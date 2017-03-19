Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

2017 final area girls' basketball statistics
Sun, 03/19/2017 - 10:05pm | Troy Gentle

SCORING
(Minimum 9.0 ppg)
Player, School     FG     FT     TP     AVG     HG
A. Scott, Urbana    158    142    514    27.1    42
Schroeder, IWest    179    91    503    20.1    34
Hall, Danville    165    111    495    19.0    35
S. Smith, T-C    145    54    382    17.4    29
Tilstra, IWest    179    87    466    17.3    29
Young, Oakwood    212    105    533    17.2    26
Willis, Ch. Central    108    33    262    16.4    25
Henderson, Tuscola    160    76    444    15.9    28
Cross, Urbana    117    38    312    15.6    20
Duis, Milford    90    113    324    14.7    20
Am. Franklin, AOC    173    44    412    14.7    23
Trask, Urbana Uni    110    41    264    14.7    21
Meidel, B-H    163    108    450    14.5    24
Peoples, Schlarman    157    99    391    14.5    25
Grammer, Blue Ridge    134    106    404    14.4    25
Cramer, Watseka    150    50    412    14.2    28
S. Russell, Centennial    127    103    344    13.8    32
Ayodele, Centennial    144    55    343    13.7    30
Brown, Schlarman    148    62    364    13.5    22
Hawkins, Ch. Central    78    46    204    12.8    22
Nelson, B-H    133    100    398    12.8    16
Burton, Danville    116    63    352    12.6    25
Specht, Blue Ridge    95    65    286    12.4    27
Cox, VG/H    94    39    227    12.6    20
Kirby, Salt Fork    141    55    374    12.5    20
Al. Franklin, AOC    169    46    406    12.3    22
Price-Wilson, T-C    112    62    286    12.4    24
Jamison, PBL    123    73    370    12.3    23
K. Bauer, Watseka    106    88    334    11.5    35
Mi. Miller, Judah    124    61    309    11.4    19
Bollant, Judah    97    34    295    11.3    23
Myers, Monticello    91    65    260    11.3    X
Vogel, Pr. Central    113    46    272    11.3    24
Lockmiller, Monticello    108    39    257    11.2    X
Huls, Hoop. Area    97    46    252    11.0    24
McCall, Monticello    96    42    250    10.9    X
Campbell, VG/H    73    40    195    10.8    25
Sieberns, A-P    85    57    227    10.8    20
Wessels, Cissna Park    108    78    323    10.8    16
Darush, Sullivan    32    5    96    10.7    17
Lenschow, M-S    97    54    295    10.5    19
Clanton, Fisher    105    77    287    10.3    19
Gouard, Schlarman    120    43    277    10.3    X
Hackmann, M-S    88    74    285    10.2    20
Saulsbery, Clinton    71    86    228    9.9    17
Crowe, SJ-O    94    56    256    9.8    X
Riley, Sullivan    88    58    235    9.8    17
Ward, Ridgeview    103    48    284    9.8    24
Duncan, Unity    94    58    247    9.5    21
Filkin, Clinton    80    42    218    9.5    21
Reeves, Hoop. Area    43    31    133    9.5    18
K. Williams, Rantoul    102    30    256    9.5    21
Cooper-Watson, Danville    115    31    262    9.4    16
Dowers, Oakwood    107    53    292    9.4    15
