Area prep statistics: Girls' basketball (Feb. 17)

SCORING

(Minimum 9.0 ppg)

Player, School FG FT TP AVG HG

A. Scott, Urbana 158 142 514 27.1 42

Schroeder, IWest 179 91 503 20.1 34

Hall, Danville 165 111 495 19.0 35

S. Smith, T-C 145 54 382 17.4 29

Young, Oakwood 207 103 521 17.4 26

Tilstra, IWest 179 87 466 17.3 29

Willis, Ch. Central 108 33 262 16.4 25

Henderson, Tuscola 144 65 395 15.8 28

Cross, Urbana 117 38 312 15.6 20

Am. Franklin, AOC 160 37 377 15.1 23

Peoples, Schlarman 117 53 295 14.8 25

Duis, Milford 90 113 324 14.7 20

Trask, Urbana Uni 110 41 264 14.7 21

Meidel, B-H 163 108 450 14.5 24

Grammer, Blue Ridge 134 106 404 14.4 25

Cramer, Watseka 150 50 412 14.2 28

S. Russell, Centennial 118 60 321 14.0 32

Ayodele, Centennial 134 51 319 13.9 30

Brown, Schlarman 106 33 263 13.2 22

Hawkins, Ch. Central 78 46 204 12.8 22

Nelson, B-H 133 100 398 12.8 16

Burton, Danville 116 63 352 12.6 25

Specht, Blue Ridge 95 65 286 12.4 27

Cox, VG/H 94 39 227 12.6 20

Kirby, Salt Fork 141 55 374 12.5 20

Al. Franklin, AOC 152 45 370 12.3 22

Price-Wilson, T-C 112 62 286 12.4 24

Jamison, PBL 123 73 370 12.3 23

K. Bauer, Watseka 106 88 334 11.5 35

Mi. Miller, Judah 124 61 309 11.4 19

Bollant, Judah 97 34 295 11.3 23

Myers, Monticello 91 65 260 11.3 X

Vogel, Pr. Central 113 46 272 113 24

Lockmiller, Monticello 108 39 257 11.2 X

Huls, Hoop. Area 97 46 252 11.0 24

McCall, Monticello 96 42 250 10.9 X

Campbell, VG/H 73 40 195 10.8 25

Sieberns, A-P 85 57 227 10.8 20

Wessels, Cissna Park 108 78 323 10.8 16

Darush, Sullivan 32 5 96 10.7 17

Gouard, Schlarman 91 19 210 10.5 X

Lenschow, M-S 97 54 295 10.5 19

Clanton, Fisher 105 77 287 10.3 19

Hackmann, M-S 88 74 285 10.2 20

Saulsbery, Clinton 71 86 228 9.9 17

Crowe, SJ-O 94 56 256 9.8 X

Riley, Sullivan 88 58 235 9.8 17

C. Russo, Tuscola 97 51 245 9.8 21

Ward, Ridgeview 103 48 284 9.8 24

Duncan, Unity 94 58 247 9.5 21

Filkin, Clinton 80 42 218 9.5 21

Reeves, Hoop. Area 43 31 133 9.5 18

Cooper-Watson, Danville 115 31 262 9.4 16

Tuttle, Sullivan 25 31 85 9.4 18

Barry, T-C 78 26 211 9.2 16

Dowers, Oakwood 102 51 276 9.2 15

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 33 16 110 9.2 X

Moody, GCMS 105 36 257 9.2 17

Talley, Ridgeview 101 17 264 9.1 X

K. Williams, Rantoul 90 15 228 9.1 21

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 attempts/game-40.0)

