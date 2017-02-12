N-G Top 10: Girls’ basketball (Feb. 13)

Only six small-school teams are still playing in IHSA postseason action, but they fill up our latest Top 10 as play rolls on today across the state. Here’s more, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Schlarman 21-5 1 Hilltoppers keep dominating trend against Class 1A foes, winning their first two postseason games by an average of 36.5 points.

2. Oakwood 26-4 2 Comets went retro in winning program’s first regional title since 2009 by defeating Watseka last Thursday night at Oakwood Grade School.

3. Monticello 21-4 4 Can Monticello go on to first sectional title game in four years when it faces Oakwood on Tuesday? Sages have four straight regional titles.

4. Tri-County 25-4 5 Titans showing little signs of stopping heading into tonight’s Class 1A Arcola Sectional semifinal game against Effingham St. Anthony.

5. Tuscola 22-5 6 Warriors have shown they can win close games, like Thursday’s 45-43 win against ALAH in Class 2A regional title game in Sullivan.

6. Cissna Park 22-7 — Timberwolves not only knocked off host Armstrong-Potomac last week, but then took down Ridgeview to win Class 1A regional title.

7. ALAH 22-5 3 Nothing for Knights to hang their head about this year. Five losses came to opponents who are all still playing and carry a 113-30 record.

8. Watseka 23-8 4 Two winning streaks of at least six games this season helped Warriors cruise past 20-win mark for the fifth time in last six seasons.

9. Ridgeview 23-6 8 Four of the five teams the Mustangs lost to this season — Eureka beat them twice — will play this week in a Class 1A or 2A sectional.

10. Iroquois West 20-7 9 Late-season struggles saw Raiders lose five of their final six games, but IW remained one of area’s most consistent programs.