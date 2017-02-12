Authority figure: Honesty fuels Hawkins' leadership

CHAMPAIGN — Former Illinois basketball player Fess Hawkins planned on naming his daughter Symphony Chanel. But when he went to the hospital 16 years ago, he was notified of a change of plans.

The baby girl would be named Fess, just like him.

“I kind of had to act like I had a problem with it,” he said, “But I was smiling so big inside. It was amazing.”

Over the years, Fess began to show a love for the game of basketball, the only one of her father’s six kids to embrace the sport he once played and now coaches.

When the younger Fess was 9, she told her dad, “I’ll be better than you one day,” and that made him proud. Every summer when she’d visit him in Bentonville, Ark., he’d teach her the sport.

Fess was more athletic than her 6-foot-10, 270-pound father, he quickly realized. Her agility and leaping ability, he says, come from her mother’s side of the family, but she grew tall, too. The Champaign Central junior is 6-foot-2.

“I think that was unique because she’s taken those tools that she has and she’s combined them,” he said, “and I feel like the sky’s the limit for her.”

From a young age, it was also clear that Fess had the personality of an authority figure. She was a middle child of 13 siblings, eight from her mother and five from her father. Growing up, she kept her siblings in line, including the older ones.

“She would make sure all of the other kids were basically behaving,” her father said. “If the kids were somewhere, you could always trust that Fess would keep them on the straight and narrow. Fess didn’t ever get in trouble as a kid because she was always making sure they were doing what they were supposed to do.”

That nature carried over to the basketball court. At times, it rubbed her Champaign Central teammates the wrong way.

“If you’re new, you might not understand it at first,” Maroons coach Pancho Moore said. “You think she’s talking down. As you’re listening, you realize that it’s just because she cares so much about each and every one of them.”

Early in the season, the Maroons (10-16) struggled through issues with injuries and inexperience. And although they had plenty of young talent, the chemistry wasn’t perfect.

“I was a little intimidated by the upperclassmen, and I didn’t know how to deal with something like this,” freshman Chanice Willis said. “I was very insecure. … We all had a talk to confirm that nobody had a problem with anyone, and we could all open up when we wanted to.”

With Hawkins leading the way emotionally to go with her 12.8 points and 9.7 rebounds and Willis racking up 16.4 points and 4.4 steals per game, the Maroons won six of eight games in January.

They’ve regressed with four losses against three Peoria schools and Normal West. The Maroons, who will bring back most of its rotation next season, hope to bring the program a step forward and top Mahomet-Seymour in Tuesday’s Class 3A Urbana Regional semifinal.

The elder Fess makes it to Champaign several times each year and is able to watch every game online. He’s seen his daughter and her team grow into legitimate forces on the high school stage.

“There’s pieces on that team that all complement each other,” he said. “I’ve seen her go from the girl who’s shooting the ball real hard off the backboard where she’d developing that touch.”

And maybe most importantly, Hawkins has learned to combine her caring nature with finesse to properly lead a young team that is ever-improving.

“I feel like I’ve become a better leader,” she said. “People don’t grow up the way I’ve grown up. I grew up with 10 other people in the house, so my sisters, we fend for ourselves but we defend each other.

“I don’t have time to sugarcoat something. I’ve learned to take a step back and people don’t know me as well as I think they know me, so I explain to them that I don’t mean it like (they thought). I apologize if they took it (poorly), because I care about them more than they know.”