Player, School FGA FGM PCT

Ayodele, Centennial 225 134 59.6

Young, Oakwood 356 207 58.1

Wellbaum, ALAH 171 95 55.6

Trask, Urbana Uni 199 110 55.3

Lockmiller, Monticello 198 108 54.5

Messmore, AOC 127 67 52.8

M. McCoy, STM 76 40 52.6

Price-Wilson, T-C 215 112 52.1

Myers, Monticello 181 91 50.3

Sieberns, A-P 169 85 50.3

Fifer, ALAH 170 84 49.4

Henderson, Tuscola 298 145 48.7

Shipman, ALAH 183 89 48.6

Gouard, Schlarman 188 91 48.4

Am. Franklin, AOC 295 140 47.5

C. Russo, Tuscola 205 97 47.3

Hawkins, Ch. Central 164 78 47.6

Cooper-Watson, Danville 243 115 47.3

Crowe, SJ-O 201 94 46.8

Al. Franklin, AOC 282 131 46.5

L. Russo, Tuscola 145 67 46.2

Haberkom, Pr. Central 92 42 45.7

Tilstra, IWest 407 186 45.7

Woltkamp, LeRoy 186 85 45.7

Nichols, M-S 108 49 45.4

Maci Bielfeldt, GCMS 93 42 45.2

Schroeder, IWest 443 197 44.5

Retherford, GCMS 183 81 44.3

Slagel, Pr. Central 52 23 44.2

M. Gayheart, A-P 112 49 43.8

Blickensderfer, CG/B 120 55 43.7

Mi. Miller, Judah 284 124 43.7

McCall, Monticello 222 96 43.2

R. Russell, Urbana 44 19 43.2

S. Smith, T-C 153 66 43.1

K. Jones, Ridgeview 93 40 43.0

Wessels, Cissna Park 252 108 42.9

Harris, Watseka 219 93 42.5

S. Smith, T-C 342 145 42.4

J. Franklin, AOC 215 91 42.3

Bunting, Watseka 109 46 42.2

Willis, Ch. Central 256 108 42.2

Fairley, IWest 133 56 42.1

Northrup, M-S 121 51 42.1

Grammer, Blue Ridge 344 144 41.9

McPike, Monticello 172 72 41.9

Meidel, B-H 391 163 41.9

E. Miller, Sullivan 192 80 41.7

Specht, Blue Ridge 228 95 41.7

Kramer, STM 65 27 41.5

Kannan, Judah 160 66 41.3

Dowers, Oakwood 248 102 41.1

Acklin, SJ-O 54 22 40.7

S. Russell, Centennial 290 118 40.7

Comstock, ALAH 74 30 40.5

R. Russell, Urbana 37 15 40.5

Herschberger, ALAH 114 46 40.4

Pelmore, Judah 67 27 40.3

Mak. Bielfeldt, GCMS 194 78 40.2

A. Scott, Urbana 394 158 40.1

Riley, Sullivan 220 88 40.0

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 attempts/game-62.5)