Tuttle, Sullivan    25    31    85    9.4    18
C. Russo, Tuscola    102    55    259    9.3    21
Barry, T-C    78    26    211    9.2    16
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    33    16    110    9.2    X
Moody, GCMS    105    36    257    9.2    17
Newell, Schlarman    94    57    247    9.1    X
Talley, Ridgeview    101    17    264    9.1    X

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 attempts/game-40.0)
Player, School     FGA     FGM     PCT
Ayodele, Centennial    243    144    59.3
Young, Oakwood    363    212    58.4
Wellbaum, ALAH    171    95    55.6
Trask, Urbana Uni    199    110    55.3
Lockmiller, Monticello    198    108    54.5
Messmore, AOC    133    71    53.4
M. McCoy, STM    76    40    52.6
Price-Wilson, T-C    215    112    52.1
Myers, Monticello    181    91    50.3
Sieberns, A-P    169    85    50.3
Fifer, ALAH    170    84    49.4
Shipman, ALAH    183    89    48.6
L. Russo, Tuscola    155    74    47.7
Hawkins, Ch. Central    164    78    47.6
Henderson, Tuscola    336    160    47.6
Cooper-Watson, Danville    243    115    47.3
Al. Franklin, AOC    311    147    47.3
Crowe, SJ-O    201    94    46.8
Am. Franklin, AOC    323    151    46.7
Maci Bielfeldt, GCMS    97    45    46.4
Gouard, Schlarman    259    120    46.3
Haberkom, Pr. Central    92    42    45.7
Tilstra, IWest    407    186    45.7
Woltkamp, LeRoy    186    85    45.7
Nichols, M-S    108    49    45.4
C. Russo, Tuscola    22    102    45.3
Schroeder, IWest    443    197    44.5    
Retherford, GCMS    183    81    44.3
Slagel, Pr. Central    52    23    44.2
M. Gayheart, A-P    112    49    43.8
Blickensderfer, CG/B    120    55    43.7    
J. Franklin, AOC    231    101    43.7
Mi. Miller, Judah    284    124    43.7
McCall, Monticello    222    96    43.2
R. Russell, Urbana    44    19    43.2
S. Smith, T-C    153    66    43.1
K. Jones, Ridgeview    93    40    43.0
Wessels, Cissna Park    252    108    42.9
Harris, Watseka    219    93    42.5
S. Smith, T-C    342    145    42.4
Bunting, Watseka    109    46    42.2
Willis, Ch. Central    256    108    42.2
Fairley, IWest    133    56    42.1
Northrup, M-S    121    51    42.1
Grammer, Blue Ridge    344    144    41.9
McPike, Monticello    172    72    41.9
Meidel, B-H    391    163    41.9
E. Miller, Sullivan    192    80    41.7
Specht, Blue Ridge    228    95    41.7
Kramer, STM    65    27    41.5
Dye, Schlarman    143    59    41.3
Kannan, Judah    160    66    41.3
Dowers, Oakwood    262    107    40.8
Acklin, SJ-O    54    22    40.7
Comstock, ALAH    74    30    40.5
R. Russell, Urbana    37    15    40.5
Herschberger, ALAH    114    46    40.4
Pelmore, Judah    67    27    40.3
Mak. Bielfeldt, GCMS    194    78    40.2
S. Russell, Centennial    316    127    40.2
Peoples, Schlarman    392    157    40.1
A. Scott, Urbana    394    158    40.1
Riley, Sullivan    220    88    40.0

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 attempts/game-62.5)
Player, School     FTA     FTM     PCT
Burton, Danville    76    63    82.9
Duis, Milford    141    113    80.1
