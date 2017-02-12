Advanced Prep (Week of Feb. 13)

1. Today, Tuesday, Thursday: Class 3A/4A

girls’ basketball regionals

Urbana and Centennial host regionals in Class 3A and 4A, respectively. Centennial and Danville would have to pull off upsets to make it to Thursday’s Class 4A regional final, while Rantoul, Urbana, Mahomet-Seymour and Champaign Central will be underdogs to Mattoon for a 3A regional crown.

2. Tuesday, Thursday: Class 2A

St. Thomas More Sectional, girls’ basketball

Oakwood and Monticello will meet for a chance to play in Thursday’s sectional final, likely against Bloomington Central Catholic. Oakwood has the size advantage down low with 6-foot-1 freshman forward Katelyn Young, but Monticello has advantages in both experience and athleticism.

3. Tuesday, Thursday: Class 1A Lexington Sectional,

girls’ basketball

Will Cissna Park and Schlarman meet in the sectional final for the second straight year? After Cissna Park knocked off top-seeded Ridgeview, that will likely be the case if the Timberwolves can defeat St. Teresa. Both teams are younger than a year ago, but are likely peaking at the right time.

4. Thursday through Saturday: State wrestling

Wrestling fans from across the state will gather at State Farm Center for this year’s extravaganza, and chances are high an area wrestler comes away a champion. In the Class 1A 182-pound division, Clinton’s Logan Winter, Unity’s Jake Frost and St. Joseph-Ogden’s Griffin Meeker rank as the top three.

5. SATURDAY: Centennial Sectional, boys’ swimming, 9 a.m.

Champaign Central’s Cam Barnard and Luke Thompson will look to return to state in individual events after earning All-America honors as members of the medley relay team a year ago. Centennial’s Alex Shilts could be the area’s top shot at a state medal, in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle.