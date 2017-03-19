2017 all-conference, all-county girls' basketball teams
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
All-Conference
SENIORS — Mackenzie Jenkins (Peoria High); x-Jailynn Lawson (Peoria High); Mary Lakes (Peoria Manual); Mary O’Brien (Peoria Notre Dame); x-Kendall Sosa (Normal Community)
JUNIORS — Kourtney Crane (Richwoods); x-Mikala Hall (Danville); Kaitlyn Osmulski (Peoria Notre Dame); Ellie Weltha (Bloomington)
SOPHOMORES — Abby Feit (Normal Community); Tianna Johnson (Richwoods); Camryn Taylor (Richwoods)
Honorable Mention
SENIORS — Alex Allen (Richwoods); Faith Ayodele (Centennial); Megan Burton (Danville); Cozy O’Neal (Bloomington); Bridget Schuler (Peoria Notre Dame)
JUNIORS — Lauryn Cross (Urbana); Fess Hawkins (Champaign Central); Colby Hughes (Peoria Manual); Summer Stoewer (Normal Community)
SOPHOMORES — Aayana Gibbs (Normal West); Tresoir (Normal West); Lexi Snyder (Peoria Notre Dame)
FRESHMAN — Chanice Willis (Champaign Central)
Player Of The Year
Jailynn Lawson (Peoria High)
CENTRAL ILLINOIS CONFERENCE
First Team
SENIORS — Amy Aukamp (Meridian); x-Emma Henderson (Tuscola); Emma Meyer (Central A&M); Makenna Thompson (St. Teresa)
JUNIOR — Cassie Russo (Tuscola)
SOPHOMORE — Esther Miller (Sullivan)
Second Team
SENIORS — Tatum Ellis (Sullivan); Rachel Hoppe (Warrensburg-Latham); Olivia Jordan (Central A&M)
JUNIOR — Madison Filkin (Clinton)
SOPHOMORES — Natalie Bates (Tuscola); DaeLin Switzer (St. Teresa)
Honorable Mention
SENIOR — Hannah Wetzel (Meridian)
JUNIORS — Alexis Koester (Tuscola); Chloe Riley (Sullivan); Alyssa Saulsbery (Clinton)
FRESHMEN — Carson Beyers (Shelbyville); Channing Reed (Central A&M)
CORN BELT CONFERENCE
First Team
SENIORS — Raven Hughes (Normal U-High); Grace Gcshwendtner (Pontiac)
JUNIORS — Erin Lenschow (Mahomet-Seymour); Addy Loeffler (Normal U-High)
SOPHOMORE — Lauren Shanks (Bloomington Central Catholic)
Second Team
SENIORS — Jordan Hackmann (Mahomet-Seymour); Jasmyne Lawrence (Normal U-High); Mikayla Smith (Chillicothe IVC); Ellie Stevens (Bloomington Central Catholic); Kylie Vogel (Pontiac)
JUNIOR — Sarah Brady (Bloomington Central Catholic)
SOPHOMORES — Bailey Coffman (Bloomington Central Catholic); Amanda Fox (Pontiac)
Honorable Mention
SENIORS — Jessica Baker (Normal U-High); Allison Cagley (Prairie Central); Hannah Conlisk (Prairie Central); Haaylea Johnigk (Chillicothe IVC); Kendra Peifer (Olympia); Lacey Shirley (Chillicothe IVC)
JUNIORS — Cassidi Collins (Mahomet-Seymour); Jamie McKee (Pontiac)
SOPHOMORE — Charlie Saratoris (Bloomington Central Catholic)
EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS CONF.
