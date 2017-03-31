2017 News-Gazette girls' basketball Player of the Year: Rock Island's Brea Beal

ROCK ISLAND — When Thad Hoover first saw Brea Beal play basketball, Beal was in the fourth grade. And was already dominating kids her age.

“It was at an AAU function,” said Hoover, the Rock Island girls’ basketball coach. “Somebody told me she was from Rock Island.”

Beal got involved in the city’s local program the following year. With the encouragement of her family, Beal played “all over.”

“They were really good about getting her exposed to a lot of things,” Hoover said. “She played up with older kids. She’s really done it all. They found ways to get her on the court. That’s what she’s done since she was a little kid.”

The hard work paid off for Beal, who is The News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year.

As a sophomore, she led the Rocks to a 31-2 record and a berth in the Class 4A Normal Sectional final. Rock Island lost to undefeated Edwardsville 48-46. Beal scored 20 points in the sectional final.

“It was tough on all of us,” Hoover said. “The great thing is we get to come back and coach again and

she gets to come back and play again. We actually have a fairly young team.”

For the season, Beal averaged 20.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.2 steals. She hit 73 percent of her free throws and made 61 three-pointers.

As a freshman, Beal averaged 16.7 points and 6.8 rebounds.

“Last year and this year was a big difference,” Beal said. “I learned a lot more. I would say my mental game definitely got stronger.

“Freshman year, I would get nervous. Now, I’m learning to cope with things and I’m OK with being the main attention and having to deal with so much pressure on my back.”

Colleges noticed Beal a long time ago. She got her first scholarship offer in seventh grade.

“I knew what it meant, but then I didn’t,” Beal said. “My dad explained it to me and I was like, ‘Wow.’ ”

She is up to about 30 offers now, including one from Illinois.

“Like any kid, there was a time of adjustment,” Hoover said. “It doesn’t affect the way she plays now. She’s not trying to impress anyone. She really did a great job letting the game come to her.”

Beal is isn’t going to rush it.

“I do have a wide variety of schools,” she said. “I think by my senior year I’ll make that decision.”

The schools like her talent and her versatility. She is 6-foot-1 and can play every position.

“As a freshman, she started the game at 5, then would move out to our 2 spot,” Hoover said.

With her strength improved this season, she played mostly inside.



Looking ahead

Of course, the Rocks were disappointed they fell short of a state title. But Beal has two more years of high school and the program is filled with talent.

“It’s just a great time to be in Rock Island and enjoy basketball,” said Hoover, who just finished his ninth season in charge. “It’s a fun group to be around.”

The community realizes Beal is a big deal. The team played in front of 2,500 fans in Davenport, Iowa.

“That says a lot about girls’ basketball and where it’s come,” Hoover said. “The town is excited about her, excited about the team.”

Beal will spend the offseason improving her game. Like all top players, Beal has a strong work ethic. If she keeps getting better, Hoover said, the WNBA is a realistic option.

“I think her ultimate goal is to play basketball for a living,” Hoover said. “Right now, it’s one step at a time. She wants to enjoy the process.”



Driving time

Beal, 16, just got her driver’s license. Her mom, Nicole, gave her the family’s truck.

“It’s pretty fun,” Beal said. “I feel like a changed person.”

When Beal isn’t playing basketball, she likes to shop. For shoes. Foot Locker is her store of choice.

Beal’s favorite player is former Stanford star Chasson Randle, now with the New York Knicks.

“He grew up in this area and we worked out together,” Beal said.

Beal’s dad, Kevin, is a former UTEP player.

“He was a big influence,” Hoover said. “He’s basically her personal trainer.”

Hoover enjoys coaching Beal.

“She’s a great kid,” Hoover said. “She’s had to sacrifice.”