Burton, Danville 76 63 82.9

Duis, Milford 141 113 80.1

Crowe, SJ-O 73 56 76.7

Hackmann, M-S 97 74 76.3

A. Scott, Urbana 186 142 76.3

Trenkle, LeRoy 97 74 76.3

Wessels, Cissna Park 104 78 75.0

Brown, Schlarman 45 33 73.3

Specht, Blue Ridge 89 65 73.0

Knudsen, Unity 73 53 72.6

Henderson, Tuscola 90 65 72.2

Myers, Monticello 90 65 72.2

Young, Oakwood 143 103 72.0

Kirby, Salt Fork 77 55 71.4

Meidel, B-H 1523 108 71.1

S. Smith, T-C 83 59 71.1

Reeves, Hoop. Area 31 45 68.9

Cross, Urbana 56 38 67.9

Wellbaum, ALAH 53 36 67.9

Hawkins, Ch. Central 68 46 67.6

Retherford, GCMS 71 48 67.6

Spenard, Fisher 173 117 67.6

Lenschow, M-S 80 54 67.5

Jamison, PBL 109 73 67.0

Peoples, Schlarman 80 53 66.3

Saulsbery, Clinton 130 86 66.2

Dowling, SJ-O 50 33 66.0

M. Gayheart, A-P 76 50 65.8

Huls, Hoop. Area 70 46 65.7

Bruns, PBL 93 61 65.6

Trimble, SJ-O 55 36 65.5

Clanton, Fisher 118 77 65.3

Al. Franklin, AOC 69 45 65.2

Hall, Danville 172 111 64.5

Schroeder, IWest 141 91 64.5

Duncan, Unity 90 58 64.4

Fleming, PBL 59 38 64.4

My. Miller, ALAH 69 44 63.8

K. Bauer, Watseka 139 88 63.3

Tuttle, Sullivan 49 31 63.3

S. Russell, Centennial q90 65 63.2

Shipman, ALAH 65 41 63.1

Ward, Ridgeview 76 48 63.1

Stock, Cissna Park 75 47 62.7

THREE-POINT FIELD GOALS

Player, School 3FG

Bollant, Judah 67

Cramer, Watseka 62

Burton, Danville 57

A. Scott, Urbana 56

Hall, Danville 54

Jamison, PBL 51

Lenschow, M-S 47

Talley, Ridgeview 45

Velazquez, M-S 43

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 42

Henderson, Tuscola 42

Cross, Urbana 40

Kirby, Salt Fork 37

Enos, Fisher 35

Espinoza, Rantoul 35

Hackmann, M-S 35

K. Bauer, Watseka 34

S. Smith, T-C 33

K. Williams, Rantoul 33

Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 32

Nelson, B-H 32

Sprague, A-P 32

Duis, Milford 31

Johnson, PBL 31

Specht, Blue Ridge 31

Dietrich, Tuscola 30

Grammer, Blue Ridge 30

Hackmann, M-S 35

Maxwell, Unity 30

Ward, Ridgeview 30

Drake, Watseka 29

Wessels, Cissna Park 29

K. Davis, Salt Fork 28

Jordan, Westville 28

My. Miller, ALAH 28

Darush, Sullivan 27

Barry, T-C 26

Clevenger, Judah 26

Fehr, Cissna Park 26

Wallen, ALAH 26

Curtis, Unity 25

S. Russell, Centennial 25

Ellis, Sullivan 24

Kelso, SJ-O 22

Dowers, Oakwood 21

Am. Franklin, AOC 21

Messmore, AOC 21

Al. Franklin, AOC 20

Norder, Watseka 20

Knudsen, Unity 19

Plotner, Salt Fork 19

Reeves, Hoop. Area 19

Schlesinger, Clinton 19

Trenkle, LeRoy 19

Brown, Schlarman 18

Newell, Schlarman 18

Schroeder, IWest 18

Woltkamp, LeRoy 18

Moore, Clinton 17

Neuman, Oakwood 17

Filkin, Clinton 16

Harris, Watseka 16

Hood, Fisher 16

Koester, Tuscola 16

Lane, Pr. Central 16

McCall, Monticello 16

Meidel, B-H 16

Cagley, Pr. Central 15

Hathaway, GCMS 15

Ballenger, Ridgeview 14

Blomberg, STM 14

Holloman, VG/H 14

Parker, Danville 14

C. Scott, Urbana 14

Williams, A-P 14

Wilson, Pr. Central 14

Gray, Danville 13