All-Conference
SENIORS — x-Callie Bruce (Urbana University); x-Megan Kamphuis (Normal Calvary Christian); Bronwyn McKinney (Decatur Christian); Aja Trask (Urbana University)
JUNIORS — x-Jessica Franklin (Arthur Okaw Christian); Lily Messmore (Arthur Okaw Christian)
SOPHOMORES — x-Regan Bollant (Judah Christian); x-Amanda Franklin (Arthur Okaw Christian); Michelle Miller (Judah Christian)
FRESHMAN — Alexa Franklin (Arthur Okaw Christian)
Honorable Mention
SENIORS — Lindsey Beernink (Normal Calvary Christian); Macie Jones (Decatur Christian)
SOPHOMORES — Haley Lehman (Bloomington Cornerstone Christian); Meghan Olthoff (Judah Christian)
FRESHMEN — Alicia Smith (Bloomington Cornerstone Christian); Jacy Wingate (Normal Calvary Christian)
HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE
First Team
SENIORS — Josie Grammer (Blue Ridge); Gwen Lohr-Fandel (Fieldcrest); Rachel Quaritsch (Flanagan-Cornell); Somer Marlett (Heyworth)
JUNIORS — x-Natalie Bardwell (Eureka); Vanessa Ehrle (Tremont); x-Tessa Leman (Eureka); Amber Tomlin (Heyworth)
FRESHMAN — Grace Ward (Ridgeview)
Second Team
SENIORS — Brittney Enos (Fisher); Kiannaa Klendworth (Fieldcrest); Maegan Stone (El Paso-Gridley); Jordyn Talley (Ridgeview); Skielyr Trenkle (LeRoy)- Stephanie Williams (Tremont)
SOPHMORE — Courtney Heffren (Eureka)
Honorable Mention
SENIORS — Ali Coley (LeRoy); Korbin Collins (Fieldcest-Cornell); Lauen Hoselton (El Paso-Girdley); Samantha Lyons (Fieldcest-Cornell); Chelsea Pawlak (Deer Creek-Mackinaw); Alex Specht (Blue Ridge); Joelle Ulrich (Tremont); Claire Weers (Fieldcrest)
JUNIORS — Stephanie Borwn (Heyworth); Raelyn Payne (Lexington)
SOPHOMORES — Makenzi Bielfeldt (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley); Jessica Caraithers (Deer Creek-Mackinaw); Megan Moody (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley)
FRESHMAN — Jayden Standish (Lexington)
All-Defensive Team
SENIOR — Gracie Feeney (El Paso-Gridley)
JUNIORS — x-Amber Tomlin (Heyworth); Liberty Vollmer (Flanagan-Cornell)
SOPHOMORES — Courtney Heffren (Eureka); Lexi Jochums (Fieldcrest)
Honorable-Mention All-Defensive Team
SENIORS — Brittany Enos (Fisher); Chelsea Pawlak (Deer Creek-Mackinaw); Alex Specht (Blue Ridge)
JUNIORS — Vanessa Ehlre (Tremont); Stacia Landry (Ridgeview); Hannah Rudinski (Tri-Valley); Megan Woltkamp (LeRoy)
SOPHOMORE — Maakenzi Bielfeldt (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley)
LITTLE OKAW VALLEY CONFERENCE
Northwest Division
First Team
SENIORS — x-Mycaela Miller (Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond); x-Kassey Stock (Decatur Lutheran); Payton Wellbaum (Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond)
JUNIORS — x-Natalie Jeffers (Okaw Valley); x-Maggie Millington (Argenta-Oreana); x-Paige Robinson (Okaw Valley); x-Hannah Wallen ((Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond)
Second Team
SENIORS — Sophie Fishel (Arcola); Morgan Hobgood (Arcola); Jesse Robinson (Okaw Valley)
JUNIORS — Hannah Foran (Cerro Gordo/Bement); Liz Shipman (Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond)
Honorable Mention
SENIORS — Makayla Black (Decatur Lutheran); Emily Brown (Decatur Lutheran); Megan Fifer (Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond)
SOPHOMORE — Camilyn Newbanks (Argenta-Oreana)
Southeast Division
First Team
SENIORS — x-Alana Campbell (Villa Grove/Heritage); x-Kyrsten Cox (Villa Grove/Heritage); x-Shayne Smith (Tri-County)
SOPHOMORES — Harley Barry (Tri-County); x-Abbie Dart (Oblong); Nyah Laino (Oblong)
FRESHMAN — Audi Truelove (Martinsville)
Second Team
SENIOR — Skylar Brumleve (Toledo Cumberland)
