would be heard.



“Usually we meet at my grandma’s house,” Jalae said. “I’m so used to her coming up to me and saying, ‘Jalae!’ and hugging on me and taking selfies with me. I’m like, ‘I don’t like pictures and she’s like, ‘No, come take a selfie with me.’ I’m used to her being so outgoing and so friendly, and her not being there is just weird for me.”



Later that night, friends and families circulated in and out of the Parker home.



“It was just like, I don’t know, everybody needed to be together at that particular moment,” Anderson said.



‘Always wanted to play ball’



Parker was a basketball junkie.



She wore the number 23 like her favorite player, LeBron James. She routinely came to practices talking excitedly about the NBA game she’d watched the night before. Whenever the 5-foot-3, bubbly kid approached any of her teammates in the hallway, she asked them if they were ready for the season. Any time her family gathered at her grandmother’s house, she wanted to break out a ball and start a pickup game.



“She always wanted to play ball,” said Maria Parker, D’Nija’s aunt and a Danville assistant coach. “That’s all she wanted to do.”



Jalae was never much of a basketball player growing up. But Parker begged her to join her team when the two were in the eighth grade. Finally, when D’Nija agreed to join the track team, Jalae relented. Parker only lasted a few years in track — basketball was the only sport for her. Jalae, though, is on the basketball team three years later. And the sport made them closer as they played together on the junior varsity team at Danville.



“I could know where she was without looking,” Jalae said. “If I got a steal, I knew she’d be on the left side, on the wing, three-point, and she wants to shoot it. Most of my assists were off of her because I knew where she was going to be.”



Prior to this season, D’Nija was especially excited. After Danville broke out last year with a 20-8 record, she was ready to take on a featured role.



Coincidentally, Jalae is filling the starting role on the court left open by her cousin’s death, although she hasn’t tried to replace her.



“A lot of people thought she was going to try to step up and be (D’Nija), but she didn’t,” Maria Parker said. “A lot of people thought she was going to wear her jersey number, but she said, ‘No, that’s not what D’Nija would want.’ ”



It’s not the only role she fills. As the oldest of six cousins, D’Nija was always the emotional leader of the group.



Now Jalae fills that void.



“For her brother, I’m always there for him. I’m always telling him, ‘Don’t be afraid to call me, don’t be afraid to ask me for anything,’ ” Jalae said. “I know you don’t have that older figure to look up to, but just because you don’t have her doesn’t mean you don’t have me. Her sister, she’s just like connected to my hip now. If I see her, she’s always connected to my hip. She’s always underneath me, she’s always laying on me and hugging on me.”



Maria Parker brings D’Nija’s No. 23 jersey in a backpack every game and drapes it over a seat on the bench as the Vikings warm up in shirts that say “DP23,” the same phrase the Vikings shout when they break the huddle.



Injuries and depth have led to inconsistency for this season’s Danville girls’ basketball team. The Vikings have had three winning streaks of three games or more and three losing streaks of three games or more on their way to a 16-11 record.



They start postseason play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they face Normal Community in a Class 4A regional semifinal game at Centennial.



But when frustrations have mounted this season, they remember D’Nija.



“It’s that reminder that not everyone gets to do this,” Gleason said. “We try to keep that in mind when we’re struggling over a loss and, ‘Gosh, darn it, we wish our record was a little bit better,’ but you know what, we’re here. And we get to go out and play, and we get to go out and coach these awesome girls every day. There’s just that constant reminder that you’ve got to be thankful for what you have and the opportunities that you have.”



‘She was on the right path’



Every so often, Burton drives by 915 Griggs St. after school.



It’s about a mile out of her way, but she goes to see the balloons, teddy bears, candles, flowers and memorabilia left at the crash site.



“It would just kill you basically just going up there seeing all them candles lit,” Burton said. “It feels weird going up there.”



The crash site is still recognizable, but the memorial has withered.



The hole in the building still gapes wide open, siding strewn about with an 8-foot fence around it. Ribbons dangle from the fencing with popped balloons attached to the end. A singular bright pink flower is stuck in the fence, an acknowledgement that someone was recently there, thinking about the exuberant, joyful girl who wasn’t done improving.



“One of the hard things about it was her future was promising and she was getting better and she was showing a lot of growth,” Gleason said. “It’s hard to lose a young person no matter what. But it’s really hard when it’s someone like D’Nija who’s so full of joy, who has come such a far way, who wants to do good for others and who wants to go on to become something, and she was on the right path to making that happen. Then in an instant, it’s gone. It’s crazy.”