Myers, Monticello 13

Sutherland, Rantoul 13

Thomas, Fisher 13

Willis, Ch. Central 13

Crowe, SJ-O 12

Taticek, Rantoul 12

Carney, IWest 11

Dukeman, SJ-O 11

Knake, Cissna Park 11

Moody, GCMS 11

Green, Sullivan 10

Hanshew, LeRoy 10

Leibach, STM 10

Spinks, Rantoul 10

Trimble, SJ-O 10

White, LeRoy 10

Witte, Salt Fork 10

Campbell, VG/H 9

Dunner, Rantoul 9

Elliott, Westville 9

Gouard, Schlarman 9

Grohler, PBL 9

Hay. Hambleton, A-P 9

Herschberger, ALAH 9

K. Jones, Ridgeview 9

Koester, Tuscola 9

L. McCoy, Ch. Central 9

McKee, CG/B 9

Bolton, STM 8

Eskew, T-C 8

Habing, Milford 8

Huls, Hoop. Area 8

A. Jackson, Urbana 8

Kauffman, AOC 8

S. Moore, Clinton 8

Murray, STM 8

Northrup, M-S 8

Peoples, Schlarman 8

Sobkoviak, Milford 8

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 7

Hutchison, Centennial 7

Jennings, Cissna Park 7

Smith, Westville 7

Taylor, SJ-O 7

Tilstra, IWest 7

VanMatre, CG/B 7

A. Williams, Ch. Central 7

Conway, Judah 6

K. Davis, ALAH 6

Fifer, ALAH 6

Mapson, Centennial 6

Marquez, Cissna Park 6

Patton, Ch. Central 6

Peters, Watseka 6

Shipman, ALAH 6

Warren, Milford 6

Wendling, Unity 6

Bowen, STM 5

Cade, Hoop. Area 5

Coley, Ridgeview 5

Cultra, IWest 5

Foran, CG/B 5

Landry, Ridgeview 5

V. McCoy, Ch. Central 5

Zimmerman, Ridgeview 5

Charleston, Unity 4

Collins, M-S 4

Dowling, SJ-O 4

Fredrickson, Fisher 4

Fritch, Milford 4

A. Johnson, Clinton 4

Peden, PBL 4

Reeder, Monticello 4

Sanchez, IWest 4

Turner, Oakwood 4

Tuttle, Sullivan 4

Young, Oakwood 4

Wilson, Ch. Central 4

Bahler, Urbana 3

Damilano, Schlarman 3

Dye, Schlarman 3

Fleming, PBL 3

Grady, Urbana 3

Houk, AOC 3

K. Jones, CG/B 3

Lane, Pr. Central 3

Maul, Cissna Park 3

McPike, Monticello 3

R. Rosales, Ridgeview 3

M. Smith, T-C 3

TK Smith, Urbana 3

Stoller, Cissna Park 3

Vesely, Urbana 3

Wright, Centennial 3

Brimner, T-C 2

Buhr, A-P 2

Burgin, Urbana 2

Fuller, AOC 2

Hawkins, Ch. Central 2

Kramer, STM 2

Kyle, M-S 2

Lillard, Danville 2

Lockmiller, Monticello 2

Massie, T-C 2

Peterson, Clinton 2

Robertson, T-C 2

L. Rosales, Ridgeview 2

Stock, Cissna Park 2

Underwood, Clinton 2

Wellbaum, ALAH 2

M. Williams, Urbana 2

Wright, Centennial 2

Beyer, Ridgeview 1

Bunting, Watseka 1

Burk, Fisher 1

Burnside, T-C 1

Canas, SJ-O 1

Carson, ALAH 1

Cochrane, Ch. Central 1

Colvin, Ch. Central 1

Conlisk, Pr. Central 1

Cooper-Watson, Danville 1

Drayer, Hoop. Area 1

Duncan, Unity 1

Duzan, ALAH 1

Edwards, B-H 1

P. Frerichs, Oakwood 1

Hitz, PBL 1

F. Johnson, Rantoul 1

Knapp, Pr. Central 1

Linder, Hoop. Area 1

Marcum, LeRoy 1

McCalla, Milford 1

Morts, Milford 1

Nugent, GCMS 1

Peterscheim, ALAH 1

Rayburn, B-H 1

Retherford, GCMS 1

Riley, Sullivan 1

Rose, Sullivan 1

R. Russell, Urbana 1

Rutledge, Unity 1

Strack, CG/B 1

Symmonds, Hoop. Area 1

Terry, Centennial 1

Wagner, Fisher 1

Workman, Clinton 1

REBOUNDS

(Minimum 5.0/game)

