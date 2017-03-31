40th News-Gazette All-State Girls' Basketball Team
First Team
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. YR. POS. COMMENT
Brea Beal Rock Island 6-1 So. G/F Holds D-I offers from every power conference and put up 20.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
Brandi Bisping Morton 5-11 Sr. G/F Milwaukee-bound wing led Potters to third straight 3A title averaging 13.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals.
Abby Brockmeyer Litchfield-Lincolnwood 6-1 Sr. C Future SIU post player averaged double-double for Panthers at 21.2 points and 12.1 rebounds per game with 2.8 blocks.
Cymone Goodrich South Shore 5-8 Sr. G Kansas State signee and No. 97 national prospect averaged 18 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals for Tars.
Nadia Green Homewood-Flossmoor 5-9 Sr. G Missouri-bound guard guided Vikings’ offense, averaging 15 points, 7 assists, 7 rebounds and 2 steals per game.
Morgan Griffith Frankfort 5-10 Sr. G Missouri S&T signee averaged 33.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field.
Destiny Harden Morgan Park 6-1 Sr. F Versatile wing off to West Virginia after averaging 22 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals for Mustangs.
Marlee Kyles Larkin 5-8 Sr. G Arizona signee averaged 28.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game for Royals.
Jailynn Lawson Peoria 5-10 Sr. G Bradley-bound scorer/distributor posted 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals per game for Lions.
Addaya Moore Granite City 6-0 Sr. F Illinois signee did it all for Warriors, leading team with 21.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.2 blocks and 3 steals per game.
Makenzie Silvey Edwardsville 5-11 Sr. G SIU Carbondale signee put up 16.3 points, 4 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2 steals per game for a 32-win Tigers team.
Allie Troeckler Civic Memorial 5-10 Sr. F Bound for SIUE after averaging 23.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.8 steals, 2.9 blocks and 2.5 assists per game for Eagles.
Jayde VanHyfte Annawan 6-1 Jr. F Arizona State commit returned from last year’s torn ACL to average 23.4 points, 11 rebounds and 2.6 steals for 1A champs.
Macy Weaver Stillman Valley 6-3 Sr. F One-time Wisconsin commit signed with Arkansas then averaged 15.8 points, 14.2 rebounds, 5.1 blocks and 2.4 assists.
Carie Weinman Glenbrook South 5-9 Sr. G Denver signee led Titans to 22 wins and averaged 21.7 points, 6 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 2.3 assists per game.
Second Team
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Grace Baalman Hardin-Calhoun 6-2 Sr. F Kentucky-bound softball ace averaged double-double (23.5 points and 12.5 rebounds) for the Warriors, shooting 59 percent.
Ty Battle Oswego East 6-2 Sr. F Indiana State signee and daughter of former Illini Kenny Battle averaged 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.2 steals.
Katie Furlong Galena 6-0 Sr. F Pirates’ all-time leading scorer and rebounder averaged 20.5 points and 9.8 rebounds during 29-win senior season.
Alyssa Iverson Elgin Harvest Christian 5-8 Jr. G Do-it-all guard led Lions to Class 1A fourth-place finish averaging 19.5 points, 4.4 steals, 4.2 assists and 4 rebounds.
Gabby Kreykes Illiana Christian 5-11 Sr. G St. Xavier-bound guard put up 23.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.3 assists for 23-win Vikings.
Grace Loberg Geneva 6-3 Sr. C Wisconsin volleyball commit helped Vikings win 4A state title averaging 14 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.3 assists.
Tekia Mack Chicago Marshall 6-0 Sr. G/F Veteran guard led 3A third-place finishers with 14.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.2 assists per game.
Sammi Matoush Hillsboro 5-11 So. G Hilltoppers’ scoring leader averaged 23.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals for 24-win team.
Anaya Peoples Schlarman 5-10 So. G Versatile lead guard with multiple D-I offers averaged 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 4.1 assists.
Rachel Pranger Edwardsville 6-0 Jr. F Productive wing helped lead Tigers to Class 4A runner-up finish averaging 14.1 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
Eva Rubin Homewood-Flossmoor 6-5 Sr. C Arizona State-bound post player was a force, nearly averaging a double-double at 11 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks.
Vinisha Sherrod Bradley-Bourbonnais 5-9 Sr. G DePaul signee did some of everything for Boilermakers averaging 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.
Grace Tworek Fremd 6-1 Sr. F Harvard-bound forward averaged 15.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2 steals for Class 4A fourth-place Vikings.
Chatori Tyler Argo 5-9 Jr. F Dangerous scorer with D-I interest put up 22.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for Argonauts.
Jenejha Williams Streamwood 6-3 Sr. C Sabers’ center proved tough to stop down low and averaged 16.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per contest.