Crowe, SJ-O        73    56    76.7
Hackmann, M-S    97    74    76.3
A. Scott, Urbana    186    142    76.3
Trenkle, LeRoy    97    74    76.3
Wessels, Cissna Park    104    78    75.0
Brown, Schlarman    62    46    74.2
Specht, Blue Ridge    89    65    73.0
Knudsen, Unity    73    53    72.6
Henderson, Tuscola    10    76    72.4
Myers, Monticello    90    65    72.2
Bates, Tuscola    74    3    71.6
Kirby, Salt Fork    77    55    71.4
Meidel, B-H    1523    108    71.1
S. Smith, T-C    83    59    71.1
Young, Oakwood    150    105    70.0
Reeves, Hoop. Area    31    45    68.9
Cross, Urbana    56    38    67.9
Wellbaum, ALAH    53    36    67.9
Hawkins, Ch. Central    68    46    67.6
Retherford, GCMS    71    48    67.6
Spenard, Fisher    173    117    67.6
Lenschow, M-S    80    54    67.5
Jamison, PBL    109    73    67.0
Saulsbery, Clinton    130    86    66.2
Dowling, SJ-O    50    33    66.0
M. Gayheart, A-P    76    50    65.8
Huls, Hoop. Area    70    46    65.7
Bruns, PBL    93    61    65.6
Trimble, SJ-O    55    36    65.5
Clanton, Fisher    118    77    65.3
Peoples, Schlarman    99    64    64.6
Hall, Danville    172    111    64.5
Schroeder, IWest    141    91    64.5
Duncan, Unity    90    58    64.4
Fleming, PBL    59    38    64.4
My. Miller, ALAH    69    44    63.8
K. Bauer, Watseka    139    88    63.3
Tuttle, Sullivan    49    31    63.3
Newell, Schlarman    57    36    63.2
Shipman, ALAH    65    41    63.1
Ward, Ridgeview    76    48    63.1
Al. Franklin, AOC    73    46    63.0
Stock, Cissna Park    75    47    62.7

THREE-POINT FIELD GOALS
Player, School     3FG
Bollant, Judah    67
Cramer, Watseka    62
Burton, Danville    57
A. Scott, Urbana    56
Hall, Danville    54
Jamison, PBL    51
Henderson, Tuscola    48
Lenschow, M-S    47
Talley, Ridgeview    45
Velazquez, M-S    43
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    42
Cross, Urbana    40
Kirby, Salt Fork    37
Espinoza, Rantoul    36
Enos, Fisher    35
Hackmann, M-S    35
K. Williams, Rantoul    35
K. Bauer, Watseka    34
S. Smith, T-C    33
Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    32
Nelson, B-H    32
Sprague, A-P    32
Duis, Milford    31
Johnson, PBL    31
Specht, Blue Ridge    31
Grammer, Blue Ridge    30
Hackmann, M-S    35
Maxwell, Unity    30
Ward, Ridgeview    30
Drake, Watseka    29
Wessels, Cissna Park    29
K. Davis, Salt Fork    28
Jordan, Westville    28
My. Miller, ALAH    28
Darush, Sullivan    27
S. Russell, Centennial    27
Barry, T-C    26
Clevenger, Judah    26
Fehr, Cissna Park    26
Wallen, ALAH    26
Curtis, Unity    25
Dowers, Oakwood    25
Ellis, Sullivan    24
Messmore, AOC    23
Newell, Schlarman    23
Brown, Schlarman    22
Al. Franklin, AOC    22
Am. Franklin, AOC    22
Kelso, SJ-O    22
Norder, Watseka    20
Knudsen, Unity    19
Koester, Tuscola    19
Plotner, Salt Fork    19
Reeves, Hoop. Area    19
Schlesinger, Clinton    19
Trenkle, LeRoy    19
Dietrich, Tuscola    18
Schroeder, IWest    18
Woltkamp, LeRoy    18
Koester, Tuscola    17
Moore, Clinton    17