Player, School REB RPG

Ayodele, Centennial 273 11.9

A. Scott, Urbana 192 10.1

Vogel, Pr. Central 242 10.1

Hawkins, Ch. Central 151 9.4

Tilstra, IWest 250 9.3

Young, Oakwood 277 9.2

Kaiser, Unity 163 9.1

C. Russo, Tuscola 210 8.4

Enos, Fisher 237 8.2

Cox, VG/H 144 8.0

Mi. Miller, Judah 215 8.0

S. Russell, Centennial 184 8.0

Spenard, Fisher 222 7.9

Martin, Hoop. Area 205 7.3

Roe, A-P 138 7.3

Saulsbery, Clinton 169 7.3

Cooper-Watson, Danville 202 7.2

Duis, Milford 158 7.2

Gentzler, PBL 202 7.2

Specht, Blue Ridge 166 7.2

Witte, Salt Fork 85 7.1

Sieberns, A-P 145 6.9

Schroeder, IWest 171 6.8

Am. Franklin, AOC 162 6.5

Jordan, Salt Fork 193 6.4

Meidel, B-H 198 6.4

Gouard, Schlarman 125 6.3

Maxwell, Unity 169 6.3

Lenschow, M-S 171 6.1

E. Miller, Sullivan 147 6.1

Price-Wilson, T-C 141 6.1

Retherford, GCMS 166 6.1

Willis, Ch. Central 98 6.1

Wilson, Clinton 122 6.1

Burton, Danville 168 6.0

K. Williams, Rantoul 151 6.0

Barry, T-C 135 5.9

Filkin, Clinton 136 5.9

Nuckols, PBL 177 5.9

Woltkamp, LeRoy 154 5.9

Austin, Westville 157 5.8

Bryant, B-H 174 5.8

Duncan, Unity 151 5.8

M. Gayheart, A-P 121 5.8

McPike, Monticello 133 5.8

K. Bauer, Watseka 164 5.7

Shipman, ALAH 148 5.7

Hughes, STM 84 5.6

Lockmiller, Monticello 128 5.6

Kirby, Salt Fork 169 5.6

Brown, Schlarman 110 5.5

M. McCoy, STM 83 5.5

Burnside, T-C 119 5.4

Clanton, Fisher 152 5.4

Riley, Sullivan 129 5.4

Mak. Bielfeldt, GCMS 148 5.3

Bruce, Urbana Uni 93 5.2

Elliott, Westville 140 5.2

Peoples, Schlarman 104 5.2

Bollant, Judah 132 5.1

Al. Franklin, AOC 153 5.1

L. Russo, Tuscola 128 5.1

Fairley, IWest 135 5.0

Hall, Danville 131 5.0

ASSISTS

(Minimum 2.0/game)

