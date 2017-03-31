Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

40th News-Gazette All-State Girls' Basketball Team
40th News-Gazette All-State Girls' Basketball Team

Fri, 03/31/2017 - 9:00pm | Scott Richey

First Team

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    YR.    POS.    COMMENT

Brea Beal    Rock Island    6-1    So.    G/F    Holds D-I offers from every power conference and put up 20.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

Brandi Bisping    Morton    5-11    Sr.    G/F    Milwaukee-bound wing led Potters to third straight 3A title averaging 13.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals.

Abby Brockmeyer    Litchfield-Lincolnwood    6-1    Sr.    C    Future SIU post player averaged double-double for Panthers at 21.2 points and 12.1 rebounds per game with 2.8 blocks.

Cymone Goodrich    South Shore    5-8    Sr.    G    Kansas State signee and No. 97 national prospect averaged 18 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals for Tars.

Nadia Green    Homewood-Flossmoor    5-9    Sr.    G    Missouri-bound guard guided Vikings’ offense, averaging 15 points, 7 assists, 7 rebounds and 2 steals per game.

Morgan Griffith    Frankfort    5-10    Sr.    G    Missouri S&T signee averaged 33.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field.

Destiny Harden    Morgan Park    6-1    Sr.    F    Versatile wing off to West Virginia after averaging 22 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals for Mustangs.

Marlee Kyles    Larkin    5-8    Sr.    G    Arizona signee averaged 28.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game for Royals.

Jailynn Lawson    Peoria    5-10    Sr.    G    Bradley-bound scorer/distributor posted 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals per game for Lions.

Addaya Moore    Granite City    6-0    Sr.    F    Illinois signee did it all for Warriors, leading team with 21.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.2 blocks and 3 steals per game.

Makenzie Silvey    Edwardsville    5-11    Sr.    G    SIU Carbondale signee put up 16.3 points, 4 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2 steals per game for a 32-win Tigers team.

Allie Troeckler    Civic Memorial    5-10    Sr.    F    Bound for SIUE after averaging 23.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.8 steals, 2.9 blocks and 2.5 assists per game for Eagles.

Jayde VanHyfte    Annawan    6-1    Jr.    F    Arizona State commit returned from last year’s torn ACL to average 23.4 points, 11 rebounds and 2.6 steals for 1A champs.

Macy Weaver    Stillman Valley    6-3    Sr.    F    One-time Wisconsin commit signed with Arkansas then averaged 15.8 points, 14.2 rebounds, 5.1 blocks and 2.4 assists.

Carie Weinman    Glenbrook South    5-9    Sr.    G    Denver signee led Titans to 22 wins and averaged 21.7 points, 6 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 2.3 assists per game.

 

Second Team

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    YR.    POS.

Grace Baalman    Hardin-Calhoun    6-2    Sr.    F    Kentucky-bound softball ace averaged double-double (23.5 points and 12.5 rebounds) for the Warriors, shooting 59 percent.

Ty Battle    Oswego East    6-2    Sr.    F    Indiana State signee and daughter of former Illini Kenny Battle averaged 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.2 steals.

Katie Furlong    Galena    6-0    Sr.    F    Pirates’ all-time leading scorer and rebounder averaged 20.5 points and 9.8 rebounds during 29-win senior season.

Alyssa Iverson    Elgin Harvest Christian    5-8    Jr.    G    Do-it-all guard led Lions to Class 1A fourth-place finish averaging 19.5 points, 4.4 steals, 4.2 assists and 4 rebounds.

Gabby Kreykes    Illiana Christian    5-11    Sr.    G    St. Xavier-bound guard put up 23.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.3 assists for 23-win Vikings.

Grace Loberg    Geneva    6-3    Sr.    C    Wisconsin volleyball commit helped Vikings win 4A state title averaging 14 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.3 assists.

Tekia Mack    Chicago Marshall    6-0    Sr.    G/F    Veteran guard led 3A third-place finishers with 14.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.2 assists per game.