Neuman, Oakwood    17
Filkin, Clinton    16
Harris, Watseka    16
Hood, Fisher    16
Lane, Pr. Central    16
McCall, Monticello    16
Meidel, B-H    16
Cagley, Pr. Central    15
Hathaway, GCMS    15
Ballenger, Ridgeview    14
Blomberg, STM    14
Holloman, VG/H    14
Parker, Danville    14
C. Scott, Urbana    14
Sutherland, Rantoul    14
Taticek, Rantoul    14
Williams, A-P    14
Wilson, Pr. Central    14
Gray, Danville    13
Myers, Monticello    13
Peoples, Schlarman    13
Thomas, Fisher    13
Willis, Ch. Central    13
Crowe, SJ-O    12
Gouard, Schlarman    12
Carney, IWest    11
Dukeman, SJ-O    11
Knake, Cissna Park    11
Moody, GCMS    11
Green, Sullivan    10
Hanshew, LeRoy    10
Leibach, STM    10
Spinks, Rantoul    10
Trimble, SJ-O    10
White, LeRoy    10
Witte, Salt Fork    10
Campbell, VG/H    9
Dunner, Rantoul    9
Elliott, Westville    9
Grohler, PBL    9
Hay. Hambleton, A-P    9
Herschberger, ALAH    9
K. Jones, Ridgeview    9
L. McCoy, Ch. Central    9
McKee, CG/B    9
Bolton, STM    8
Eskew, T-C    8
Habing, Milford    8
Huls, Hoop. Area    8
A. Jackson, Urbana    8
Kauffman, AOC    8
S. Moore, Clinton    8
Murray, STM    8
Northrup, M-S    8
Sobkoviak, Milford    8
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    7
Hutchison, Centennial    7
Jennings, Cissna Park    7
Smith, Westville    7
Taylor, SJ-O    7
Tilstra, IWest    7
VanMatre, CG/B    7
A. Williams, Ch. Central    7
Conway, Judah    6
K. Davis, ALAH    6
Fifer, ALAH    6
Mapson, Centennial    6
Marquez, Cissna Park    6
Patton, Ch. Central    6
Peters, Watseka    6
Shipman, ALAH    6
Warren, Milford    6
Wendling, Unity    6
Bowen, STM    5
Cade, Hoop. Area    5
Coley, Ridgeview    5
Cultra, IWest    5
Dye, Schlarman    5
Foran, CG/B    5
Landry, Ridgeview    5
V. McCoy, Ch. Central    5
Turner, Oakwood    5
Zimmerman, Ridgeview    5
Charleston, Unity    4
Collins, M-S    4
Damilano, Schlarman    4
Dowling, SJ-O    4
Fredrickson, Fisher    4
Fritch, Milford    4
A. Johnson, Clinton    4
Peden, PBL    4
Reeder, Monticello    4
Sanchez, IWest    4
Tuttle, Sullivan    4
Young, Oakwood    4
Wilson, Ch. Central    4
Bahler, Urbana    3
Fleming, PBL    3
Grady, Urbana    3
Houk, AOC    3
K. Jones, CG/B    3
Lane, Pr. Central    3
Maul, Cissna Park    3
McPike, Monticello    3
R. Rosales, Ridgeview    3
M. Smith, T-C    3
TK Smith, Urbana    3
Stoller, Cissna Park    3
Vesely, Urbana    3
Wright, Centennial    3
Brimner, T-C    2
Buhr, A-P    2
Burgin, Urbana    2
Fuller, AOC    2
Hawkins, Ch. Central    2
Kramer, STM    2
Kyle, M-S    2
Lillard, Danville    2
Lockmiller, Monticello    2
Massie, T-C    2
Peterson, Clinton    2
Robertson, T-C    2
L. Rosales, Ridgeview    2
Stock, Cissna Park    2
Underwood, Clinton    2
Wellbaum, ALAH    2
M. Williams, Urbana    2
Wright, Centennial    2
Beyer, Ridgeview    1
Bunting, Watseka    1
Burk, Fisher    1
Burnside, T-C    1
Canas, SJ-O    1
Carson, ALAH    1
Cochrane, Ch. Central    1
Colvin, Ch. Central    1
Conlisk, Pr. Central    1
Cooper-Watson, Danville    1
Drayer, Hoop. Area    1
