All involved: Storylines for the girls' basketball postseason

Class 4A

Tonight

Centennial (6-19) vs. Normal West (11-15), 7 p.m.

Outlook: For a program that won three straight Class 3A regional titles from 2011 to 2013 — and owns 22 in its program history — the 10th-seeded Chargers will need to pull off three upsets in a four-day span if they want to advance to the Normal Community Sectional. Shoentera Russell and Faith Ayodele are capable of producing points in bunches and Centennial, which will host the five-team regional and won two of its final four regular-season games. But Normal West already owns a 66-30 win at Centennial on Dec. 3. The winner gets second-seeded Bradley-Bourbonnais at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a regional semifinal game.



Tuesday

Danville (16-11) vs. Normal Community (20-8), 7:30 p.m.

Outlook: A quick rematch is in store for both Big 12 teams. Last Tuesday, the Vikings suffered a 66-50 loss at Normal Community, the third seed in this sub-sectional. The seventh-seeded Vikings, paced by Mikala Hall and Megan Burton (right), among others, will need to play a consistent four quarters if they want to avoid a season-ending regional semifinal loss and have a chance for a second straight regional title game appearance.



Class 3A

Tonight

Rantoul (9-19) vs. Urbana (1-26), 7 p.m.

Outlook: The seventh-seeded Eagles played the ninth-seeded Tigers twice in December, with Urbana winning both games. But those victories were overturned after the Illinois High School Association ruled Urbana had to forfeit all 11 of its victories from Nov. 14 through Dec. 29 because the Tigers used two ineligible players. Lauryn Cross is Urbana’s go-to option, while Rantoul relies on Kanhosa Williams, Chakhalia Dunner and Breezy Espinoza, among others, to get its offense in gear. The winner of this regional quarterfinal game does not get an easy task in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. regional semifinal game against Mattoon, the fifth-ranked team in the latest Associated Press statewide poll.



Clinton (10-17) vs. Lincoln (17-12), 7:30 p.m.

Outlook: The winner of this Taylorville Regional quarterfinal game gets Litchfield, the 10th-ranked team in the most recent Associated Press poll, in a 7:30 p.m. regional semifinal game on Wednesday. Clinton, the ninth seed in the sub-sectional, will need to play its best game of the season in order to defeat the fifth-seeded Railsplitters. These two teams didn’t meet during the regular season, and Clinton comes in having lost three straight.



Prairie Central (8-15) vs. Pontiac (8-16), 6 p.m.

Outlook: A year after winning a 3A regional behind the stellar talents of current Loyola Chicago guard/forward Kiana Coomber, the ninth-seeded Hawks will be hard-pressed to take home more postseason hardware. Prairie Central, paced by Kylie Vogel and Molly Lane, does own a 43-39 win against Pontiac heading into its regional quarterfinal game at LaSalle-Peru. Second-seeded Galesburg awaits the winner of this game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.



Tuesday

Champaign Central (10-16) vs. Mahomet-Seymour (14-13), 7:30 p.m.

Outlook: The fifth-seeded Maroons, who haven’t won a regional title since 2010, carry a four-game losing streak into this Urbana Regional Semifinal game, but coach Pancho Moore’s team did knock off the Bulldogs 59-52 at Combes Gym on Nov. 29. Fess Hawkins and Chanice Willis are dynamic scorers for Central, which won six of eight games from Jan. 3 to Jan. 23 to improve to 10-12 after starting the season 4-10. M-S, the fourth seed, has stayed above or right around .500 for much of the season. Jordan Hackmann, Erin Lenschow and Keida Nichols (above) can produce offensively when the Bulldogs, vying for the program’s first regional championship since 2005, need it the most.



Class 2A

Tonight

Tuscola (22-5) vs. Teutopolis (26-5), 7:30 p.m.

Outlook: Tuscola is playing well, having won nine in a row heading into this Newton Sectional semifinal game. The Warriors, however, will need to play their best game of the season — by far — to knock off the Wooden Shoes. Teutopolis finished second in state last season, and the Wooden Shoes have ended Tuscola’s season each of the last two years, doing so last year in a sectional title game and the previous year in a sectional semifinal game. Emma Henderson (above) leads the Warriors, but coach Tim Kohlbecker’s program also can rely on sisters Lexie Russo and Cassie Russo inside. If Tuscola can pull off the upset, Marshall or Newton awaits Thursday night in the Sweet 16.



Tuesday

Monticello (21-4) vs. Oakwood (26-4), 7:30 p.m.

Outlook: One area program will get the chance to achieve feat it hasn’t accomplished in some time this week. Monticello is two wins away from the program’s first sectional title since 1999, while Oakwood hasn’t advanced past the sectional level since 1987. The winner of this sectional semifinal game gets either Clifton Central (23-8) or Bloomington Central Catholic (18-10) at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Sweet 16. Monticello’s stingy defense held its two regional opponents to a combined 26 points, or two more than Rachael Lockmiller (right) scored in the regional-title game win against Unity. Zanna Myers and Tatum McCall are also key pieces for the Sages, while Oakwood freshman Katelyn Young can cause matchup problems inside. The Comets also have steady scorers in Kylie Neuman, Shaelyn Turner and Rylee Dowers that Monticello will have to concern itself with.



Class 1A

Tonight

Tri-County (25-4) vs. Effingham St. Anthony (22-8), 6 p.m.

Outlook: The good news for the Titans is they won’t face Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond or Tuscola the rest of the postseason if coach Joe Morrisey’s program keeps humming along. Those are the only two teams, both Class 2A schools, that have defeated Tri-County this season. Led by guard Shayne Smith, whose scoring ability is complemented by Kiersten Price-Wilson inside, the Titans have won seven straight games since losing 46-40 to ALAH on Jan. 21 in the Little Okaw Valley Conference Tournament title game. St. Anthony will pose a stiff test in this Arcola Sectional semifinal game, with either Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran or Central A&M awaiting in Thursday night’s sectional title game.



Tuesday

Cissna Park (22-7) vs. St. Teresa (20-8), 6 p.m.

Outlook: The Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament apparently was the tipping point of the season for the Timberwolves, who have won three straight regional titles. Since losing to Paxton-Buckley-Loda 39-38 in the quarterfinals of the SVC Tournament on Jan. 16, coach Anthony Videka’s team hasn’t lost. Cissna Park will try to make it 11 straight wins when they take on the Bulldogs in the first sectional semifinal game in Lexington. Jasmine Stock (above), Gabby Wessels and Lauren Knake are just some of the scoring threats Cissna Park can count on.



Schlarman (21-5) vs. Heyworth (25-3), 7:30 p.m.

Outlook: The winner of this second Lexington Sectional semifinal game gets either Cissna Park or St. Teresa at 7 p.m. Thursday in the sectional title tilt. Schlarman hasn’t lost to a Class 1A school this entire season, with all five of its setbacks coming against 4A, 3A or 2A opponents. Division I prospects Anaya Peoples, Sydney Gouard and Capria Brown lead a roster dominated by underclassmen for a program that reached the Elite Eight last season. The Hilltoppers are on a 10-game winning streak, with nine of those wins happening by double digits.