Sammi Matoush    Hillsboro    5-11    So.    G    Hilltoppers’ scoring leader averaged 23.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals for 24-win team.

Anaya Peoples    Schlarman    5-10    So.    G    Versatile lead guard with multiple D-I offers averaged 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 4.1 assists.

Rachel Pranger    Edwardsville    6-0    Jr.    F    Productive wing helped lead Tigers to Class 4A runner-up finish averaging 14.1 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Eva Rubin    Homewood-Flossmoor    6-5    Sr.    C    Arizona State-bound post player was a force, nearly averaging a double-double at 11 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Vinisha Sherrod    Bradley-Bourbonnais    5-9    Sr.    G    DePaul signee did some of everything for Boilermakers averaging 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.

Grace Tworek    Fremd    6-1    Sr.    F    Harvard-bound forward averaged 15.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2 steals for Class 4A fourth-place Vikings.

Chatori Tyler    Argo    5-9    Jr.    F    Dangerous scorer with D-I interest put up 22.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for Argonauts.

Jenejha Williams    Streamwood    6-3    Sr.    C    Sabers’ center proved tough to stop down low and averaged 16.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per contest.

 

Special Mention 50

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    YR.    POS.

Kaylee Bambule    Montini Catholic    5-7    Sr.    G
Terrinique Battle    Simeon    6-1    Sr.    F
Sabrina Baxa    Oak Forest    5-9    Sr.    G/F
Maggie Blair    Glenbard South    6-2    So.    F
Blair Borrowman    Barry Western    5-9    Jr.    G/F
Mikayla Brasel    Murphysboro    5-6    Sr.    G
Makenzie Bray    Chatham Glenwood    5-10    Jr.    G/F
Demi Burdick    Marshall    6-2    Sr.    C
Morgan Campagna    Rolling Meadows    5-11    Sr.    F
Chrislyn Carr    Rock Island    5-5    Jr.    G
Katelyn Clark    Cahokia    6-2    Sr.    C
Lexi DeVries    Byron    5-10    Sr.    G
Marta Durk    O’Fallon    5-9    Sr.    G
Ashley Ford    Tri-City/Sang. Valley    6-2    Sr.    C
Kaelyn Froebe    Lincoln    5-7    Jr.    G
Hannah Garascia    Sesser-Valier    6-2    Sr.    G
Vannessa Garrelts    Marian Cent. Catholic    5-5    Jr.    G

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    YR.    POS.

Claire Gritt    Hersey    5-10    Sr.    G
Matty Hawkins    Harrisburg    6-2    Jr.    F/C
Skylar Hayes    Mount Pulaski    5-9    So.    G/F
Avery Jackson    Mattoon    5-6    Sr.    G
Mackie Kelleher    South Elgin    6-0    Sr.    F
Jordan King    Rockton Hononegah    5-9    So.    G
Alex LaPorta    Highland    6-1    Sr.    F/C
Mia Lakstigala    Naperville Central    5-11    Jr.    G
Tessa Leman    Eureka    5-8    Jr.    G
Lexi Loftus    LaMoille-Ohio    5-9    Jr.    G
Kate Martin    Edwardsville    6-0    Jr.    G
Jamyra McChristine    Simeon    6-0    Sr.    F
Brianna Mefford    Lawrenceville    6-3    Sr.    C
Katie Nolan    Yorkville    6-0    Sr.    C
Ryann Ogarek    Providence Catholic    5-9    So.    F
Aaliyah Patty    Montini Catholic    6-3    Jr.    F
Angela Perry    Rochester    6-3    Sr.    F

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    YR.    POS.