Special Mention 50
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Kaylee Bambule Montini Catholic 5-7 Sr. G
Terrinique Battle Simeon 6-1 Sr. F
Sabrina Baxa Oak Forest 5-9 Sr. G/F
Maggie Blair Glenbard South 6-2 So. F
Blair Borrowman Barry Western 5-9 Jr. G/F
Mikayla Brasel Murphysboro 5-6 Sr. G
Makenzie Bray Chatham Glenwood 5-10 Jr. G/F
Demi Burdick Marshall 6-2 Sr. C
Morgan Campagna Rolling Meadows 5-11 Sr. F
Chrislyn Carr Rock Island 5-5 Jr. G
Katelyn Clark Cahokia 6-2 Sr. C
Lexi DeVries Byron 5-10 Sr. G
Marta Durk O’Fallon 5-9 Sr. G
Ashley Ford Tri-City/Sang. Valley 6-2 Sr. C
Kaelyn Froebe Lincoln 5-7 Jr. G
Hannah Garascia Sesser-Valier 6-2 Sr. G
Vannessa Garrelts Marian Cent. Catholic 5-5 Jr. G
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Claire Gritt Hersey 5-10 Sr. G
Matty Hawkins Harrisburg 6-2 Jr. F/C
Skylar Hayes Mount Pulaski 5-9 So. G/F
Avery Jackson Mattoon 5-6 Sr. G
Mackie Kelleher South Elgin 6-0 Sr. F
Jordan King Rockton Hononegah 5-9 So. G
Alex LaPorta Highland 6-1 Sr. F/C
Mia Lakstigala Naperville Central 5-11 Jr. G
Tessa Leman Eureka 5-8 Jr. G
Lexi Loftus LaMoille-Ohio 5-9 Jr. G
Kate Martin Edwardsville 6-0 Jr. G
Jamyra McChristine Simeon 6-0 Sr. F
Brianna Mefford Lawrenceville 6-3 Sr. C
Katie Nolan Yorkville 6-0 Sr. C
Ryann Ogarek Providence Catholic 5-9 So. F
Aaliyah Patty Montini Catholic 6-3 Jr. F
Angela Perry Rochester 6-3 Sr. F
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Jaynee Prestegaard Ashton-Franklin Cen. 5-11 So. F
Paige Robinson Okaw Valley 5-10 So. G
Sara Rosenfeldt St. Charles East 6-0 Jr. F
Grace Schroeder Iroquois West 5-9 Sr. G/F
Maddie Spagnola Elgin St. Edward 5-3 Sr. G
Annie Stritzel Nazareth Academy 5-11 So. G
Sierra Thompson Mattoon 5-11 Sr. F
Sydney Thurwalker Belleville West 5-10 Jr. F
Kyleigh Vaught Belleville Althoff 5-7 Sr. G
Jorie Wachal Conant 5-9 Sr. G
Antwainette Walker Wheaton St. Francis 5-10 Jr. F
Ellie Weltha Bloomington 6-0 Jr. C
Margaret Whitley Geneva 5-8 Jr. G
Kennedy Williams Marshall 5-7 Sr. G
Leighah-Amori Wool Evanston 6-0 Sr. F
Katelyn Young Oakwood 6-1 Fr. F
Honorable Mention 100
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Liz Alsot McHenry 6-0 Jr. F
Faith Anderson Sherrard 6-0 Sr. F
Paige Bareck Hinsdale Central 5-8 Sr. G
Abby Barr Freeport Aquin 5-11 Fr. F
Kendra Bass Lebanon 5-5 Jr. G
Devin Battefeld Griggsville/Perry 5-2 Sr. G
Kia Brooks North Lawndale 5-9 Sr. G
Capria Brown Schlarman 5-8 Fr. G
Kayla Caudle Vernon Hills 6-0 So. F
Melissa Claver Wheeling 5-10 Sr. F
Morgan Clausen Huntley 6-1 Sr. F
Bailey Coffman Bloomington CC 6-0 So. F
Kyla Cornelius Hillcrest 5-7 Sr. G
Anna Davern St. Charles North 6-1 Jr. F
Alli Davis Mount Zion 5-8 Sr. G/F
Danielle Dennis York 5-9 Jr. G/F
Finess Dickson Homewood-Floss. 5-6 Sr. G
Kaylen Dickson Warren 5-11 Jr. G
Tenley Dowell Morton 6-1 So. G
Alisa Fallon Maine West 5-10 Jr. G
Carsyn Fearday Effingham 5-7 So. G
Madisyn Fischer Peoria Christian 5-11 Sr. G
Meredith Flamm Cobden 5-10 Jr. F
Kamryn Flesner Payson-Seymour 5-9 Jr. G
Samone Gardner Bloom 5-9 So. G
