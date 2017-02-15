Athletes of the Week (week of Feb. 15)

Jake Frost

Unity wrestling

Why he was chosen: The junior improved to 39-1 on the season after he won a 182-pound Class 1A sectional title at Clinton and enters the state tournament as a potential favorite to win a state title.

From Frost: “To be honest, I was mostly tired from my match. It was a good feeling, but also that feeling of I need to put in more work and that feeling of I’m not as close to my goal as I want to be.”

I need concert tickets to ... Fall Out Boy. I’ve only listened to them for a couple years, but one of my sister’s friends introduced their music to me, and I just really like their music a lot.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... the “Lord of the Rings,” trilogy I could watch for days. I’m just kind of a huge nerd for it.

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Germany. My mom’s side of the family is German, so I think it would be cool to go there because there’s a lot of historical places.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... flight. That way, I don’t have to waste money on gas and I’d have more money for food.

One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... skydiving would be cool. It just looks like a thrill.

My biggest pet peeve is ... when people don’t use their turn signals while they’re driving. I need to know what’s going to go on.

My best wrestling memory was ... at the sectional meet this year when all the 182-pounders were cracking jokes with each other and talking about a lot of different things. It was a fun experience.

My most embarrassing wrestling memory was ... the one loss I had this year. He pinned me in front of the home crowd, but it’s just something I need to work on.

Before a meet ... I like to listen to music, stretch out and I always have this one shirt I wear. It has this picture of a jalapeno and it says, ‘I’m going to get all jalapeno your business.’ My mom got it for me for Christmas because I thought it was a neat shirt and I’d like to wear that.

After a meet ... I usually eat.

In five years, I see myself ... hopefully happy with life, have a nice home, a dog or two and I’m thinking about going into something fitness-related because I like to work out.

Honorable mention: Johnny Carnahan, Schlarman basketball; Zach Daebelliehn, Mahomet-Seymour wrestling; Luke Fitton, Paxton-Buckley-Loda basketball; A.J. Fox, Urbana wrestling; Albion Francis, St. Thomas More basketball; Drew Hoselton, Prairie Central wrestling; Colton Story, Bismarck-Henning basketball; Anthony Turner, Danville wrestling; Kaehl VanDalsen, Monticello wrestling; Logan Winter, Clinton wrestling



Kylie Neuman

Oakwood basketball

Why she was chosen: The sophomore averaged 12.5 points in two Class 2A regional wins last week for the Comets, helping Oakwood win its first regional title since 2009.

From Neuman: “It was crazy winning a regional title, but it felt really good because that was one of first goals at the beginning of the season. What I focused on was my defense during the games.”

I need concert tickets to ... Zayn Malik, but he doesn’t tour and I’m really upset about it, so I would say Rihanna because she dances a lot and looks like a good entertainer.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “A League of Their Own,” because I really like that is shows girlpower.

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Barcelona because I saw it on “The Cheetah Girls,” and it just looks really pretty.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... to know what other people are thinking because then I could see if the person I’m talking to thinks I’m funny or they just think I’m crazy.

One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... zip lining because I like just about everything else that moves fast, like rollercoasters, and heights don’t really scare me. It would just be cool to do that over a forest.

My biggest pet peeve is ... being interrupted when I’m talking.

My best basketball memory was ... going to state my seventh-grade year when I played on the eighth-grade team. In the regional, we played Paris, and we were expected to lose and we won. Then we beat Westville, and they were a tough team, too. It was crazy to get to state because that doesn’t happen often for Oakwood.

My most embarrassing basketball memory was ... airballing a free throw. It’s completely quiet in the gym, everyone is watching you and it’s a free throw, so you’re expected to make it or at least be close.

Before a game ... I like to listen to music and talk to my teammates.

After a game ... I have to do my homework, but I like to listen to music and I usually just think about the game.

In five years, I see myself ... going to college, preferably not anywhere close. I kind of want to get out and possibly play a sport.

Honorable mention: Harlie Duncan, Unity basketball; Emily Edmondson, Monticello basketball; Jessica Franklin, Arthur Okaw Christian basketball; Sydney Gouard, Schlarman basketball; Christen Hutchison, Centennial basketball; Eliza Kramer, St. Thomas More basketball; Lexie Russo, Tuscola basketball; Kate Norder, Watseka basketball; Madi Peden, Paxton-Buckley-Loda basketball; Shayne Smith, Tri-County basketball