Duncan, Unity    1
Duzan, ALAH    1
Edwards, B-H    1
P. Frerichs, Oakwood    1
Hitz, PBL    1
F. Johnson, Rantoul    1
Knapp, Pr. Central    1
Linder, Hoop. Area    1
Marcum, LeRoy    1
McCalla, Milford    1
Morts, Milford    1
Nugent, GCMS    1
Peterscheim, ALAH    1
Rayburn, B-H    1
Retherford, GCMS    1
Riley, Sullivan    1
Rose, Sullivan    1
R. Russell, Urbana    1
Rutledge, Unity    1
Strack, CG/B    1
Symmonds, Hoop. Area    1
Terry, Centennial    1
Wagner, Fisher    1
Workman, Clinton    1

REBOUNDS 
(Minimum 5.0/game)
Player, School     REB     RPG
Ayodele, Centennial    293    11.7
A. Scott, Urbana    192    10.1
Vogel, Pr. Central    242    10.1
Hawkins, Ch. Central    151    9.4
Tilstra, IWest    250    9.3
Kaiser, Unity    163    9.1
Young, Oakwood    283    9.1
C. Russo, Tuscola    237    8.5
Enos, Fisher    237    8.2
Cox, VG/H    144    8.0
Mi. Miller, Judah    215    8.0
Spenard, Fisher    222    7.9
S. Russell, Centennial    195    7.8
Martin, Hoop. Area    205    7.3
Roe, A-P    138    7.3
Saulsbery, Clinton    169    7.3
Cooper-Watson, Danville    202    7.2
Duis, Milford    158    7.2
Gentzler, PBL    202    7.2
Specht, Blue Ridge    166    7.2
Witte, Salt Fork    85    7.1
Sieberns, A-P    145    6.9
Schroeder, IWest    171    6.8
Jordan, Salt Fork    193    6.4
Meidel, B-H    198    6.4
Am. Franklin, AOC    175    6.3
Maxwell, Unity    169    6.3
K. Williams, Rantoul    169    6.3
Gouard, Schlarman    165    6.1
Lenschow, M-S    171    6.1
E. Miller, Sullivan    147    6.1
Price-Wilson, T-C    141    6.1
Retherford, GCMS    166    6.1
Willis, Ch. Central    98    6.1
Wilson, Clinton    122    6.1
Burton, Danville    168    6.0
L. Russo, Tuscola    167    6.0
Barry, T-C    135    5.9
Filkin, Clinton    136    5.9
Nuckols, PBL    177    5.9
Woltkamp, LeRoy    154    5.9
Austin, Westville    157    5.8
Brown, Schlarman    156    5.8
Bryant, B-H    174    5.8
Duncan, Unity    151    5.8
M. Gayheart, A-P    121    5.8
McPike, Monticello    133    5.8
K. Bauer, Watseka    164    5.7
Shipman, ALAH    148    5.7
Hughes, STM    84    5.6
Lockmiller, Monticello    128    5.6
Kirby, Salt Fork    169    5.6
M. McCoy, STM    83    5.5
Burnside, T-C    119    5.4
Clanton, Fisher    152    5.4
Riley, Sullivan    129    5.4
Mak. Bielfeldt, GCMS    148    5.3
Al. Franklin, AOC    174    5.3
Bruce, Urbana Uni    93    5.2
Elliott, Westville    140    5.2
Bollant, Judah    132    5.1
Peoples, Schlarman    139    5.1
Fairley, IWest    135    5.0
Hall, Danville    131    5.0

ASSISTS
(Minimum 2.0/game)
Player, School     Asst     AVG
Olthoff, Judah    114    4.2
Brown, Schlarman    106    3.9
Henderson, Tuscola    110    3.9
Peoples, Schlarman    103    3.8
J. Franklin, AOC    119    3.6
Cross, Urbana    70    3.5
Cramer, Watseka    99    3.4    
Hall, Danville    82    3.2
Wilson, Ch. Central    43    3.1
Cagley, Pr. Central    65    3.0
Am. Franklin, AOC    84    3.0
Plotner, Salt Fork    90    3.0
Grammer, Blue Ridge    80    2.9
Harris, Watseka    81    2.9
Schroeder, IWest    73    2.9
Bates, Tuscola    77    2.8