JUNIOR — Summer Johnson (Oblong)
SOPHOMORES — Grace Burnside (Tri-County); x-Kiersten Price-Wilson (Tri-County)
FRESHMAN — Summer Agan (Hutsonville-Palestine)
Honorable Mention
JUNIOR — Camryn Mendenhall (Oblong)
SOPHOMORES — Liberty Dunaway (Toledo Cumberland); Maiya Eskew (Tri-County)
FRESHMAN — Aliya Holloman (Villa Grove/Heritage)
OKAW VALLEY CONFERENCE
First Team
SENIORS — Harlie Duncan (Unity); Breezy Espinoza (Rantoul); Rachael Lockmiller (Monticello)
JUNIOR — Zanna Myers (Monticello)
SOPHOMORES — Peyton Crowe (St. Joseph-Ogden); Nakaya Hughes (St. Thomas More)
FRESHMAN — Elyce Knudsen (Unity)
Second Team
SENIORS — Eliza Kramer (St. Thomas More); Marissa McPike (Monticello); Kanosha Williams (Rantoul)
JUNIOR — Tatum McCall (Monticello)
SOPHOMORE — Bree Trimble (St. Joseph-Ogden)
FRESHMAN — Bailey Dowling (St. Joseph-Ogden)
Honorable Mention
SENIORS — Andie Bolton (St. Thomas More); Abby Maxwell (Unity); Emma Reeder (Monticello); Akalah Spinks (Rantoul)
SOPHOMORE — Maclayne Taylor (St. Joseph-Ogden)
SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCE
First Team
SENIORS — Rachel Dawson (Dwight); Emery Podowicz (Clifton Central); Grace Schroeder (Iroquois West)
JUNIORS — Summer Cramer (Watseka); Liberty Jamison (Paxton-Buckley-Loda); Matti Lane (Momence); Rose Ritter (Clifton Central); Meara Tilstra (Iroquois West); Gabby Wessels (Cissna Park)
SOPHOMORE — Kennedy Bauer (Watseka)
Second Team
SENIOR — Sydney Behrens (Clifton Central)
JUNIORS — Ariana Gentzler (Paxton-Buckley-Loda); Jasmine Stock (Cissna Park)
SOPHOMORES — Magan Harris (Watseka); Melissa Stewart (Dwight)
Honorable Mention
SENIORS — Michelle Fehr (Cissna Park); Daly Galloway (Dwight); Megan Lanie (Momence); Halle Long (Clifton Central)
JUNIORS — Emily Bunting (Watseka); Emma Fleming (Paxton-Buckley-Loda); Maya Sanchez (Iroquois West)
SOPHOMORE — Jaimie Diedam (South Newton)
VERMILION VALLEY CONFERENCE
All-Conference
SENIOR — Hannah Eddy (Chrisman)
JUNIOR — Emily Duis (Milford)
SOPHOMORES — Sydney Gouard (Schlarman); Madison Kirby (Salt Fork); Annie Nelson (Bismarck-Henning; Kylie Neuman (Oakwood); Anaya Peoples (Schlarman)
FRESHMEN — Capria Brown (Schlarman); Emily Meidel (Bismarck-Henning)
Special Mention
SENIORS — Kodey Bush (Chrisman); Holley Hambleton (Armstrong-Potomac); Olivia Huls (Hoopeston Area); Angela Sieberns (Armstrong-Potomac)
JUNIOR — Tiffanie Elliott (Westville)
FRESHMEN — Rylee Dowers (Oakwood); Karrington Krabel (Chrisman)
Honorable Mention
SENIOR — Paige Ingram (Chrisman)
JUNIORS — Madi Gayheart (Armstrong-Potomac); Ariel Reeves (Hoopeston Area)
SOPHOMORES — Emily Jordan (Westville); Alaina Portwood (Milford)
FRESHMEN — Sierra Bryant (Bismarck-Henning); CeCe Damilano (Schlarman); Kayleigh Davis (Salt Fork)
VERMILION COUNTY
All-County
SENIORS — Holley Hambleton (Armstrong-Potomac); Angela Sieberns (Armstrong-Potomac)
JUNIOR — Tiffanie Elliott (Westville)
SOPHOMORES — Madison Kirby (Salt Fork); Annie Nelson (Bismarck-Henning); Kylie Nelson (Oakwood)
FRESHMEN — Kayleigh Davis (Salt Fork); Rylee Dowers (Oakwood); Emily Meidel (Bismarck-Henning); Katelyn Young (Oakwood)
Special Mention
SENIOR — Olivia Huls (Hoopeston Are)
JUNIORS — Madi Gayheart (Armstrong-Potomac); Hailey Johnson (Bismarck-Henning); Shaelyn Turner (Oakawood)
FRESHMAN — Cheyanne Hasselbring (Georgetown-Ridge Farm)
Honorable Mention
SENIORS — Allison Ellis (Hoopeston Area); Hayley Hambleton (Armstrong-Potomac)
JUNIOR — Ariel Reeves (Hoopeston Area)
SOPHOMORES — Payton Frerichs (Oakwood); Jordan Jones (Salt Fork)
FRESHMAN — Sierra Bryant (Bismarck-Henning)
x-unanimous selection
