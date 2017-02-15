Three’s company: Girls' basketball storylines

Both Monticello and Tri-County girls’ basketball programs will try to advance to the Elite Eight tonight, while Champaign Central will aim for the Maroons’ first regional title since 2010. Sports editor MATT DANIELS takes a closer look at the three remaining area girls’ basketball teams still playing before they all tip off at 7 tonight:

Class 3A

Champaign Central (11-16) vs. Mattoon (28-1)

The Maroons have registered some impressive wins this season, notably an overtime victory against Danville on Jan. 10 and two victories against Mahomet-Seymour. None, however, would compare if Pancho Moore’s team would knock off the Green Wave in tonight’s Urbana Regional title game. Mattoon, paced by Bowling Green signee Sierra Thompson and coached by former Oakland standout Amanda (Maxedon) Aydt, The News-Gazette’s 2003 Female Athlete of the Year, has had its way with opponents this season, winning its first 24 games. Central will need Fess Hawkins and Chanice Willis to once again have superb games, like they did during Tuesday night’s regional semifinal win against Mahomet-Seymour, if the Maroons want to keep their season going into next Monday’s Decatur MacArthur Sectional semifinal game.



Class 2A

Monticello (22-4) vs. Bloomington Central Catholic (19-10)

The Sages want to avoid having the Saints rain on their postseason parade once more when the two teams meet in the St. Thomas More Sectional title game in Champaign. Bloomington Central Catholic, which started 2-7 after several key players were part of the school’s volleyball team that finished fourth in Class 3A, has defeated Monticello twice in sectional semifinal games in the last three years. Defense has carried the Sages, who have won eight straight games, for much of the postseason, but balanced scoring from the likes of Rachael Lockmiller, Zanna Myers, Tatum McCall and Marissa McPike, among others, is also a staple of why Dave Beery’s team has had so much success this season — and why they’re one win away from playing next Monday at Parkland College’s Dodds Athletic Center in the Elite Eight against either Newton or Teutopolis.



Class 1A

Tri-County (26-4) vs. Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran (25-5)

Much talk this season was about the youth and talent Schlarman displayed. Tri-County, however, is the last area 1A team still standing when they take to the court in Arcola for this sectional title game. The Titans, who weren’t ranked in the statewide Associated Press polls all season, are relying on almost as much youth in reaching the Sweet 16. Dynamic guard Shayne Smith — the lone senior on coach Joe Morrisey’s team — is playing as well as any playmaker still left in the 1A field and is Tri-County’s most consistent offensive option, but sophomores Kiersten Price-Wilson and Harley Barry are more than just complementary pieces on Tri-County’s postseason run. The Titans haven’t lost since Jan. 21 and carry an eight-game win streak into tonight’s game, with the winner heading to the University of Illinois-Springfield next Monday for a super-sectional game against either Mendon Unity or Princeville.