Player, School Asst AVG

Henderson, Tuscola 104 4.2

Olthoff, Judah 114 4.2

Brown, Schlarman 77 3.9

Peoples, Schlarman 75 3.8

J. Franklin, AOC 110 3.7

Cross, Urbana 70 3.5

Cramer, Watseka 99 3.4

Hall, Danville 82 3.2

Wilson, Ch. Central 43 3.1

Cagley, Pr. Central 65 3.0

Am. Franklin, AOC 75 3.0

Plotner, Salt Fork 90 3.0

Grammer, Blue Ridge 80 2.9

Harris, Watseka 81 2.9

Schroeder, IWest 73 2.9

Bates, Tuscola 69 2.8

Nelson, B-H 87 2.8

Neuman, Oakwood 80 2.8

Dukeman, SJ-O 82 2.8

Dowers, Oakwood 80 2.7

Green, Sullivan 54 2.7

K. Davis, ALAH 23 2.6

Al. Franklin, AOC 79 2.6

Gouard, Schlarman 51 2.6

Landry, Ridgeview 60 2.6

Reeder, Monticello 60 2.6

Rose, Sullivan 61 2.5

S. Smith, T-C 55 2.5

Taylor, SJ-O 59 2.5

Wright, Centennial 45 2.5

Cade, Hoop. Area 44 2.4

Hutchison, Centennial 58 2.4

Myers, Monticello 55 2.4

A. Scott, Urbana 46 2.4

Sanchez, IWest 66 2.4

Wessels, Cissna Park 71 2.4

Barry, T-C 54 2.3

Turner, Oakwood 69 2.3

Wallen, ALAH 61 2.3

Willis, Ch. Central 37 2.3

Curtis, Unity 59 2.2

Kirby, Salt Fork 66 2.2

My. Miller, ALAH 53 2.2

Bolton, STM 31 2.1

Burton, Danville 57 2.1

Knudsen, Unity 57 2.1

A. Williams, Ch. Central 25 2.1

Carney, IWest 55 2.0

Duis, Milford 38 2.0

Filkin, Clinton 45 2.0

Hathaway, GCMS 57 2.0

Maxwell, Unity 53 2.0

STEALS

(Minimum 2.0/game)

Player, School Steals AVG

S. Smith, T-C 123 5.6

Henderson, Tuscola 112 4.5

Willis, Ch. Central 71 4.4

Am. Franklin, AOC 108 4.3

Myers, Monticello 97 4.2

Peoples, Schlarman 84 4.2

Schroeder, IWest 92 3.7

Bates, Tuscola 89 3.6

Trask, Urbana Uni 64 3.6

Barry, T-C 77 3.4

J. Franklin, AOC 98 3.3

Jamison, PBL 100 3.3

A. Scott, Urbana 63 3.3

Al. Franklin, AOC 97 3.2

Wilson, Ch. Central 43 3.1

Meidel, B-H 93 3.0

Specht, Blue Ridge 69 3.0

Harris, Watseka 80 2.9

Wallen, ALAH 77 2.9

Gouard, Schlarman 55 2.8

McCall, Monticello 64 2.8

Rose, Sullivan 67 2.8

C. Russo, Tuscola 71 2.8

Brown, Schlarman 54 2.7

Duis, Milford 59 2.7

Gray, Danville 75 2.7

Lane, Pr. Central 62 2.7

Neuman, Oakwood 77 2.7

K. Bauer, Watseka 76 2.6

K. Davis, ALAH 23 2.6

Filkin, Clinton 60 2.6

Nelson, B-H 76 2.6

Eskew, T-C 58 2.5

Cross, Urbana 50 2.5

Foran, CG/B 61 2.5

Grammer, Blue Ridge 68 2.5

Green, Sullivan 60 2.5

Holloman, VG/H 43 2.5

Messmore, AOC 77 2.5

Sanchez, IWest 68 2.5

Clanton, Fisher 67 2.4

Dowers, Oakwood 73 2.4

Dowling, SJ-O 40 2.4

Kannan, Judah 58 2.4

Moore, Clinton 56 2.4

K. Davis, Salt Fork 68 2.3

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 43 2.3

Huls, Hoop. Area 53 2.3

Young, Oakwood 68 2.3

Cade, Hoop. Area 39 2.2

Coley, Ridgeview 61 2.2

Hall, Danville 58 2.2

Taylor, SJ-O 57 2.2

Wessels, Cissna Park 67 2.2

Cagley, Pr. Central 47 2.1

Knudsen, Unity 56 2.1

E. Miller, Sullivan 50 2.1

Mi. Miller, Judah 58 2.1

Olthoff, Judah 58 2.1

Turner, Oakwood 62 2.1

Burton, Danville 57 2.0

Landry, Ridgeview 46 2.0

Martin, Hoop. Area 30 2.0

McKee, CG/B 50 2.0

Parker, Danville 54 2.0

Taticek, Rantoul 51 2.0