Jaynee Prestegaard    Ashton-Franklin Cen.    5-11    So.    F
Paige Robinson    Okaw Valley    5-10    So.    G
Sara Rosenfeldt    St. Charles East    6-0    Jr.    F
Grace Schroeder    Iroquois West    5-9    Sr.    G/F
Maddie Spagnola    Elgin St. Edward    5-3    Sr.    G
Annie Stritzel    Nazareth Academy    5-11    So.    G
Sierra Thompson    Mattoon    5-11    Sr.    F
Sydney Thurwalker    Belleville West    5-10    Jr.    F
Kyleigh Vaught    Belleville Althoff    5-7    Sr.    G
Jorie Wachal    Conant    5-9    Sr.    G
Antwainette Walker    Wheaton St. Francis    5-10    Jr.    F
Ellie Weltha    Bloomington    6-0    Jr.    C
Margaret Whitley    Geneva    5-8    Jr.    G
Kennedy Williams    Marshall    5-7    Sr.    G
Leighah-Amori Wool    Evanston    6-0    Sr.    F
Katelyn Young    Oakwood    6-1    Fr.    F


Honorable Mention 100

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    YR.    POS.

Liz Alsot    McHenry    6-0    Jr.    F
Faith Anderson    Sherrard    6-0    Sr.    F
Paige Bareck    Hinsdale Central    5-8    Sr.    G
Abby Barr    Freeport Aquin    5-11    Fr.    F
Kendra Bass    Lebanon    5-5    Jr.    G
Devin Battefeld    Griggsville/Perry    5-2    Sr.    G
Kia Brooks    North Lawndale    5-9    Sr.    G
Capria Brown    Schlarman    5-8    Fr.    G
Kayla Caudle    Vernon Hills    6-0    So.    F
Melissa Claver    Wheeling    5-10    Sr.    F
Morgan Clausen    Huntley    6-1    Sr.    F
Bailey Coffman    Bloomington CC    6-0    So.    F
Kyla Cornelius    Hillcrest    5-7    Sr.    G
Anna Davern    St. Charles North    6-1    Jr.    F
Alli Davis    Mount Zion    5-8    Sr.    G/F
Danielle Dennis    York    5-9    Jr.    G/F
Finess Dickson    Homewood-Floss.    5-6    Sr.    G
Kaylen Dickson    Warren    5-11    Jr.    G
Tenley Dowell    Morton    6-1    So.    G
Alisa Fallon    Maine West    5-10    Jr.    G
Carsyn Fearday    Effingham    5-7    So.    G
Madisyn Fischer    Peoria Christian    5-11    Sr.    G
Meredith Flamm    Cobden    5-10    Jr.    F
Kamryn Flesner    Payson-Seymour    5-9    Jr.    G
Samone Gardner    Bloom    5-9    So.    G
Sidney Garrett    Riverdale    5-10    Fr.    F
Julie Galauner    Genoa-Kingston    5-6    Sr.    G
Hunter Galassi    Spring Valley Hall    5-7    Sr.    F
Mallory Gerber    Schaumburg    5-11    Sr.    G
Jeniya Griffin    Springfield Lanphier    5-6    Sr.    G
Madison Hackstadt    Okawville    5-11    Jr.    G
Jaylin Haley    Sesser-Valier    5-8    Sr.    G
Mikala Hall    Danville    5-5    Jr.    G
Kayla Hare    Bartlett    5-9    Jr.    G

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    YR.    POS.

