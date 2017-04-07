Trask's improvement led to success

URBANA — Aja Trask had never played basketball in a competitive setting — assuming playing in the driveway with her brothers doesn’t count — but when she entered Uni High as an eighth-grader, that didn’t matter. At Uni, any girl with a hint of athleticism was asked to go out for the team, she said.

Despite the fact that she was cut from her seventh-grade team at Urbana Middle School a year earlier, Trask obliged. And four years later, she’ll be playing in Sunday’s sixth annual Parkland College/News-Gazette All-Area All Star game.

“It was one of the best decisions I could have made early on,” the senior said.

As her career wore on, Trask morphed into Uni’s star player. Her sophomore year, she led her team with 7.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, but she still found plenty of room to improve, starting with her literal on-court vision. After putting her glasses aside at gametime her first two years of high school, she began wearing contacts.

“I actually spent a lot of time not seeing very well,” she said. “It’s a very small thing, but my junior and senior year when I started wearing contacts, the world got clearer. It was much easier to play.”

As a junior, she put up 12.2 points per game, and four years after playing her first competitive game, Trask averaged 14.7 points on 55.3 percent shooting and swiped 3.6 steals per game to lead the Illineks in her senior season. She’ll cap off her career at Parkland at 2 p.m. on Sunday, when she’ll compete with the best players from around the area. Her basketball experience, she knows, has been a different one from her teammates and opponents in Sunday’s game.

After all, the main source of the Illineks’ motivation wasn’t necessarily to pick up wins. During a four-year career, Uni won a total of 23 games and picked up more than four victories just once, an 11-16 record during the 2014-15 season.

That didn’t sour the experience, though. Trask took her role seriously.

“It was frustrating at times, but I learned early on that the game and my season were not going to be so focused on winning,” she said. “It became more about, for one, how much fun this season was and also how hard everyone worked as a group. I think I put a lot of pressure on myself to push myself as hard as I can. When I’m thinking about how hard I’m working, it’s a constant thing on my mind and a constant motivation. The win doesn’t really matter, It’s more like, ‘Did everyone put their best foot forward that day or in that game or in whatever minutes that you’re playing?’”

Despite her individual success, Trask doesn’t necessarily put herself up with the area’s best. Sunday’s game, she’s expecting, will be an eye-opening experience against players she considers better than herself. And that doesn’t bother her.

“While it can get difficult and it can be frustrating,” she said, “the best and probably quickest way to learn is to play with people who are better than you or are seen as better than you especially because when they push you or you push yourself and you realize that you can measure up to the same level. Even though I’m a little nervous, I’m also really excited to be able to play with new people.”