Sidney Garrett Riverdale 5-10 Fr. F
Julie Galauner Genoa-Kingston 5-6 Sr. G
Hunter Galassi Spring Valley Hall 5-7 Sr. F
Mallory Gerber Schaumburg 5-11 Sr. G
Jeniya Griffin Springfield Lanphier 5-6 Sr. G
Madison Hackstadt Okawville 5-11 Jr. G
Jaylin Haley Sesser-Valier 5-8 Sr. G
Mikala Hall Danville 5-5 Jr. G
Kayla Hare Bartlett 5-9 Jr. G
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Madyson Harper Midwest Central 5-5 Fr. G
Grace Hartrich Newton 5-11 Sr. C
Emma Henderson Tuscola 5-9 Sr. G/F
Tori Henning Aurora Christian 5-8 So. G
Haley Hickerson Payson-Seymour 5-6 Jr. G
Jordyn Hughes Warren 5-9 Jr. G
Raven Hughes Normal U-High 5-10 Sr. F
Aubrey Hunt Tri-City/Sang. Valley 5-11 Jr. F
Christen Hurley Bureau Valley 5-11 Jr. G/F
Aannah Interrante Johnsburg 5-10 Jr. G
Katie Jaseckas Benet Academy 6-1 Sr. C
Jayla Johnson Wheaton Warrenville S. 5-9 Jr. F
Claire Keefe Libertyville 6-0 Sr. F
Kaylee Kuhn Mendon Unity 5-10 Sr. G
Claudia Kunzer Montini Catholic 5-6 Sr. G
Laney Lantz Central-Southeastern 5-7 So. G
TyAnn LeGrand-Melton Lisle 5-9 Sr. G
Annissa Lemon Leyden 5-6 Jr. G
Brittney Litton Kewanee Wethersfield 5-8 So. G
Gwen Lohr-Fandel Fieldcrest 5-10 Sr. G/F
Sidney Lovitsch Grayslake North 5-9 Sr. G
Holly Lueken Downers Grove South 6-0 So. F
Julia Luna Richland County 5-10 Sr. G
Tsimba Malonga Benet Academy 5-7 Jr. G
Maia Marshall Westchester St. Joseph 5-6 Jr. G
Julia Martinez Loyola Academy 5-10 So. G
Allie Meyers Elmwood 6-0 Sr. C
Anna Murray Princeton 5-7 Jr. G
Jill Niehaus Mt. Olive 6-0 Sr. F
Laura O’Connell Schaumburg 5-11 Sr. F
Courtney O’Donnell Lincoln-Way West 5-10 Sr. F
Tara O’Malley Mother McAuley 5-6 Jr. G
Kaitlyn Osmulski Peoria Notre Dame 5-8 Jr. G
Addison Pals Riverton 5-10 Jr. F
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Morgan Parrish Lawrenceville 6-2 Sr. F
Lilly Pepper Pittsfield/Pleasant Hill 5-10 So. F
Julie Pospisilova Downers Grove North 6-1 Jr. G/F
Madeline Prestegaard Ashton-Franklin Cent. 6-2 Jr. F
Kaylah Rainey Belleville East 5-7 So. G
Amy Reiser Antioch 5-8 Sr. F
Ashley Reiser Antioch 5-4 Sr. G
Ashley Richardson Stevenson 5-7 Sr. G
Katie Rossetti Wauconda 6-3 Sr. F/C
Jaycie Roy Neoga 6-0 Sr. G
Seven Sassano Decatur Eisenhower 5-11 Jr. F
Dakota Schmeiderer Illini Central 6-0 Sr. F/C
Lucy Schmid Naperville Central 6-2 So. F
Amanda Schmidt Gillespie 5-7 Sr. G
Kathryn Schmidt Burlington Central 6-0 Fr. F
Lauren Shanks Bloomington CC 5-4 So. G
Kara Shimko Queen of Peace 5-4 Sr. G
Mitrese Smith Kewanee 5-10 Jr. F/C
Shayne Smith Tri-County 5-6 Sr. G
Katie Sowa Cary-Grove 5-11 Jr. G/F
Caity Specketer Havana 5-8 Sr. G/F
Kyra Spiwak Rolling Meadows 5-9 Sr. G
Kassey Stock Decatur Lutheran 5-10 Sr. C
Hannah Swider Wheaton North 5-9 Jr. G
Camryn Taylor Peoria Richwoods 6-2 So. F
Shelby Thompson Teutopolis 5-8 Sr. G
Jada Thorpe North Lawndale 5-7 So. G
Mackenzie Thurston Jerseyville 5-8 Sr. G
Abby Vaughn Carmi-White County 5-8 Jr. F
Delaney Wilhelm Amboy 5-8 Sr. G
Monraia Wilson Hoffman Estates 5-7 Sr. G
Toni Zirkelbach Hardin Calhoun 5-9 Jr. G