Madyson Harper    Midwest Central    5-5    Fr.    G
Grace Hartrich    Newton    5-11    Sr.    C
Emma Henderson    Tuscola    5-9    Sr.    G/F
Tori Henning    Aurora Christian    5-8    So.    G
Haley Hickerson    Payson-Seymour    5-6    Jr.    G
Jordyn Hughes    Warren    5-9    Jr.    G
Raven Hughes    Normal U-High    5-10    Sr.    F
Aubrey Hunt    Tri-City/Sang. Valley    5-11    Jr.    F
Christen Hurley    Bureau Valley    5-11    Jr.    G/F
Aannah Interrante    Johnsburg    5-10    Jr.    G
Katie Jaseckas    Benet Academy    6-1    Sr.    C
Jayla Johnson    Wheaton Warrenville S.    5-9    Jr.    F
Claire Keefe    Libertyville    6-0    Sr.    F
Kaylee Kuhn    Mendon Unity    5-10    Sr.    G
Claudia Kunzer    Montini Catholic    5-6    Sr.    G
Laney Lantz    Central-Southeastern    5-7    So.    G
TyAnn LeGrand-Melton    Lisle    5-9    Sr.    G
Annissa Lemon    Leyden    5-6    Jr.    G
Brittney Litton    Kewanee Wethersfield    5-8    So.    G
Gwen Lohr-Fandel    Fieldcrest    5-10    Sr.    G/F
Sidney Lovitsch    Grayslake North    5-9    Sr.    G
Holly Lueken    Downers Grove South    6-0    So.    F
Julia Luna    Richland County    5-10    Sr.    G
Tsimba Malonga    Benet Academy    5-7    Jr.    G
Maia Marshall    Westchester St. Joseph    5-6    Jr.    G
Julia Martinez    Loyola Academy    5-10    So.    G
Allie Meyers    Elmwood    6-0    Sr.    C
Anna Murray    Princeton    5-7    Jr.    G
Jill Niehaus    Mt. Olive    6-0    Sr.    F
Laura O’Connell    Schaumburg    5-11    Sr.    F
Courtney O’Donnell    Lincoln-Way West    5-10    Sr.    F
Tara O’Malley    Mother McAuley    5-6    Jr.    G
Kaitlyn Osmulski    Peoria Notre Dame    5-8    Jr.    G
Addison Pals    Riverton    5-10    Jr.    F

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    YR.    POS.

Morgan Parrish    Lawrenceville    6-2    Sr.    F
Lilly Pepper    Pittsfield/Pleasant Hill    5-10    So.    F
Julie Pospisilova    Downers Grove North    6-1    Jr.    G/F
Madeline Prestegaard    Ashton-Franklin Cent.    6-2    Jr.    F
Kaylah Rainey    Belleville East    5-7    So.    G
Amy Reiser    Antioch    5-8    Sr.    F
Ashley Reiser    Antioch    5-4    Sr.    G
Ashley Richardson    Stevenson    5-7    Sr.    G
Katie Rossetti    Wauconda    6-3    Sr.    F/C
Jaycie Roy    Neoga    6-0    Sr.    G
Seven Sassano    Decatur Eisenhower    5-11    Jr.    F
Dakota Schmeiderer    Illini Central    6-0    Sr.    F/C
Lucy Schmid    Naperville Central    6-2    So.    F
Amanda Schmidt    Gillespie    5-7    Sr.    G
Kathryn Schmidt    Burlington Central    6-0    Fr.    F
Lauren Shanks    Bloomington CC    5-4    So.    G
Kara Shimko    Queen of Peace    5-4    Sr.    G
Mitrese Smith    Kewanee    5-10    Jr.    F/C
Shayne Smith    Tri-County    5-6    Sr.    G
Katie Sowa    Cary-Grove    5-11    Jr.    G/F
Caity Specketer    Havana    5-8    Sr.    G/F
Kyra Spiwak    Rolling Meadows    5-9    Sr.    G
Kassey Stock    Decatur Lutheran    5-10    Sr.    C
Hannah Swider    Wheaton North    5-9    Jr.    G
Camryn Taylor    Peoria Richwoods    6-2    So.    F
Shelby Thompson    Teutopolis    5-8    Sr.    G
Jada Thorpe    North Lawndale    5-7    So.    G
Mackenzie Thurston    Jerseyville    5-8    Sr.    G
Abby Vaughn    Carmi-White County    5-8    Jr.    F
Delaney Wilhelm    Amboy    5-8    Sr.    G
Monraia Wilson    Hoffman Estates    5-7    Sr.    G
Toni Zirkelbach    Hardin Calhoun    5-9    Jr.    G

