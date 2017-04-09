Henderson, Schroeder shine at all-star girls' hoops game

Image Gallery: NG Girls All Star Basketball » more Photo by: Holly Hart The News-Gazette's Class of 2017 6th Annual Girl's All-Star Game, presented by Cobras, Parkland College. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Dodds Athletic Center.

CHAMPAIGN — One All-Area first-teamer ran full-speed ahead, while the other was still getting her wind back.

But both managed to lead their respective teams in Sunday's Parkland College/News-Gazette All-Star Game.

Tuscola senior Emma Henderson qualified for the girls' track and field state meet last season in the 800 meters last season, and she's in the midst of track season now.

It's no surprise, then, that Henderson was the first player down the court time and again on her way to a game-high 13 points, though Henderson's Black Team dropped a 61-59 decision to the Gold Team.

And by the end of the game, Henderson would have been ready to play more.

"I wanted to play the whole 40 minutes," said the Illinois Central basketball commit. "I wasn't tired, I was ready."

Iroquois West's Grace Schroeder, meanwhile, felt a bit winded.

The senior missed a few weeks at the end of the season with a fractured knee cap before returning for a regional semi-final loss to Paxton-Buckley-Loda. While the future Lincoln College basketball and softball player hasn't completely returned to basketball shape, she was able to amass 12 points for the Gold Team.

"Coming back, I was a little out of shape," said Schroeder, whose output led the Gold Team. "I was a little out of shape (Sunday), too."

Neither Henderson nor Schroeder, though, earned Player of the Game.

That honor went to an athlete in the last game of her competitive basketball career, Danville's Megan Burton.

She will head to Eastern Illinois to play softball next year and hit a go-ahead three-pointer for the Gold Team with a minute to play Sunday.

"It was good getting back out on the court," Burton said. "Not playing basketball in college is going to be hard, so it was nice to come back out and finish the season out."

Four years ago, Burton wouldn't have expected to join the area's best players. On Sunday, she stood among and above them.

"Basketball was like my worst sport in middle school," said Burton, who finished her career as Danville's second all-time leading scorer. "It just came out of nowhere, really."

Although it put her team up 58-55, Burton's shot didn't seal the win. Rantoul's Breezy Espinoza answered when she was fouled on a made three-pointer to put the Black Team ahead.

Danville's Jillean Cooper-Watson regained the lead for the Gold Team with a basket inside before Schroeder sealed the win with a free throw.

While two of the area's top seniors in Henderson and Schroeder led their teams early, a frenetic finish from unexpected stars made the game memorable for Schroeder.

"I loved it," Schroeder said of the finish. "Getting to play with the best athletes in the area, it was a cool thing."