Eyes on the prize: Monticello advances to sectional

CHAMPAIGN — Monticello senior Emma Reeder felt her body slam to the floor three times in the last four minutes of Tuesday’s Class 2A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal, drawing a foul each time, and Zanna Myers came out of the locker room with an ice pack wrapped around her shoulder, an injury that goes back to volleyball season but certainly isn’t helped by her frequent dives to the floor for loose balls.

On a day that coach Dave Beery didn’t think his team played its best, the Sages scrapped their way to a 50-41 win over Oakwood to surpass the point in which their season ended the last three years.

“For stretches, we played really well, we played brilliantly,” Beery said, “and for stretches we played like a junior high team.”

Over the course of the season, teams have played several different defenses against Oakwood to stop 6-foot-1 freshman forward Katelyn Young.

Monticello, though, didn’t change its defense one bit.

Instead, the Sages played the same intense man-to-man style they’ve employed throughout the season. And for the first 13 minutes of Thursday’s game, Oakwood could hardly run an offense.

Midway through the second quarter, the Sages led 17-2.

“We have not played a defense as intense as theirs, with their length and everything,” Oakwood coach Jeff Ford said. “I’m not saying I underestimated it, but that just presented us so many problems of us getting into our offense. Top to bottom, you had seven girls come in who could just flat out play defense.”

The young Comets, who start four freshmen and sophomores, made an 8-0 run to end the first half behind four points from Young, who scored 12 points, to stay in the game.

Rylee Dowers, who scored a game-high 16 points, hit three three-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Comets cut the score to 37-32, but Oakwood wouldn’t cut into the deficit any more.

In a sense, Tuesday’s matchup was one between the team of the future and the team of the present.

The Comets bring all but one player back next year, and much of their rotation will return for the next two or three seasons.

“I would hope that we make the next step (in a year),” Ford said. “I hope this is a game that we would win next year. We’re going to be that much more experienced, we’re going to be ready and understand the level of play we’re going to have to have when we see defenses like this.”

In the end, experience won out. Most of the Sages are juniors and seniors, meaning almost every player on the roster lost multiple sectional semifinals. This year, expectations were higher. And they’ve fulfilled those expectations, at least in part.

“I think we’ve improved a lot within the last year and the last four years that I’ve been here,” Reeder said. “Our fundamentals have gotten a lot better and we play a lot harder and a lot more for each other. We just kind of get how to play.”

Now, they’ll see just how much they’ve improved. Bloomington Central Catholic knocked Monticello out of the playoffs in two of the last three seasons. On Thursday, they’ll meet the Saints once again with a chance to advanced another step further.

“If we step up and do what we’re supposed to do, we’ll be in good shape,” Beery said. “Obviously BCC is good. They’re here every year. I feel like this is the one year we match up with them, and I feel like we probably have our best shot. And that’s what I want, our best shot. And hopefully we’ll give them that.”