Nelson, B-H    87    2.8
Neuman, Oakwood    80    2.8
Dukeman, SJ-O    82    2.8
Dowers, Oakwood    85    2.7
Green, Sullivan    54    2.7
K. Davis, ALAH    23    2.6
Al. Franklin, AOC    86    2.6
Landry, Ridgeview    60    2.6
Reeder, Monticello    60    2.6
Gouard, Schlarman    68    2.5
Rose, Sullivan    61    2.5
S. Smith, T-C    55    2.5
Taylor, SJ-O    59    2.5
Cade, Hoop. Area    44    2.4
Hutchison, Centennial    66    2.4
Myers, Monticello    55    2.4
A. Scott, Urbana    46    2.4
Sanchez, IWest    66    2.4
Wessels, Cissna Park    71    2.4
Wright, Centennial    47    2.4
Barry, T-C    54    2.3
Turner, Oakwood    70    2.3
Wallen, ALAH    61    2.3
Willis, Ch. Central    37    2.3
Curtis, Unity    59    2.2
Kirby,  Salt Fork    66    2.2
My. Miller, ALAH    53    2.2
Bolton, STM    31    2.1
Burton, Danville    57    2.1
Knudsen, Unity    57    2.1
A. Williams, Ch. Central    25    2.1
Carney, IWest    55    2.0
Duis, Milford    38    2.0
Filkin, Clinton    45    2.0
Hathaway, GCMS    57    2.0
Maxwell, Unity    53    2.0

STEALS
(Minimum 2.0/game)
Player,School     Steals     AVG
S. Smith, T-C    123    5.6
Henderson, Tuscola    125    4.5
Peoples, Schlarman    118    4.4
Willis, Ch. Central    71    4.4
Am. Franklin, AOC    118    4.2
Myers, Monticello    97    4.2
Schroeder, IWest    92    3.7
Trask, Urbana Uni    64    3.6
Barry, T-C    77    3.4
Bates, Tuscola    93    3.3
Jamison, PBL    100    3.3
A. Scott, Urbana    63    3.3
J. Franklin, AOC    106    3.2
Al. Franklin, AOC    103    3.1
Wilson, Ch. Central    43    3.1    
Meidel, B-H    93    3.0
Specht, Blue Ridge    69    3.0
Harris, Watseka    80    2.9
C. Russo, Tuscola    81    2.9
Wallen, ALAH    77    2.9
McCall, Monticello    64    2.8
Rose, Sullivan    67    2.8    
Brown, Schlarman    75    2.8
Duis, Milford    59    2.7
Gray, Danville    75    2.7
Lane, Pr. Central    62    2.7
K. Bauer, Watseka    76    2.6
K. Davis, ALAH    23    2.6
Filkin, Clinton    60    2.6
Gouard, Schlarman    71    2.6
Nelson, B-H    76    2.6
Neuman, Oakwood    79    2.6
Eskew, T-C    58    2.5
Cross, Urbana    50    2.5
Foran, CG/B    61    2.5
Grammer, Blue Ridge    68    2.5
Green, Sullivan    60    2.5
Holloman, VG/H    43    2.5
Sanchez, IWest    68    2.5
Clanton, Fisher    67    2.4
Dowers, Oakwood    73    2.4
Dowling, SJ-O    40    2.4
Kannan, Judah    58    2.4
Messmore, AOC    81    2.4
Moore, Clinton    56    2.4
Young, Oakwood    73    2.4
K. Davis, Salt Fork    68    2.3
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    43    2.3
Huls, Hoop. Area    53    2.3
Cade, Hoop. Area    39    2.2
Coley, Ridgeview    61    2.2
Hall, Danville    58    2.2
Taylor, SJ-O    57    2.2
Wessels, Cissna Park    67    2.2
Cagley, Pr. Central    47    2.1
Knudsen, Unity    56    2.1
E. Miller, Sullivan    50    2.1
Mi. Miller, Judah    58    2.1
Olthoff, Judah    58    2.1
Turner, Oakwood    62    2.1
Burton, Danville    57    2.0
Landry, Ridgeview    46    2.0
Martin, Hoop. Area    30    2.0
McKee, CG/B    50    2.0
Parker, Danville    54    2.0

